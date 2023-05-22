Sling TV is Offering Free FXM Access for a Week — Here’s How to Get the Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of places to watch movies online, but right now Sling might be one of the best: The budget-friendly live TV streaming service is currently running a promotion that gets you FXM (FX Movie Channel) with high-quality, binge-worthy flix for free for a week.

FXM shows a huge range of films from Oscar-winners like The Shape of Water to blockbusters like Deadpool and Interstellar. Even if you already have a whole collection of streaming subscriptions, FXM is a great way to expand choices when it comes time to choose a movie.

Looking to upgrade your movie-streaming capabilities? Read on for details on how to get FXM for free with Sling.

How to Watch FXM for Free With Sling

To get Sling’s “FXM Freeview” promotion, you’ll need to sign up for one of Sling’s live TV streaming packages (which we typically recommend to cord-cutters, even without the free FXM deal).

Sling offers three popular live TV packages: Orange, Blue, and combination Orange + Blue. Sling Orange gets you 30+ live TV channels, while Sling Blue carries 40+ channels, all starting at $40 a month. Sling Orange + Blue combines both packages for 47+ channels, and costs $60 a month. No matter which package you go with, these prices make Sling one of the most affordable live TV streaming solutions on the market.

Right now, when you sign up for any of these Sling packages, you’ll be able to watch FXM for free for a week. Just act fast, as this deal expires at the end of May.

What Movies Are on FXM?

Once you’ve secured your free week of FXM, you’ll have access to all the movies shown on the channel. FXM’s catalog of movies is large and diverse, boasting many 21st-century blockbuster hits like Deadpool, Ad Astra, Alien: Covenant, and Bohemian Rhapsody. Watch Octavia Spencer take a dark and campy turn as the worst mother figure on the block in Ma, or The Office alums Steve Carell and John Krasinski in Date Night and A Quiet Place. And if you’re in the mood for comfort, tune in to iconic wedding romcoms like 27 Dresses or Just Married.

The channel also shows classics like Moontide, Michael Shayne, The Day Mars Invaded Earth, and The Second Time Around.

Head here for a full list of popular movies on FXM.

What Channels Does Sling Have?

Besides free access to FXM for the week, a subscription to Sling delivers access to 47+ live TV channels — all of which are accessible from any streaming device. Unlike traditional cable or satellite, you can use Sling from your laptop, phone, tablet, gaming device, or other TV streaming device (such as a Roku or Apple TV) — no box or dish required.

As mentioned, Sling carries popular live TV channels. The Sling Orange package is great for sports (use it now to watch the NBA and NHL playoffs), while the Sling Blue package is best for news and entertainment channels. Sling Orange + Blue gets you the best of both worlds, and it only costs $15-$20/month more than Sling Blue.

All Sling packages also come with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage — use that to record games or live TV shows to watch later.

For even more channels with Sling, you can customize your subscription with the service’s add-ons. Some popular add-ons include Sports Extra ($11 a month), News Extra ($6 a month), and Hollywood Extra ($6 a month).

Sign up for one of Sling’s packages here to get FXM livestreams and on-demand movies added to your account for free for a week.

