Jay-Z’s Champagne, Post Malone’s Rosé Among List of Best-Selling Celebrity Alcohol Releases

The wine and spirits delivery site, Drizly, has revealed some of its top offerings so far in 2021, and a number of musician-backed brands are among Drizly’s best-sellers online.

According to Drizly, some of the best-selling traditional spirits products released this year were celebrity collaborations, “underscoring the impact that celebrity backing (and a viral campaign) can have on consumer purchasing,” a release says, “and suggesting buyers are eager to try brands and new products endorsed by familiar faces.”

Among the new releases: Lagavulin’s 11-Year-Old Islay Scotch Offerman Edition, made in collaboration with actor Nick Offerman, ranked number two among spirits that were launched last quarter. The actor told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he grew up drinking whisky with his father, which inspired the Lagavulin collaboration. “It has the Lagavulin foundation,” Offerman says, of the limited-edition release, “but I feel like I took a batch of Lagavulin and took it to the candy store.”

Also worth noting: Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila ($44.99, Drizly.com) ranked number eight among new launches in 2021 so far this year. A rep for the brand says 818 Tequila sold out online in less than four hours when it launched in May, and retailers in California reported their 818 Blanco allotments selling out on the first day. The brand now offers three variations: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo which range in price from $44.99-$64.99 (available on Drizly.com).

When it comes to the tequila category, George Clooney’s Casamigos still reigns supreme ($29.99+, Drizly.com), along with The Rock’s tequila, brand Teremana ($33.99+, Drizly.com), which is set to launch an añejo expression this fall.

A number of A-list names also lead Drizly’s best-selling celebrity wines category. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Miraval Rosé tops the list, with the Côtes de Provence Rosé ($25.99, Drizly.com) produced at Chateau Miraval, the property and winery where the two were married in 2014 (the couple is now reportedly trying to unload the property as part of their on-going divorce proceedings).

Jay-Z’s champagne brand, Armand De Brignac, meantime, comes in second, with the rapper’s pricey “Brut Gold” champagne ($347.99, Drizly.com) becoming a lavish last-minute gift that people can get delivered through Drizly. Gift-givers aren’t the only ones who are fans of the brand — French fashion conglomerate LVMH bought a 50 percent stake in Armand de Brignac (widely known as “Ace of Spades” due to its logo) in February.

Two musician-backed rosés follow Jay-Z’s champagne on Drizly’s best-sellers list: Hampton Water, from Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi slots in the number three slot ($19.99, Drizly.com), followed closely by Maison No. 9 from Post Malone ($24.99, Drizly.com), which is now back in stock after selling out for months online.

While both Bon Jovi and Malone are offering their wines at the $20-$25 price-point, Drizly says shoppers are “eschewing bottles under $20 in favor of those between $20-$100 more than at any time before.” The site refers to the so-called premiumization trend, with people now comfortable with paying for a premium bottle of wine, limited-edition spirit, or exclusive celebrity release. Per a Drizly rep, “It could well be connected to the increase in at-home gatherings over the past 18 months, and a yearning to treat ourselves and our friends to something special more often.”

As for what else people are drinking right now, Drizly’s latest shopping stats found that sales of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails have soared 60% in 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, with High Noon, Cutwater and Onda among the most popular brands (shop Drizly’s top RTD picks here).

Hard kombucha is also bubbling up in sales, with a recent Drizly survey revealing that “health” is emerging as a top influence on alcohol buying. The site says JuneShine, Boochcraft and Flying Embers are the brands dominating the hard kombucha scene on Drizly (shop all hard kombucha picks here).

On the the other end of the spectrum: Drizly says growth of the hard seltzer category (I.e. White Claw) “is stalling.”

