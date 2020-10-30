Safety Glasses Surge in Popularity as People Seek Protective Eyewear for Covid Defense

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Most of us have been doing our best to fend off the coronavirus by rocking a face mask and sanitizing as often as possible. But there’s another protective measure that makes a considerable difference: safety goggles.

Back in July, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to wear safety goggles with their virus-protection wardrobes, saying “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.” The CDC, meantime, recommends “protective eyewear” such as safety glasses during periods “where splashes and sprays are anticipated” or where “prolonged face-to-face or close contact with a potentially infectious patient is unavoidable.”

The reason for this recommendation is pretty straightforward. Our eyes are a mucosal surface, just like our nose and mouth, which means they’re susceptible to picking up viruses in the air. Keeping our eyes covered, therefore, is a reasonable extra step in trying to remain Covid-free.

But, unless you’re a construction worker, chances are you don’t have a pair of safety goggles lying around. To help get your eyes protected, check out some of the best safety goggles below.

What Are the Best Safety Goggles for Covid?

You’ve got a few choices when it comes to buying safety goggles. Some pairs are really more protective glasses, offering an easy solution that works stylistically with everyday clothing, while others are more heavy-duty. Here’s what you need to know before picking up safety glasses or any protective eyewear.

Protection: Any protective goggles are better than nothing, but some offer more coverage than others. Of course, more protection means bulkier goggles, so you’ll need to decide just how much protection you’re comfortable with. The best safety glasses should fit snug against the face, with extensions that cover the sides of your eyes. Just like the best face masks, the best safety googles should be able to seal out any potential particles or bacteria from getting through the frame.

RX: Some protective glasses are RX-able, which comes in very handy for those of us who need prescription lenses. Protective glasses that have been fitted with your prescription will be easier to keep on all day without the need to switch out your regular frames.

Anti-Fog: The best safety goggles have been treated with an anti-fogging protectant. This keeps the lenses clear, even when the goggles are worn with a mask or in the rain.

Style: Although safety goggles are all about function, it’s still possible to choose a pair with some style. We’ve found a few options that are low-profile and don’t even look like safety goggles to ensure that you’re both fashionable and virus-free.

If you’re unsure where to pick up a pair of these protective frames – or confused as to how they even help – read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best safety glasses for Covid that you can order online right now.

1. Eyres 628 Indulge

At first glance, these Indulge protective glasses from Eyres look like, well, normal glasses. They showcase a streamlined, modern look that won’t interfere with your outfit. The glasses are also very lightweight and feature rubberized nose pads for a comfortable fit.

But the Indulge glasses are still capable of protecting your eyes much better than regular frames. The wraparound, snug-fit design does a good job of keeping harmful substances at bay. Plus, they’re RX-able – even with progressive or bifocal lenses.

Courtesy GlassesUSA.com

Eyres 628 Indulge $88.50

2. Vision Guard Anti-Fog Protective Glasses

If you want maximum protection (and you’re willing to sacrifice style), go for these safety goggles from Vision Guard. These are heavy-duty safety goggles with a thick peripheral covering and an elastic strap to keep the goggles synched down. The goggles also boast an anti-fog treatment, which will come in handy while wearing the goggles with a mask or in the rain. All-in-all, these are a great option for hardcore protection, although they’re not RX-able.

Courtesy GlassesUSA.com

Vision Guard Anti-Fog Protective Glasses $18.00

3. Progear EG-M1020

Carrying a pair of protective goggles – and then remembering to put them on – can be a bit of a chore. This pair from Progear solves that with a head strap that allows you to drop the goggles around your neck when not in use. The head strap also maintains a secure fit. Plus, temple and nose padding work to increase protection while making the glasses more comfortable. These frames are RX-ready for any type of lens.

Courtesy GlassesUSA.com

Progear EG-M1020 $102.00

4. Harm Block Anti-Fog Protective Glasses

These protective glasses from Harm Block are a good in-between pick if you’re unsure whether heavy-duty or more civilian goggles are the best choice. The glasses are all plastic with an oversized, wrap-around aviator shape and regular glasses arms (some people find elastic straps to be uncomfortable or incompatible with masks). Because they’re meant for real work, the Harm Block glasses feature an anti-fog coating for use in the rain or with a mask.

Courtesy GlassesUSA.com

Harm Block Anti-Fog Protective Glasses $14.25

5. SafeKeep Protective Glasses

Another great pair of safety goggles that don’t look too hardcore are these protective glasses from SafeKeep. They look similar to a statement-making pair of oversized aviators, but elongated peripheral shields work to keep out harmful substances. The sleek, long arms also work to maintain a snug, protected fit. These glasses are RX-able, although only for single-vision and near-vision glasses wearers.

Courtesy GlassesUSA.com

SafeKeep Protective Glasses $85.50