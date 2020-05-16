Video Calls Looking a Little Blurry? It’s Probably Time to Clean Your Screens

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If your video calls or live streams are coming across blurry, your internet connection may only be half to blame. Sure, a poor connection can lead to annoying buffering, but if you’re experiencing a fuzzy screen on your conference calls or video chats, it could be due to a buildup of oils, dust and grime clouding your camera and display. Ask yourself: when was the last time you really did a deep clean of your devices?

We use our screens everyday, and little fingerprints can lead to big smudges, while particles from the air (and even our breathing) can lead to caked-on gunk and debris. The result: screens and cameras that are supposed to display HD quality video now come across decidedly low-res.

It’s not just about keeping your screens clear either – a good cleaning regimen will prevent germs and bacteria from building up on your devices. Just think of it as a little “tech hygiene.”

Want to clear up your camera and disinfect your device before your next Zoom call? Whether you’re using a webcam or built-in computer camera, we’ve found four ways to keep your screens sharp, clean and crystal clear. A bonus: these cleaning kits are safe to use on all your screens, from cell phones to TV monitors to tablets too.

1. Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit

The spray is super effective at breaking up dirt and grime, and wipes clean with the included microfiber cloth, with no streaks. The spray works wonders on laptop screens, computer monitors and TVs, but is also safe for phones and tablets too.

The microfiber cloth is soft and plush, and won’t leave scratches. Pop the cloth into the washing machine to refresh.

PROS: Microfiber cloth is machine-washable and reusable. Odorless spray.

CONS: Not as portable as cleaning wipes.

2. Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes

These convenient, individually-packaged wipes use a special formula containing isopropyl alcohol to dissolve germs, dust and grime without leaving streaks.

Though it’s marketed as a lens wipe (I.e. to clean your glasses), Care Touch says its ammonia-free formula is safe for screens and your video camera or webcam lenses too. The solution dries quickly without leaving any streaks or residue.

This set comes with 200 disposable wipes, plus six microfiber cleaning cloths. Use the dry cloths to remove smudges, dust and surface debris before or after using the wipes.

PROS: Formula contains alcohol to help disinfect devices. The microfiber clothes are machine-washable so you can reuse them.

CONS: Some found that the wipes weren’t “wet” enough, so they sprayed a little more cleaning solution on the wipes before using.

3. WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit

To really make sure you’re coming through clearly on your webcam, you’ll want to wipe down your screen and camera with this “Screen Shine” cleaning solution and microfiber cloth.

The company says its powerful formula will leave your screen surface 99.99% free of dust, dirt, oil and gunk. The microfiber cloth, meantime, is ultra soft and won’t scratch or damage your devices. Spray the formula directly on your screen or spray it on the cloth first and then wipe your screen down.

This set includes two, 3.4-ounce bottles of the “Screen Shine” solution, plus two pocket-sized 0.3-ounce bottles that you can take with you on the go (say, to sanitize your phone at a restaurant or the gym). It also includes three cleaning cloths.

PROS: Product is safe for your screens and your family, with no alcohol, ammonia, dyes and fragrances. The cleaning solution doesn’t leave streaks, stickiness or odors.

CONS: Cloths may start to fray after multiple washings. The cleaning solution doesn’t contain alcohol so may not be as strong of a disinfectant.

4. Gobe Glass Cleaning Kit

The cleaning kit delivers a more professional clean, and is ideal for pricey equipment that needs a little extra TLC. It’s also great for cleaning more sensitive devices like a webcam or camera lens.

Start with the included blower, to gently dissipate surface dust and debris. Next, use the brush to remove any larger debris. The cleaning solution can then be sprayed directly onto your device or onto the included microfiber cloth. Gently work the cloth around your screen to leave behind a streak-free shine.

Gobe says its cleaning solution is safe for even premium lenses and screens with nano-coatings on the glass.

This kit includes the ergonomic blower, ultra-fine brush, a 30ml bottle of cleaning liquid, two microfiber cloths and a storage pouch.

PROS: This is an eco-friendly set: the cleaning formula is made with plant-based ingredients, and the packaging for the kit is made from sustainable materials.

CONS: Most devices won’t require this multi-step process.