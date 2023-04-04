The ‘Barbie’ Trailer Brings Rollerblades Back (And We’re Here For It)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The release of the Barbie movie trailer has fans swooning over all the hot actors in the film, but it’s also spawned a deep sense of nostalgia for the classic Mattel doll, Nineties music… and rollerblading.

That shot of Ryan Gosling’s yellow rollerblades in the trailer have led to a new wave of interest in the blades — and the sport. All that to say, there’s never been a better time to take your fitness routine back to the Nineties with a pair of new rollerblades.

Rollerblading may not be as common as it once was, but it’s become a fun, easy new way to both commute, exercise, and have a little fun along the way. Here’s what you need to know about buying your new skates for the warm weather.

Buying Guide: What Are the Best Rollerblades?

The first thing to note is the “Rollerblades” actually refers to the name of a brand and isn’t the actual name for these roller skates. The actual term is “inline skates,” though Rollerblades have become so popular, the name is often used interchangeably (as in this article).

If you're new to rollerblading, you'll want to buy a pair of rollerblades (or inline skates) that are designed for beginners. The best rollerblade brands know that beginners need more stability from their skates. Rollerblades that are made for new skaters often also prioritize comfort, which your feet will appreciate when it comes to breaking in the skates. One of the most important features to look out for is that the wheels on your rollerblades are wear-resistant. If they're not wear-resistant, regular use will take a toll on your wheels and you'll have to get them replaced.

Perhaps the most important aspect of shopping for rollerblades is making sure that you get the right fit for your feet. If you’re shopping online, it’s imperative that you measure your feet and know your accurate shoe size. If you buy skates that are too loose or too tight, it will impact your ability to rollerblade effectively. Like most shoes, rollerblades are sold in multiple sizes and widths, though make sure they fit true to size before purchasing them.

The Best New Rollerblades to Buy Online

Whether you’re shopping for new rollerblades for commuting or skating for fun, we’ve rounded up some of the best rollerblades and inline skates to get right now. See the official Rollerblades store and inventory here and scroll down for other top-rated inline skates to buy online.

1. Liku Professional Inline Skates Liku makes exceptional rollerblades for beginners. These unisex rollerblades have wear-resistant wheels that help ensure the skates’ longevity. When it comes to comfort, you’ll be able to easily wear these for hours of skating. The inner boot is made with thick memory foam, all while remaining breathable. The soles of these rollerblades also have shock absorbers so that you experience the smoothest ride possible. Buy Liku Professional Inline Skates $107.96

2. Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro These Bladerunners prioritize stability and comfort. They’ve earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with thousands of reviews to date. Many customers appreciate them for their durability and long-lasting wear thanks to their comfortable fit and design. Buy Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro $99.99

3. Roller Derby Inline Skates Roller Derby’s adjustable rollerblades come with adjustable features. The skates themselves are lightweight and have a foam-padded lining. They’re perfect for new skaters who want to rollerblade recreationally. They’re built for casual rollerblading, and come with an easy-to-pull tab on the back of the skates, plus easy-to-latch locks. Best of all, they feel great to roll in for long periods of time. Buy Roller Derby Inline Skates $52.69

4. VEIBING Light Up Inline Skates Rollerblades are trending because of Barbie, and these inline skates are just as fun and colorful as the movie itself. In addition to the fashionable Barbie pink colorway, there are dashes of neon yellow, blue and green throughout these full-size blades. With shoelaces, a velcro closure, and elastic buckles, your feet stay supported and secure. The 80mm wheels glide super smoothly and are durable for all sorts of road conditions too. A bonus: the wheels light up while you move. Buy VEIBING Light Up Inline Skates $49.99