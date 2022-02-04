RS Recommends: 8 Sex Toy Brands On a Quest to Reduce Pleasure Inequality

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-love and sexual pleasure are intertwined, yet many of us have a hard time voicing our desires and even acting upon them. Many of these conversations are often had behind closed doors or left to hushed whispers in a public space, leading to feelings of embarrassment and shame.

But, why should we bite our tongues when talking about pleasure? In fact, studies show it can actually be beneficial to embrace our sensuality by getting to know our bodies a little bit better. To help you get started on your own journey towards sexual discovery, we’ve done the research and rounded up the best sex toy brands out there with missions we can all resonate with.

What Are the Best Sex Toy Brands?

What was once taboo is now fully embraced as a form of self-care, with a number of top sex toy brands and sexual wellness brands helping to break old stereotypes revolving around sex — I.e. women don’t care about sexual pleasure as much as men do (spoiler: not true!). The best sex toy brands are now making accessible, easy-to-use sex toys and accessories for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or age.

These sex toy brands are also introducing new products beyond the classic vibrator, including prostate massagers and even toys built for anal play. And it’s not just about quick stimulation either — many of the best new sex toy brands are focused on relaxation, self-love and bridging the orgasm gap.

From sex toy brands that have literally fought the MTA in their quest for pleasure equality, to sex toy brands that help you discover your deepest, darkest desires, we’ve rounded up eight of the best sex toy brands — and sex toys — to know right now.

Lelo is known for its silicone-constructed, waterproof sex toys that have won countless awards for their pleasure-inducing designs. The brand’s mission is aimed at self-care, and for customers to feel “ecstasy without shame.” The website’s even got options for every gender and some of their most popular vibrators include the Sona Cruise 2 and the Hugo.

The Sona Cruise 2 is built for clitoral stimulation and features the brand’s Cruise Control technology, which automatically increases the vibrator’s intensity, the harder you press it against your body. There are also multiple vibration patterns available, depending on how deep of a sensation you’re looking for.

The Hugo meanwhile, was designed to increase the intensity of the male climax by 33%, according to Lelo. It’s completely hands-free and comes with a remote control so you or your partner can control this vibrator. Plus, like other Lelo products it’s waterproof, so feel free to use it during your steamy baths.

Lelo makes a ton of other sex toy models as well, including G-spot vibrators and even couple-centric vibrators for dual play.

Female-led brand Dame uses a “Find your Vibe’ questionnaire to help you find the best sex toy that works for you. The sex toy brand also manufacturers aloe-based lube, body wipes, and a ‘Pillo’ — a pillow — to help you and your partner out while you’re working your way through the Kama Sutra.

Dame’s mission is to close the pleasure gap and give women the pleasure they seek and deserve. Their most sought-after vibe is the Eva, which can be used for solo or couple play.

It’s hands-free and has a waterproof, silicone build. The design is interesting too, featuring flexible wings that should tuck snuggly under your labia and keep your new sex toy in place. There are also three intensity settings depending on how much sensation you need.

Dame also sells various bundle kits, including The Beginner’s Luck kit to get you started on your pleasure-seeking journey.

Bellesa Boutique does more than just build affordable sex toys. This sex toy brand also creates female-centric porn. And, the brand’s also got multiple celebrity ambassadors, including Demi Lovato, who just launched her own sex toy with Bellesa Boutique.

The Demi Wand is an inclusive wand sex toy that features eight different vibration modes and a waterproof design so it can be taken from your bed to the tub.

Bellesa Boutique also makes sex toys for men including masturbators and prostate stimulators, depending on what you desire. Plus, the brand features a wide variety of BDSM sex toys, so you and your partner can explore your kinks together in a consensual, safe and enjoyable way.

Bellesa Boutique is also constantly running giveaways, so make sure to follow them on Instagram so you’re always in the know.

Maude creates minimalistic vibrators that are as pleasurable as they’re aesthetic.

The sex toy brand’s mission is to support inclusivity and sex education for all. In other words, they want to make “intimacy better,” for all people.

Maude also does more than just create sex toys, they also have a bath and body collection that’s geared towards self-care. The burn massage candle is a great example, which doubles as a massage oil. Just pour the melted candle onto you or your partner’s skin once it’s extinguished.

They even sell travel kits, including this vibe + shine kit which includes their top-rated vibrator and lube, so you’ll have all the essentials you’ll need on the go. The vibrator itself has a battery life of 2.5 hours, which is incredible considering its compact size.

Unbound

Unbound is another women-led brand that is best known for fighting the MTA over sexism in its subway ads. Their goal is to create an inclusive, safe space to explore your pleasure, sans judgment.

The sex toy brand sells a wide variety of vibrators and you can filter them by need, aka if you’re a beginner, if you’re looking for something waterproof, or if you’re looking for something to enjoy with your partner.

There’s more too, including sex accessories like Orion, which is an over-the-door restraint and Tether, a skin-friendly bondage tape that won’t stick to your hair.

As for vibrators, the Puffy is their best-selling sex toy — a suction toy meant to simulate oral sex. It’s got five intensity settings and like most other sex toys it’s both waterproof and rechargeable. Plus, it’s available in these fun, bright colors, setting it apart from other more minimalist sex toys on this list.

Lora DiCarlo got an interesting start to the sex toy industry when a robotics innovation award they won was rescinded, starting an important cultural conversation on gender equality and tech when it comes to pleasure.

Their mission is to destigmatize sexuality and to lessen the orgasm gap between men and women. The sex toy brand’s got a wide variety of toys available, including G-spot massagers, clitoral vibrators, lube and massage oil.

The Baci is one of their highest-rated vibrators and this clitoral massager is designed to recreate the feeling of oral sex. There are 10 intensity settings coupled with an intuitive, waterproof design that nestles softly against your outer labia.

The website also features a great blog section that talks about everything from kinks, to sex toy trends, and even answers your pressing questions about the sex toy industry.

Smile Makers has the motto “we bring vulva sexuality out into the open” and they do so through ergonomically built sex toys, which are bound to induce a lot of ‘smiles’ in their customers.

The website features a quiz up top, which helps you pick out the best vibrator for you. It’s straightforward and asks you a bunch of questions about what makes you feel good before revealing your sex toy match.

There are suction vibrators, clitoral stimulators, G-spot sex toys, as well pleasure kits if you’re looking to treat yourself.

The brand’s toys are also gender-neutral, with many sex toys which can be used on all types of bodies. The Ballerina, for example, can be used to massage the vulva or the scrotum.

It’s got six speeds and six pulsation modes and a new ‘Surprise Me’ mode if you’re feeling adventurous. It’s also built for comfort with a silicone exterior and a silicone gel interior, so it will feel soft and velvety against your folds.

As of this writing, some of this sex brand’s products are sold out, so make sure you grab your favorites before Valentine’s Day.

I cheated with this one a little bit. Ella Paradis is technically an all-encompassing sex shop but it stocks a ton of products from top sex toy brands such as Lovehoney, Dame, Satisfyer and Better Love. Ella Paradis supports the pleasure-positive movement by encouraging individuals to explore their fantasies, desires and become the best version of themselves. They’re gender-inclusive and you can tell they take this seriously through the sex toys they stock, with options available for every body type and every kind of sexual play.

The product selection includes beginner vibrators, bullet vibrators and rabbit vibrators, amongst others. There are even anal toys, strap-on dildos, lubes of all types, BDSM sex toys and more.

Since there are so many types of toys to choose from, the site can get a bit overwhelming at times, so use the drop-down menu to figure out what you’re looking for before falling down the rabbit hole. There’s a section exclusively for beginners as well to help you get started.

