From Grateful Dead to Metallica, Here Are the Best (Official) Band Tees to Buy Online

You’ve collected all your favorite band’s albums on vinyl, bought tickets to their tours over the years and can sing every lyric by heart. The only thing that’s left? Showing you’ve been a fan from Day One by donning a new band tee.

To find truly vintage tour and rock tees, eBay is one of the best sites for online browsing, while you can also find them at various vintage shops, like Front General Store in Brooklyn, NY, or even in person at the monthly Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, CA. However, taking a trip to a vintage shop isn’t the only way to find the best rock tees. If you want a vintage-inspired band tee and have an Amazon Prime membership (sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial), you can now shop a large selection of official rock merch on Amazon’s Artist Merch Shop.

The Artist Merch Shop is a good way to see all of the officially-licensed products you can buy, instead of trying to find the tees yourself, or digging your way through crates of old and questionable vintage. And it’s another option if you’ve run out luck shopping the groups’ individual websites.

The Artist Merch Shop is broken down into helpful categories, so you can shop by genre or per music era — there’s everything from tie-dye Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix Bold As Love tops, to a curation of merch inspired by tours from the Seventies and Eighties.

Along with tour merch, you can also find tees and tanks from artists like Britney Spears, Bowie, Shania, Zayn, Shawn Mendes and other musicians, as well as accessories like bucket hats and baseball caps for under $20.

Depending on where you’re shopping, prices can range all over the place, with some rare shirts costing as much as a monthly car payment, not to mention being incredibly challenging to track down online. For anyone sticking to a budget, most of the tees and tanks on Amazon’s Artist Merch Shop will cost you about $25 and under.

The Best Rock Band Tees on Amazon

Whether you’re a major fan of the Beatles, Slipknot, Queen, No Doubt or the Rolling Stones, Amazon customers can shop countless (and affordable) band T-shirts right now, so long as they’re not already sold out.

Shop the complete inventory of music tees at the Artist Merch Shop, and check out some of our favorites below. All are officially-licensed by the artists for sale on Amazon — no fakes or unofficial “fan merch” here.

Grateful Dead Steal Your Face Tee

Every Grateful Dead tee looks iconic, but fans will especially love this Steal Your Face ringer-style tee and its vintage look. Most importantly, it’s ready to go for some DIY tie-dyeing (or you could shop more tie-dye band tees here).

The Rolling Stones North American 1981 Tour Tee

Score this Rolling Stones North American 1981 Tour tee, then treat yourself by buying tickets to their rescheduled 2021 No Filter tour dates.

The Beatles Album Tee

Fans of the Fab Four can choose among six different colors of this officially licensed cotton tee — a stylish addition to any growing Beatles merch collection.

Led Zeppelin 1977 Tour Tee

The perfect uniform for watching this three-and-a-half hour live performance from Zeppelin’s 1977 tour.

Metallica Master of Puppets Tee

“When I listen to Master of Puppets now, I just sit there and go, ‘What the fuck? How do you do that?’” Lars Ulrich previously told Rolling Stone in an interview. Here’s to celebrating one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

The Strokes Logo Tee

Just like Is This It, this minimal logo tee from one of the coolest bands on the planet is one you’ll turn to over and over again.

No Doubt Tragic Kingdom Tee

Show your love for No Doubt’s classic 1995 release with this top that features the Tragic Kingdom album cover, then go ahead and add “Spiderwebs,” “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak” to your afternoon queue.

