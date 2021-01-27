RS Recommends: The Smart Laser Robot Vacuum We’ve Tested Is on Sale for $299

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re constantly sweeping up dog fur or just trying to keep your rugs clean, it might be time to let a robot vacuum do the work for you. Our pick: Neato’s D4 Smart Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for just $299.99 when you buy it on Amazon (a 30 percent savings — while the deal lasts).

Amazon

While you can find a wide variety of robotic vacuums, there are few key features we love about the Neato D4. Unlike other circular robot vacs we’ve tried in the past, we love how this Neato’s D-shaped design helps it actually clean hard-to-reach corners around the house — no more following your robot vac’s path with a broom to clean up what it missed, thus defeating the purpose of using one in the first place. It also uses a laser to map out its cleaning path in the home, ensuring more accurate clearing of dust, crumbs, dirt and other debris.

Everything can be monitored via the Neato app; use your phone or device to do everything from scheduling the Neato to run when you leave your house, to keeping track of spots you do and don’t want vacuumed. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

Of course, with any robot vacuum, the D4 might occasionally bump into furniture in its path, but our editors who’ve tested the vac say its rugged build is nearly indestructible and keeps working even if it collides with a couch or chair leg. While it’s ready to cruise over your floors, they say it also easily glides onto area rugs, too, without a problem.

Neato

Depending on how big your rooms are, it should have enough power to get the job done all at once, too. According to the company, the D4 vacuum can run for 75 minutes before it’ll need charged on its dock again.

Don’t let this deal gather dust. The D4 usually retails for $429.99, but you’ll save $130.99 when you jump on this current promotion to get the top-rated robo-vac for only $299.99. Shop the limited-time deal here.