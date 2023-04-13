The (Actually) Stylish Slip-On Shoes We’re Sliding Into This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sun: out. Slip-ons: slipped on.

As the weather warms up and vacations commence, we’re breaking out all kinds of slip-on shoes from Birkenstocks to penny loafers. But, besides exuding a laid-back, summer-friendly vibe, the best slip-on shoes also bring convenience: Airport security, beach-to-restaurant transitions, and pool party arrivals all get smoother thanks to slip-ons’ namesake functionality.

If you’re looking for a footwear refresh this spring, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best slip-on shoes for men, including everything from clogs to sandals to smoking slippers.

The Best Slip-On Shoes for Men

Best Loafers: G.H. Bass Larson Weejuns

Best Clogs: Fear of God California Loafers

Best Slip-On Sneakers: Vans Classic Slip-Ons

Best Sandals: Birkenstock Boston

Best Beach Shoes: Sanuk Sidewalk Surfer

Best Smoking Slippers: Ralph Lauren Purple Label Alonzo

Best Slippers: Glerups Wool Slip-On

Best Boat Shoes: Timberland 3-Eye Boat Shoes

1. G.H. Bass Larson Weejuns

Best Loafers

G.H. Bass

Loafers are having a moment right now, and these G.H. Bass Weejuns — the original penny loafers — are leading the charge. The brand has a huge selection of Weejun loafer styles (see them all here), but these Larsons are the classic choice. Pair them with shorts and a linen shirt during a hot day, or wear them with slacks and a polo on date night. Editor’s picks

Buy G.H. Bass Weejun Loafers $175

1. Fear of God California Loafers

Best Clogs

Ssense

Fear of God calls these slip-ons “California Loafers,” but they’re really closer to clogs. The sleek, modern kicks are all rubber — which means they can get wet and be wiped down — and the minimal look works flawlessly with muted basics like tees and chinos, jeans, or shorts.

Buy Fear of God California $195

3. Vans Classic Slip-Ons

Best Slip-on sneakers

Zappos

More than 45 years after its release, Vans’ Classic Slip-On is still the best slip-on sneaker around (and a staple in our spring/summer footwear rotation). They’re comfortable, casual, and ridiculously easy to pair with any personal style. White or black are the most versatile choices for the skate sneaker, but we also love the throwback look of the checkered Slip-On.

Buy Vans Classic Slip-On $59.95

4. Birkenstock Bostons

Best Sandals

Zappos

Somewhere between a sandal, a clog, and a sneaker is the Birkenstock Boston. They came raging back into style a few years ago, and haven’t left since. And, thanks to the shoe’s ultra-supportive contoured footbed and durable construction, we’ve been wearing the same pair constantly over those same few years.

Buy Birkenstock Boston $158

5. Sanuk Sidewalk Surfer

Best Beach Shoes

Sanuk

Instead of another pair of flip-flops for beach days, consider these best-selling Sidewalk Surfer shoes from Sanuk. Favorited by surfers, the breathable slip-ons feature a collapsable heel, a contoured footbed, and antimicrobial technology for sock-free use. Related

Buy Sanuk Sidewalk Surfer $60

6. Ralph Lauren Purple Label Alonzo

Best Smoking Slippers

Nordstrom

No one needs a pair of smoking slippers, but, for weddings, dressy occasions, and other special events during the warm months, we certainly want them. This pair from Ralph Lauren’s high-end Purple Label (IYKYK) showcases a classic smoking slipper look with a cotton velveteen upper, piping, and a small heel.

Buy Ralph Lauren Purple Label Alonzo $595

7. Glerups Wool Slip-On

Best Slippers

Zappos

Finding all-season slippers is tough, but these cult-favorite Glerups fit the bill. Their cozy wool construction keeps you warm in the winter and, in the summer, it regulates heat and wicks sweat. We also think the slippers’ minimal style makes them one of the best-looking pairs on the market.

Buy Glerups Wool Slip-On $135

8. Timberland 3-Eye Boat Shoes

Best Boat Shoes

Timberland

This year, traditional boat shoes are out, and chunky, colorful boat shoes are in. These Timberlands are a great example of the latter with a hefty lug sole and a tri-color upper. As with other boots from Timberland, the boat shoes are very durable, although these are meant for wearing with chinos or shorts in the city (not construction work).

Buy Timberland 3-Eye Boat Shoe $150