 Robot Vacuum Deal January 2021: Neato Smart Robo-Vac on Sale on Amazon - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood to Score Princess Diana Film Starring Kristen Stewart
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

RS Recommends: The Smart Laser Robot Vacuum We’ve Tested Is on Sale for $299

Amazon’s taking $130 off one of our favorite robo vacs, which uses laser mapping and a unique D-shape for a faster, more efficient clean

By

John Lonsdale's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neato D4 Robot Vacuum

Justin Casey / Neato

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re constantly sweeping up dog fur or just trying to keep your rugs clean, it might be time to let a robot vacuum do the work for you. Our pick: Neato’s D4 Smart Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for just $299.99 when you buy it on Amazon (a 30 percent savings — while the deal lasts).

Amazon

Buy: Neato D4 Smart Laser Robot Vacuum $299.00
Buy it

While you can find a wide variety of robotic vacuums, there are few key features we love about the Neato D4. Unlike other circular robot vacs we’ve tried in the past, we love how this Neato’s D-shaped design helps it actually clean hard-to-reach corners around the house — no more following your robot vac’s path with a broom to clean up what it missed, thus defeating the purpose of using one in the first place. It also uses a laser to map out its cleaning path in the home, ensuring more accurate clearing of dust, crumbs, dirt and other debris.

Everything can be monitored via the Neato app; use your phone or device to do everything from scheduling the Neato to run when you leave your house, to keeping track of spots you do and don’t want vacuumed. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

Of course, with any robot vacuum, the D4 might occasionally bump into furniture in its path, but our editors who’ve tested the vac say its rugged build is nearly indestructible and keeps working even if it collides with a couch or chair leg. While it’s ready to cruise over your floors, they say it also easily glides onto area rugs, too, without a problem.

neato robot vacuum deal

Neato

Buy: Neato D4 Smart Laser Robot Vacuum $299.00
Buy it

Depending on how big your rooms are, it should have enough power to get the job done all at once, too. According to the company, the D4 vacuum can run for 75 minutes before it’ll need charged on its dock again.

Don’t let this deal gather dust. The D4 usually retails for $429.99, but you’ll save $130.99 when you jump on this current promotion to get the top-rated robo-vac for only $299.99. Shop the limited-time deal here.

In This Article: deals, RS Recommends, smart home, vacuums

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.