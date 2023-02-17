Hits the Right Spot: As Sex Toys Go Mainstream, So Do Sex Toy Deals Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a surge in sales during the pandemic, sex toys are now a staple in many bedrooms. Whether for solo use or couples play, the best sex toys are helping people reduce stress, improve immune health, and, of course, achieve some incredible orgasms.

Now that sex toys have become more mainstream, so has the shopping experience: reputable online retailers, including Amazon, are offering attractive deals on popular items. Just like we jump on tech deals or clothing sales, we’re now keeping our eyes open for the best sex toy deals as well.

The Best Sex Toy Deals to Shop Now

If you’re looking to save some money on a new sex toy, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best sex toy deals happening right now, including savings on products for beginners and longtime users alike.

Order them discreetly online and have them shipped to your door without embarrassment or awkwardness. Bonus: Amazon Prime members can get their sex toys on Amazon and have them delivered with free, two-day shipping.

1. Zalo Sex Toys

Zalo makes some of our favorite sex toys, including their vibrating nipple clamps and the wearable Sya vibrator, which we named the best sex toy for women in 2022. Right now, the entire site is seeing a 15% discount, if you coupon code SPRING at checkout.

2. Satisfyer Pro 2

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is one of the most popular beginner’s vibrators around, and uses air pressure ways to stimulate your clitoris,

It boasts 11 intensities and an IPX7 waterproof rating, just in case you need to use it in the shower. It’s also currently down to its lowest price this season at $39.95 — down 43% from $69.95. Editor’s picks

3. NaEnsen Sex Pillow

Amazon

One of the best sex toys deals online isn’t on an actual toy or device, but rather on this sex pillow. Made with a super plush memory foam and designed with a hygienic and soft velour cover that’s easy to wipe clean, this pillow helps you achieve better (and more comfortable) positions in bed (or on the couch, floor, etc.).

A number-one bestseller on Amazon, the sex pillow is on sale for $19 as of this writing (In comparison, Dame’s Pillo costs $95, so this is the cheapest alternative you’re going to get).

Buy NaEnsen Sex Toys Pillow Position… $18.99

4. LuLu Personal Wand Massager

Amazon

This highly-rated personal wand from LuLu just got a pretty great discount on Amazon: normally $50 the vibrator is currently marked down to just $22. At 56% off, it’s one of the cheapest ways to get a great orgasm.

It’s advertised for muscle relief, but that’s obviously not the intended use. The wand’s soft silicone head features an internal motor with five intensity levels and 20 different patterns for just the right rub. At its highest setting, the vibrator can get very powerful, but the lower settings are great for newbies. According to one Amazon reviewer, “This thing is a boyfriend replacement machine.”

5. Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Lelo

Luxury sex toy brand Lelo rarely offers big discounts. That’s why savings like Amazon is offering right now on the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise, are worth taking advantage of. Normally $149, the Sona 2 Cruise is currently going for $119.99.

Despite its compact size, the Sona delivers exceptional power in a chic, high-quality build. The device uses sonic waves to stimulate the clitoris (without actually touching it), lending a deep, full sensation. As you push the devices closer to your body, it automatically increases intensity for an organic experience. You can also adjust this intensity using onboard buttons, and the whole thing is waterproof for use in the shower.

