RS Recommends: Stream Live TV Channels for $10 With Sling’s New Offer

If you’ve been looking to cut the cord and finally get rid of your outdated cable package, one of the best ways to get live TV online is through Sling. One of our favorite OTT streaming services, Sling is an easy and convenient way to get the channels you actually watch, without paying a premium for stuff you don’t need (Sling says you can save up to $79 a month(!) compared to paying for cable).

Case in point: right now, Sling is offering a new deal that gets you an entire month of live TV streaming for just $10. This is the best Sling TV deal online and a great way to test out the service for the first time. Pricing for Sling usually starts at $35 for a monthly package, so the new deal gets you a $25 discount – no promo code or contract required.

How to Get the Best Sling TV Deal Online

If you want to take advantage of the new Sling TV deal, you can sign up here to get the $10 offer. The deal also includes FREE DVR Plus for your first month, which lets you record up to 200 hours of live TV to watch on-demand (say, if you want to record a baseball game or your favorite reality show to watch later).

Get your first month of Sling TV for $10 here. Once you sign up, you’ll get instant access to the streaming service. There’s no bulky cable box or installation required.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service, with 30+ channels for its basic Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages. Think of Sling as a “greatest hits” hub for the best sports, entertainment and live news channels.

Sling Blue is great for entertainment, with channels like AMC, Bravo, E!, TNT, USA and more. We love the Sling Orange package, meantime, for sports, with access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Unlike Netflix or Amazon Prime, Sling gets you on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows plus live TV. If you want to watch live sports, award shows, or just follow the news to keep abreast of what’s going on in the world, Sling offers access to the most popular — and most important — channels to tune into right now.

New to Sling: its integration with Locast, which lets you stream local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC for free. Sling is the only live streaming service that does not charge customers for local channels, integrating Locast into the Sling guide/experience on the AirTV Mini as well as on all android devices. There is no need for a separate external antenna. This is great for getting your local news, live events and more.

Live in a household of picky viewers? Get up to three simultaneous streams at one time, depending on the package you choose. You can access Sling on your TV or stream it through your laptop, tablet or phone.

The $10 Sling deal is only on for a limited time. Get instant access and start streaming TV and watching your favorite shows and movies on Sling.com.

