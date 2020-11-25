Our 6 Favorite Hacks and Gadgets to Make Your Road Trip Run More Smoothly

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

According to AAA, roughly 95 percent of all holiday travel will be done in the car this year. With so much uncertainty still surrounding coronavirus, many experts suggest that, if you’re insistent on visiting family and friends this season, the safest way to do so is with your own vehicle.

Of course, just because you’ll be hopping on the interstate to get to your aunt’s house for Christmas dinner doesn’t mean you’ll have to do so begrudgingly. On the contrary, with so many companies striving to make your drive smoother than ever, you may be a little reluctant to get out of the car once you get to your final destination. From tech toys to ways to hack your comfort, these little accessories go a long way towards making your road trip experience more enjoyable.

We chose the following six items for their comfort, convenience and general coolness. All of them have their own way of making your trip feel less tedious — whether your journey is 10 miles or 10 hours. Sadly though, we still haven’t found the gadget that fixes your passengers’ questionable taste in road-trip music. We’ll keep working on that.

1. Otterbox USB-C Fast Charge Car Charger

While newer phones tout batteries that supposedly last a gazillion hours before needing a charge, they still somehow find the darnedest times to drop below the dreaded 15-percent level. With Otterbox’s USB-C Fast Charger, you’ll never have to worry about going dark. This sleek unit promises an 18-watt flash charge via power delivery (compared to the sloth-like 5-watt variety). We put the technology to work recently with a Samsung Galaxy S20 on a quick trip and the results were every bit as impressive as advertised on the box.

Otterbox USB-C Fast Charge Car Charger

2. YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

YETI

AAA suggests that when we do hit the road over the next few months, that we limit the number of stops we make to reduce our chances of potential exposure to strangers. With the YETI Roadie 24 Cooler, you’ll hardly need convenience stores because everything you want — food, soda (up to 18 cans) or ice all easily fit inside — will already be within arm’s reach.

And unlike the dinged-up cooler you’ve lugged around since sophomore year, this snazzy one proves thoughtful in its look (four color options), design (easy fit behind the passenger’s seat; taller frame to hold wine bottles) and construction (Quicklatch for one-handed access). It’s durable enough to take out of the car and to your campsite or cabin too.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler $199.99

3. CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle and Travel Cup

Camelbak

Part-water bottle, part-travel cup and part-snack container, this smart, sustainable solution from CamelBak may be all you need, drinking-wise, for your next journey. Simply twist off the travel cup from the water bottle to create a separate drinking vessel. Either way you choose to sip, the vacuum-sealed stainless steel containers will stay at the right temperatures for hours. And if that weren’t enough, the leak-proof Pak Cap can store a few snacks, tea bags, the foldable lid or whatever other small item you need to keep nearby.

CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup 37.50

4. Pendleton Yakima Camp High Ridge Blanket

Pendleton

If you’re trying to catch a few winks, it can be a bummer if the driver is blasting the AC. But rather than get tense over the temp, simply get comfortable under this Pendleton blanket. Outdoorsy types adore the company for its vintage-inspired prints and high-quality materials. We love this earth-tone, wool/cotton blanket, styled like a favorite wrap or shawl. Oh, and if anyone else in the car wants to get in on the warmth, the queen-sized blanket offers more than enough coziness for two.

Pendleton Yakima Camp High Ridge Twin Blanket 169.99

5. World’s Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow

Wolf Manufacturing

With plane travel down significantly this year, neck pillows haven’t gotten nearly as much attention as they usually get. But we’re here to tell you that car naps enhanced by the right pillow are just as good as those in the air. Take Wolf Manufacturing’s aptly named World’s Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow, for example. Because of its soft-to-the-touch crystal fleece covering and recycled-fiber stuffing, the pillow is the ideal combination of comfort and support. And with the nifty snap closure at the front, you’re assured it’ll always stay in place.

World's Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow 10.99

6. Weego 44.1 Jump Starter

Weego

When it comes to car safety, Weego has its own lane. Though the company offers a range of starters capable of jump-starting everything from motorcycles to heavy-duty construction equipment, the Weego 44.1 is the perfect option for just about every car, truck and SUV battery that might need a boost.

But this compact contraption goes even further with a brilliant flashlight, a USB outlet for charging electronic devices and a 12-volt accessibility port (adapter sold separately) in case you need to power anything else along the way.

Weego Jump Starter 44.1 149.99