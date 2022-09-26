The Best Sex Toys for Women, from Vibrators to (Sex) Pillows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for sex toys — especially if you’ve never done it before — can feel overwhelming instead of fun at times. Nowadays there are dozens of sex toy brands, all claiming they’ve designed the best sex toys for women. Add to it the neverending variety of clitoral stimulators, dildos and flavored lubes and it’s easy to see why so many of us are confused about what’s worth trying out — and what’s worth our money.

To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up the best sex toys for women, with options for vibrators, lube and even sex pillows for added comfort during the most adventurous positions. Try one of these toys below, and kick off the month with a bang.

What Are the Best Sex Toys for Women?

We’ve included a wide variety of sex toys for women below, including options for beginners. Here’s what they all mean and how to use them.

Clitoral Vibrators: Like their namesake, clitoral vibrators (or clitoral stimulators) are designed to massage the clit and usually feature various vibration settings and speeds. Some are even waterproof, allowing you to use them in the shower or bath. Since they’re designed to massage just the clit and the surrounding area, they’re usually nonpenetrative unless you’re using a dual-head rabbit-style vibrator that both massages the clit and hits the G-spot. Clitoral vibrators are also the best option for beginners.

Dildos/Vaginal Vibrators: Dildos are one of the most common sex toys for women and these massagers can be inserted straight into a woman’s vagina. These too, have multiple speed settings and controls, and many are waterproof. Just remember, if you choose a dildo or an insertable vibrator, make sure to also purchase some lube from our list for maximum comfort — and pleasure.

Lube: Lube or personal moisturizer is a liquid gel that reduces friction to make it easier for the female partner to have sex, or use an insertable sex toy on her private parts. We highly recommend pairing any vibrator you buy with a bottle of lube.

Sex Pillows: Sex pillows are fairly newer to the market but are extremely useful when experimenting with adventurous sex positions. They can be placed below your partner’s lower back or wherever they may need support. Many customers even say using a sex pillow helps them achieve a deeper sensation during sex.

1. Lelo SILA Cruise

Lelo’s SILA Cruise is our favorite beginner’s clitoral vibrator and features the brand’s flagship cruise control technology which increases the speed of your new sex toy the harder you press it against your skin.

It’s got a wide mouth that fits over your clit and there are eight intensities to choose from, depending on your tastes. The brand says the SILA Cruise is designed to build climax slowly, meaning you’ll receive a gentle yet intense clitoral massage — great for newbies.

It’s totally waterproof, boasts a two-hour run time and is whisper quiet, meaning you’ll never hear it working.

Buy Lelo SILA Cruise $189

2. Dame Eva

Eva is a couples vibrator that tucks snugly under your partner’s labia to enhance pleasure during sex. Due to its ergonomic shape, you can use this sex toy completely hands-free once you’ve fitted it on.

Its silicone body is entirely waterproof, and there’s a three-speed motor for customization. The brand even says this vibrator only needs a single finger to hold it steady, even during the most adventurous sexual positions.

Though it’s marketed as a couples vibrator, you can also use the Dame Eva for solo play during your next self-care session.

Buy Dame Eva $189

3. Hot Octopuss Kurve

Hot Octopuss is famous for its couple’s vibrators but they also build sex toys designed for women, like the Kurve. This G-spot stimulator features a dual motor for ample stimulation and even features multiple customizable options.

There are 25 speed combinations available and five pleasure patterns depending on the kind of release you’re seeking. Battery life lasts a full two hours and even features fast USB charging, according to the brand. Since it’s got a silicone build it’s also fully waterproof, allowing you to take this toy from the bath to the bed. And, you can currently snag it for 20% off with coupon code ORGASM20 added at checkout.

Buy Hot Octopuss Kurve $103.96

4. Überlube Luxury Lubricant

No sex toy purchase is fully complete without adding lube to your order. We recommend this one from Überlube which is silicone-based, meaning it can be used underwater as well. It’s not sticky, can be paired with latex condoms and is designed to not irritate your skin or private parts, even with prolonged use.

