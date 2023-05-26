No Navy Sheets: The $35 Sheet Set That Target Shoppers Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Navy blue sheets are now a well-documented red flag (no matter the brand or material), turning away potential partners at the very last minute. But the navy sheets-red flag trend speaks to the larger issue: Many single young men are totally lost when it comes to bedding.

If you’re one such bachelor — or you’re just looking for better sheets — head to Target. The retailer’s Threshold “performance” sheets are a cult-favorite, undercover bedding hack (pun intended) with a bleach-friendly, high-quality construction, and a shockingly affordable price tag that starts at $35 (just $55 for a queen set).

The set — which comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases — is made of 100% cotton with a 400 thread count, and resists wrinkling, pilling, and shrinking. But that doesn’t communicate how good the sheets feel; they strike a fantastic balance between crispiness and softness, neither too slippery nor too stiff. And they stay that way, even after washing.

Plus, the fitted sheet also boasts a patented fit technology with elastic strips on each corner. These keep the fitted sheet from popping off the corners of your mattress and bunching up when you toss and turn.

Unlike many sheet sets, the Threshold set is also bleach-friendly. That’s right: after a few months of hard use, just toss them in the wash with some bleach for sparkly, like-new white sheets. Plus, if you prefer a color (other than navy blue, of course), there are plenty of other options to choose from like grey, green, and blush. You can also check out patterned versions of the sheets here.

Still feel like these cheap and cozy sheets are too good to be true? Check out their reviews. The sheets boast more than 3000 five-star reviews, with customers loving the comfort, value, and washed feel. “They are more ‘crisp’ than ‘soft’ in my opinion, which is what I like. This is possibly the first sheet set I would buy again,” says one reviewer. “Great price. I love the identified ‘side’ and ‘top or bottom’ which is always a struggle on King beds. They come out of the drier wrinkle free too!” says another.

Head to Target now to pick up a pair of the best-selling sheets.

