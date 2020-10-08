The Best Running Gear to Get Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Great running gear is essential for upping your game, whether you’re just getting started or training for your tenth marathon. Sure, running might be notorious (and beloved) for its minimalist nature, but quality gear is still required at all levels. The best running gear can solve the annoying problems that all runners come up against, such as sweat, rain, darkness, gadget storage, and so on. These small equipment upgrades make it easier to stay safe and focus on logging miles. Plus, buying new gear is a great method for motivating yourself to get moving.

Running gear has seen some massive advancements and exciting new products over the past decade. Basics such as shoes and shorts have evolved to improve performance while new products such as streamlined pouches for gadgets and running lights have made the sport easier and safer.

But if you just started running — or are finally upgrading that old gear — navigating the abundance of modern running products can be overwhelming. To help find the best running gear for men we’ve rounded up some essential clothing and accessories that’ll up your game and make you crave tomorrow’s run.

What is the Best Running Gear to Get?

Every runner has different needs when it comes to buying new running gear. Below are some of the best pieces of running gear, as well as notes on what type of runner should buy each piece.

Before shopping for running gear, we recommend considering your typical run. Do you run in the rain or cold? Long-distance or sprints? Do you bring your smartphone for music? Once you take stock of these details it’ll be easier pick up the right running gear.

BEST RUNNING SHOES: Hoka One One Clifton 6

All the best running gear in the world won’t mean a thing if you don’t have the best running shoes. Finding the best running shoes takes some shopping around, as all feet and gaits are different, but the running world’s current footwear darling is Hoka.

Hokas are unlike most other running shoes with a thick, rocking sole for cushioning and smoother steps. They’re built for road running and come with a few width options to get the right fit. Your feet feel cool and comfortable, even for long runs, and the thick sole provides incredible stability and support too. In our experience, you experience less foot fatigue, while being able to pound the pavement (or any surface for that matter) with ease.

Hoka One One Clifton 6 $99.95

BEST RUNNING SHORTS: Ten Thousand Session Short

Shorts are a runner’s second most important piece of gear, right after their shoes. One of our favorite sources for on-point running shorts is Ten Thousand, a brand that started with the sole purpose of making perfect workout shorts. These session shorts deliver on the brand’s promise with a stripped-down, lightweight design, sweat-wicking shell, anti-chafe liner and plenty of pockets.

Ten Thousand Session Short $49.99 - $68

BEST RUNNING TIGHTS: Hoka Performance Full-Length Tight

Performance tights are now an essential in every runner’s wardrobe. A good pair, such as these from Hoka, keep your legs warm while running in the cold. This is essential for maintaining proper blood flow (and simply staying comfortable) on chilly mornings or winter runs.

We like these Hoka tights because they provide full-length coverage (keeping your calves warm) and use high-quality Italian fabric. The tights also boast enough storage for necessities with two side pockets (both of which can fit a smartphone) and a small waistband pocket for keys or energy gel. Plus, ankle zippers ensure a secure, customizable fit.

Hoka Performance Full-Length Tight $78.00

BEST RUNNING TANK: Nike AeroSwift Singlet

Far too many runners opt for an old cotton T-shirt and miss out on the performance-boosting benefits of a true athletic shirt, such as this AeroSwift singlet from Nike. The performance tank is incredibly lightweight and breathable thanks to a high-quality polyester construction and perforation throughout. This will keep your body cool while reducing uncomfortable sweat that leads to chafing. Plus, you’ll just look (and feel) like a pro. If you live in a warm area, this tank is a no-brainer.

Nike AeroSwift Singlet $70.00

BEST RUNNING SHIRT: Uniqlo Dry-Ex Creneck

If you live in a cooler climate or prefer a traditional T-shirt versus a tank, you can’t go wrong with Uniqlo’s Dry-Ex Crewneck Short-Sleeve Shirt. It comes in a ton of sizes and colors, with a soft, breathable material that won’t chaff or irritate the skin. It dries quickly and keeps it shapes too, even after multiple washes.

Uniqlo Dry-Ex T-Shirt $24.99

BEST RUNNING SOCKS: Adidas Climalite 2.0 Socks

For the first couple years of my running career, I suffered from painful blisters that kept me from running as much as I wanted. I thought I had the wrong shoes, until a veteran runner diagnosed my issue: bad socks. Good, sweat-wicking socks, such as these Adidas Climalites, keep your feet dry to avoid blisters and give proper cushioning. These Climalites also boast arch compression, making them especially effective for runners with high arches.

Adidas Climalite 2.0 Socks $14.00

BEST RUNNING POUCH: FlipBelt

Modern runners need a place to carry their smartphone, keys, money and other necessities. Most running short pockets won’t cut it, as your belongings will bounce around. This FlipBelt provides an elegant solution, keeping your stuff secured while you run. The polyester-lycra fabric works double duty by wicking sweat and locking-down your belongings. Stashing and removing items (say, your phone to take a call) is easy thanks to four quick-access slit openings around the belt.

BEST RUNNING LIGHT: ALOVECO Chest Running Light

If you log miles in the early morning or at night after work, a good running light is essential. For any such runners we recommend this Aloveco chest light. On the front you get bright, 250-lumen LED lamp with an adjustable angle. On the back is a warning light, ensuring that any cars or cyclists can spot you in the dark. The whole thing is waterproof and easy to charge thanks to a USB energy port.

BEST RUNNING JACKET: Under Armour Qualifier Outrun The Storm Jacket

Running in harsh weather – be it rain, cold or both – can be very rewarding, but it can also be very challenging without proper outerwear. This Under Armour jacket repels rain, cold and wind but maintains proper airflow to keep sweat at bay. The jacket is made using a polyester-elastane that offers four-way stretch, meaning the jacket will move with your body instead of chafing. Plus, a handful of colors work with any athletic-wear style.

Under Armour Qualifier Outrun The Storm Jacket $100.00

BEST GLOW IN THE DARK GLASSES: Revel

You may not have thought about eyewear when it comes to running (beyond say, a good pair of sports sunglasses), but these glow in the dark glasses from Revel are becoming increasingly popular as a fun way to stay safe while running at night. The glasses — available in prescription format or with non-RX lenses — look like regular white/clear frame glasses during the day, but illuminate at night. It’s an easy way to help drivers and other pedestrians see you in the dark, while also help you see better as well. Use GlassesUSA’s virtual try-on feature to see if the glasses are for you, then pick up a pair online — they’re only $58 right now but a couple promo codes on the GlassesUSA site bring the price down even lower.

Revel Glow in the Dark Glasses $58