Plus, it won’t stain your clothes or your sheets allowing you to fully relax the next time you reach for your vibrator on your nightstand.

Buy Überlube Luxury Lubricant $31.99

5. Dame Pillo

This comfy yet firm sex pillow will help anchor you or your partner during your favorite sex positions. It’s got a water-resistant lining and is machine-washable, so you never have to worry about it getting unsanitary over time. The ergonomic build also features grabbable handles to easily adjust this sex pillow whenever you need to.

When it’s not in use, it also functions just like a regular pillow allowing you to transition between playtime and naptime with ease.

Buy Dame Pillo $95

6. Bringing Sexy Bath Kit

Let’s bring sexy back with this bath kit, packed with a microfiber hair towel wrap, an arousal balm, a massage candle, a door hanger, and a WaterSlyde — designed to use the steady pressure of water to turn you on. Every one of these items can be used by themselves or paired together. For example, a small amount of arousal balm can make you feel warm, tingly and sensitive *down there,* making it easier to use the WaterSlyde for water masturbation. You can even use these products solo or have your partner join you.

Buy Bringing Sexy Bath Kit $72

7. Foria Awaken Arousal Oil

An arousal oil can help relax your partner and deepen their orgasms during sex. Foria’s arousal oil comes infused with CBD, which the brand says should help increase blood flow and help manage sexual discomfort as well as enhance pleasure and sensation for more pleasurable sex.

You can use this arousal oil on your clitoris or labia or even on the inside of your vagina (for both solo and partner play). Just don’t pair it with latex condoms since it’s oil-based.

Buy Foria Awaken Arousal Oil $48

8. Unbound Puff

Unbound’s Puff suction toy simulates oral sex and has five different intensity settings for as deep of a sensation as you need. It’s waterproof, rechargeable and quiet, meaning you can take it with you on the go.

It’s super compact too and you’ll love the bright-colored design available in either a bright coral or a minty sea green. It’s also the brand’s best-selling sex toy and has a stamp of approval from more than 2,000 customers, so you know it’s a quality product.

Buy Unbound Babes Puff $48

9. Lora DiCarlo OSÉ 2

Another good sex toy for women that offers dual estimation is the Lora DiCarlo OSÉ 2. It’s got 10 intensity settings and mimics the feeling of human touch with its “come hither” stroking pattern. The clitoral head uses airflow technology as well, mimicking the feeling of gentle sucking.

The silicone build is also fully adjustable and you’ll get two full hours of battery on a single charge.

Buy Lora DiCarlo OSÉ 2 $290

10. Aya Wearable Vibrator

If you’re trying to find a sex toy for women you can discreetly use in public, go with the new Aya Wearable Vibrator.

This dual stimulation vibrator features a magnet-style attachment that can easily be secured onto your or your partner’s panties before you head out to dinner or the movies. The G-spot silicone attachment is removable too if you’d prefer to just use clitoral stimulation. There’s even a remote control for your partner, so they can adjust the intensity of your new toy. Plus, this sex toy is also compatible with the ZALO Remote Pro app allowing you to engage in some long-distance play.

Buy Aya Wearable Vibrator $99

11. Smile Makers The Artist

Smile Maker’s newest dual stimulating vibrator will massage your clit and G-spot at the same time. It’s got an adjustable shape, meaning it will conform to your body and it’s designed from smooth silicone so it will feel comfortable against your private folds.

You can adjust intensities as well (for both heads) allowing you to fully customize your new vibrator. Each new sex toy also comes with a two-year warranty and a satin pouch allowing you to take it with you while you travel.

Buy Smile Makers The Artist $129

12. Maude Spot Vibrator

Maude’s newest Spot vibrator comes in exceedingly discreet packaging — you can keep the box on your night table and no one would know what’s inside. It’s described as a curved internal vibrator, designed to hit your g-spot and comes with five different speeds.

It’s water-resistant, comes with a nifty travel pouch and offers up to two hours of battery life per charge. There’s also a battery low indicator just so you know it’s time to plug your new toy in.

Buy Maude Spot Vibrator $79