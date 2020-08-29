Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are few workout options that really work your entire body all at once. Running, swimming, and elliptical are the big ones, but rowing is often overlooked. Truth is, it’s one the best all-around activities you can do for full-body fitness and strength, and an excellent low-impact option for those with joint pain who don’t want the pounding that comes with running, or the pressure of being on your feet while getting fit.

There’s no prior training involved, no age or height requirements, and you’re usually able to be in charge of the difficulty setting – letting you work your way up at your own pace. Not only can rowing Increase your metabolism, burn calories and fat more efficiently (not to mention improve your cardiovascular health), you’ll quickly find that it builds a strong back too, while utilizing all your major muscle groups.

Maybe best of all: a rowing machine in your house means no more excuses for not going to the gym.

While the most popular rowing machines may all look similar, it’s the little features that can make a big difference. If you’re constantly connected to your FitBit or fitness app and want to sync it up to your rower, then getting one with Bluetooth compatibility is a must. Also consider that if you live in a small space with others, you’ll want one that can easily fold up for storage, and is fairly quiet, so as to not disturb your housemate when you start that 6am workout every day.

The type of workout you want to do matters too. If you’re looking for more strength and resistance training, a rower that utilizes a belt system might be the way to go. Other users, who are seeking more of a cardiovascular exercise experience, will be just fine using a magnetic-based rower.

These options here will help get you started finding the right rower to crush your fitness goals.

1. Fitness Reality 1000 Plus Bluetooth Magnetic Rower

The Fitness Reality 1000 magnetic rower goes far beyond just a rowing machine. The extra-wide foam handlebar and front stabilizer foot pads give you the option for lots of additional exercises, like curls, upright rows, bent over rows, front raises, shrugs, triceps extensions, standing shoulder presses and more. The contoured seat keeps you comfortable and able to go long, while the thick nylon cable means less jerking and snapping as you row.

And since our devices are basically an appendage of us now too, they can be included in your workout as well. This is the only rower out there with Bluetooth connectivity available, and includes a free download of the My Cloud Fitness app to track things like distance, strokes per minute and calories burned. Even if you’d prefer not to connect, the bright 3.5″ LED screen will tell you your stats in real time.

This is also a great choice for those living with others in small spaces, as it’s near silent when in use and folds up easily for storage after you’re finished.

Note: While there’s a wide range of resistance settings (1-14), some experienced users say that even at the highest difficulty, it’s still way too easy.

2. Stamina Conversion II Recumbent Exercise Bike/Rower

Can’t decide between a rowing machine or stationary bike? Why not both?

The Conversion offers the best of each in one convenient machine. Whether you’re pulling or pedaling, you’re in control of the difficulty setting. Get your cardio going with one, then switch right over to the other, without ever needing to leave the comfortable padded seat.

The handlebars feature a built-in heart pulse sensor, and the seatback’s semi-reclined position focuses your workout on all the major muscles in your hips, thighs, and buttocks. There’s even the ability to include additional upper and lower body strengthening exercises using the resistance and rowing handles.

Assembly is fairly easy, and it’s an overall ideal option for when you can’t make it to the gym.

3. MaxKare Rowing Machine Air Rower

The harder you pull, the more resistance you get. While that sounds like a folksy old adage about life, it more specifically applies to this MaxKare Air Rower.

The biggest user complaint with rowing machines is that they don’t offer enough resistance – not a problem with this one. While the others are magnetic-based, the MaxKare features their Twin Drive Belt System. Even on the lowest setting, this puts up a serious fight; comparable to about a six out of eight on a standard magnetic rower.

The digital screen keeps track of count, time, calories, and distance, but the unit also has an iPhone/iPad holder too in case you prefer to use your own app (or watch your favorite streaming service).

You’ll also get an instant reward with every pull (besides the endorphins), as the fan blows a blast of cool air onto you. But the company also makes magnetic and other rowers as well, for those who aren’t a big fan of the fan.

Sturdy and lightweight, super simple to set up. Folds for storage and is easily moveable. High-quality nylon handle keeps your hands comfortable even after hundreds of pulls.