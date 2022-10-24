Luggage Guide: The Best Rimowa Suitcases, From Carry-ons to Large Trunks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, which means that in addition to shopping for gifts, many are getting ready to travel to see their friends and loved ones. Before you hit the road, purchase your plane ticket, or get your itinerary organized, have you thought about how you’re going to transport your clothes, toiletries, and belongings? Whether you’re checking bags or loading up the car, it’s important you have luggage that is fit for the job at hand.

From Away to Samsonite, there are plenty of great luggage brands to choose from these days. But if you’re looking for a high-quality, well-designed suitcase that comes with a warranty, you may want to consider investing in a Rimowa carry-on. Here’s what you need to know about the brand, along with our picks for the pieces of luggage worth your money.

Rimowa Buying Guide

You might be wondering why the brand of a suitcase matters, but the truth is that it’s a significant factor in determining its effectiveness. Rimowa introduced aluminum luggage to consumers in the 1930s, and made history again in 2000 when the brand rolled out its polycarbonate suitcase.

Rimowa’s suitcases are also outfitted with a multi-wheel system that can keep up with you even if you’re racing to your gate and sturdy, dependable handles. The interiors are just as efficient, with coveted features like flex dividers and compression straps that can meet your specific packing needs. It’s far from just a suitcase, it’s a travel companion.

While you may initially gawk at the price tag, think of all the money and time that’s lost to packing and traveling inefficiencies. Rimowa’s lifetime guarantees also covers everything except wear and tear; you can even get your suitcase repaired if needed in a store, or even at the hotel you’re staying at if they participate in the service. So you’re not just paying for the suitcase, you’re paying for the peace of mind.

The Best Rimowa Suitcases

Below is our list of the best pieces of luggage that Rimowa offers online, guaranteed to streamline your travel experience.

1. Rimowa Original Cabin Suitcase

RIMOWA

The suitcase that started it all: Rimowa’s Cabin S has iconic grooves and an aluminum exterior that are instantly recognizable. This lightweight suitcase offers quite a lot that will streamline your trip. Featuring TSA-approved locks, a multi-wheel system, a telescopic handle, and a flex divider that helps keep your belongings organized and secure. It’s available in three carry-on sizes, two check-ins, and a large trunk. Silver, black, and titanium colors are also available.

Buy Rimowa Cabin S Suitcase $1325

2. Rimowa Classic Cabin Suitcase

Amazon

Rimowa’s Classic Cabin suitcase is the evolved form of the Original Cabin; it’s got everything you love about that suitcase, but with some sweet extras. Take note of the premium leather handles that make for a more comfortable grip. Available in three carry-on sizes, two check-ins, and a large trunk in black and silver color options.

Buy Rimowa Classic Cabin Suitcase $1475

3. Rimowa Hybrid Cabin Suitcase

RIMOWA

Rimowa’s Hybrid combines aluminum-magnesium alloy and polycarbonate for one, expertly designed suitcase. It boasts a lower price tag than other similar-sized bags and some additional color options; we particularly love the matte blue. Other color options include glossy white and matte black. While there’s no large trunk available, the small carry-on and check-in sizes are spacious enough to house your belongings.

Buy Rimowa Hybrid Cabin Carry-on $1050

4. Rimowa Essential Cabin Suitcase

RIMOWA

Looking to go away on a short trip but still need a suitcase that can secure all of your belongings? Rimowa’s Cabin suitcase is the answer because it’s durable, lightweight, and specifically designed to fit comfortably in most airline overhead compartments. There’s a variety of color options available, from fun and glossy citron yellow to lavender and classic matte black.

Buy Rimowa Essential Cabin $875

5. Rimowa Essential Sleeve Compact Suitcase

RIMOWA

Some travelers need suitcases that can specifically house their tech and devices; the brand’s Essential Sleeve Compact boasts a 16-inch interior laptop compartment. Don’t need the space? No problem. You can remove the interior accordion and use the compression straps to transform this into being more compact. No matter what the situation calls for, this one is all about offering flexibility and meeting your needs.

Buy Rimowa Essential Sleeve Compact $1025