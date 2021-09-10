Some of the Best Sex Toys Are Now (Secretly) Available on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The pandemic has revolutionized the way we shop, but not only for food and cleaning supplies. After a spike in sex toy sales over the last year and a half, the retail behemoth Amazon has massively expanded its selection of sexual self-care products. The best sex toys on Amazon can be delivered quickly and discreetly to your doorstep — no embarrassing trip to the sex shop required.

Amazon’s improved sex toy inventory comes during a renaissance moment for the historically taboo products. While people dated less and some couples quarantined separately through the pandemic, the already-accelerating popularity of sex toys was kicked into high gear. Now, the best sex toys are an acceptable means of reducing stress, boosting the immune system (really) and conquering boredom. And that goes for people of all genders and relationship statuses: men are finally reaping the benefits of sex toys while couples are spicing things up in the bedroom by incorporating the right products.

No matter how you plan on using sex toys — or what parts you’ve got — you’re bound to find a fitting product on Amazon. Here’s the catch: Amazon deliberately hides their sexual wellness products (they’re listed under the “Health, Household & Baby Care” category), so stumbling upon great sex toys can be tough.

To help out, we’ve done some digging to find some high-quality products from well-known brands. Below are some of the best sex toys on Amazon right now, including toys for men, women and couples.

The Best Sex Toys on Amazon for Women

1. Womanizer Duo Rabbit Vibrator

Rabbit vibrators, such as this Womanizer Duo, offer simultaneous stimulation on both the clitoris and G-spot. This comes from a vibrator that goes inside and a suction device that goes on the clitoris. Offering a whopping 12 intensity levels for both the suction and the vibration, as well as ten vibration modes, the Womanizer has something for everyone. It’s made of body-safe ABS and silicone that’s shaped for an ergonomic fit and waterproof for easy cleaning (or use in the shower).

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Womanizer Duo Rabbit Vibrator at $208.05

2. Lelo Sona

Don’t let the size of this Lelo Sona stimulator fool you. With a soft silicone construction and powerful vibration that targets the clitoris, the compact device can deliver orgasms with ease. The intensity of the vibration is fully adjustable with eight settings that range from gentle to vigorous, depending on your mood. It’s also easy to clean or use in the shower thanks to full waterproofing.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Lelo Sona at $87.99

3. Luna Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager

This highly-popular Luna vibrator upgrades the traditional wand massager with better materials and more adjustability. Users have full control over the experience thanks to 20 patterns and eight speeds — all of which function at a very quiet noise level. Waterproof, medical-grade silicone ensures a soft touch, as well as the ability to use the massager in the shower.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Luna Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager at $29.99

4. Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace

At first glance, this Crave Vesper looks like a statement pendant. But it’s actually a powerful vibrating pleasure-inducer, disguised for easy transportation and covert relaxation anywhere. Measuring 3.75 inches long, the pendant is nickel-free for safety. The vibrating motor inside is quiet, USB rechargeable and boasts four settings including a pulse mode.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace at $69.00

5. Phanxy Rechargeable Clitoral & G-Spot Vibrator

Here’s another great toy for hitting all the right spots. With a lopsided U shape, the Phanxy vibrator offers plenty of options — with or without a partner. Place the clitoris stimulator (the large part) outside while being penetrated by a partner, or put the large end inside and the small end in the backdoor, or use it like a normal vibrator with your hand. However you choose to use it, the vibrator can be controlled using onboard buttons or a remote.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Phanxy Clitoral G-Spot Vibrator at $33.99

The Best Sex Toys on Amazon for Men

6. Tenga Flip 0 Electronic

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line sex toy experience, go with this Tenga Flip 0 Electronic. It delivers dual sensations — sucking and vibrating — through squeezable pressure pads on the outside and two battery-powered vibrator units inside. These vibrating units can be set to five different settings, and the suction-enhancing pressure pads add a welcome element of user involvement. Plus, the whole thing is waterproof and flips open for easy cleaning.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Tenga Flip 0 Electronic at $167.20

7. Fleshlight Pink Lady

Now colloquially synonymous with masturbation sleeves, Fleshlight still makes some of the best sex toys for men. This Pink Lady sleeve is one of our favorites from the brand, boasting Fleshlight’s ultra-realistic, patented SuperSkin material and adjustable tightness for all girths. True to the brand’s name, the sleeve can be disguised as a flashlight for discreet storage with a screw-on top.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Fleshlight Pink Lady at $69.95

8. Tenga Easy Beat Egg

These uber-popular Tenga Easy Beat Eggs switch things up with a stretchy elastomer masturbator housed discreetly in an egg-shaped shell. Each Egg in this cheekily-packaged six-pack boasts a different internal texture, lending some variety to your bedroom sessions. The unique masturbators are a great way to upgrade alone time, although their simplicity makes the Eggs a good choice for couples foreplay too.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: TENGA Easy Beat Egg at $32.19

9. Lelo Hugo

Straight guys are finally realizing the intense pleasure of stimulating the prostate, a.k.a. the male G-spot. High-quality prostate massagers, such as this Lelo Hugo, lend a helping hand (or finger, rather) for upgrading masturbation, foreplay or intercourse. Designed for men with a curved shape, the waterproof device presses two gently vibrating motors against the prostate and the perineum. It also includes a very convenient remote control, which can set the massager to eight different vibrations.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Lelo Hugo at $217.10

10. Lelo Tor 2 Vibrating Ring

Cock rings are an easy way for couples to spice things up in the bedroom. The simple devices go on the base of your shaft, partially restricting blood flow for harder, longer-lasting erections (don’t worry, it feels good for both parties). This Lelo Tor 2 upgrades the typical cock ring with a vibrating unit on the top to further stimulate the clitoris. That means more orgasms for her and a fuller sensation for him. Plus, it’s made of smooth, premium silicone that should fit on most guys.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Lelo Tor 2 Vibrating Ring at $97.99