The Best ‘Shark Tank’ Products We’re Still Using Today

After 14 seasons, over a thousand products have passed through NBC’s investing reality show Shark Tank. The sharks — typically Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Grenier, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec — have been pitched seemingly every type of product from food to clothing to dating apps to liquified llama manure.

And, although many of these products were whimsical at best, some were actual innovations that went on to generate millions in sales. Most of these success stories got capital and input from a shark through the show, but others — such as Ring — ended up succeeding even after walking away from the sharks without an investment.

Whether you’re a Shark Tank fan looking to test the show’s hits for yourself, or you’re just searching for some great new products to solve a problem, read on. Below are some of the best Shark Tank products that you can buy online right now.

Also, if you want to stream Shark Tank online to see these pitches go down, head to Hulu. The streaming service has seasons 1-12 available to stream now and new episodes from Season 14 are available for a limited time after they air.

The Best Shark Tank Products to Buy Online

Amazon

Self-cleaning water bottle brand LARQ was one of a few Shark Tank products that saw serious success before its appearance on the show. After Lori Grenier and Kevin O'Leary went splitsies on a $1 million dollar investment for 4% of LARQ, the brand continued to grow, especially during the pandemic.

Buy LARQ Bottle $118.00

Amazon

Turns out that modern toilets don’t put our bodies in the right position for a No. 2. Squatty Potty, showed the sharks how getting your knees above your hips can improve bowel movements. Lori Greiner put up $350,000 in exchange for 10% of Squatty Potty, and it paid off: After a viral marketing campaign, the brand has made well over $100 million over its lifetime.

Buy Squatty Potty Simple $22.99

Amazon

Although the sharks didn’t take a bite, Ring went on to become one of the most successful as-seen-on Shark Tank products ever. After its appearance on the show, Ring got investments from Goldman Sachs, Sir Richard Branson, and DFJ Growth (Shaquille O’Neal even received equity after acting as spokesman). Then, in 2018, it sold to Amazon for a cool $1 billion.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell 4 $159.99

Amazon

Another one of Shark Tank’s biggest success stories is EverlyWell, a brand offering at-home lab tests for everything from food sensitivities to STDs. Now valued at more than $3 billion, EverlyWell got a $1 million loan from Lori Greiner in exchange for 5% equity during its Season 9 appearance on Shark Tank.

Buy Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test $161.99

Amazon

Scrub Daddy proved that sometimes the simplest ideas are the most successful. The smiling sponge's mouth makes it easier to clean utensils, and the eyes provide a better grip. It also changes texture — soft with warm water and hard with cold water — for different cleaning jobs. Scrub Daddy was another Greiner investment: She put up $200,000 for a 20% stake, and the company went on to pull in over $200 million since then.

Buy Scrub Daddy Colors 3pk $15.06

Bombas

With over $225 million in sales, Bombas has done very well since Daymond John purchased a 17.5% stake for $200,000. The brand started with the mission to donate one pair of socks to a houseless person per pair sold. Bombas’ soft, cushioned socks are still great, but they also make T-shirts, slippers, and underwear as well.

Buy Bombas Socks $49.40

Amazon

Healthy pancakes? Sounds too good to be true. But that’s exactly what Kodiak Cakes are. The natural flapjacks include 15 grams of protein per serving, just three grams of added sugar, and 37 grams of carbohydrates — plus they’re rich in calcium and iron. The pancake mix garnered two offers from sharks, but the founders turned down both and ended up succeeding anyway. Get them delivered by Amazon here.

Buy Kodiak Cakes $28.93

Bouqs

Online flower delivery service The Bouqs has an interesting story. It didn’t get any offers on Shark Tank, but, years later, Robert Herjavec ended up investing after using the service for his wedding. The business has taken off, and we highly recommend it for any events or gifts.

Buy Flower Bouquets The Bouqs

Amazon

Our cell phones are one of the dirtiest objects that we come in contact with every day (they carry about ten times more bacteria than a toilet seat). Once you find this out, it’s hard not to pick up PhoneSoap; a Shark Tank product that uses UV-C light to kill 99.9% of the germs on your phone. It takes just five minutes to disinfect and charges your phone while it works.

Buy PhoneSoap Pro $59.96