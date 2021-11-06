RS Recommends: The Best Rimowa Suitcase Alternatives You Can Find Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rimowa is to suitcases as Rolex is to watches, or as Ferrari is to sportscars: not only is it the best, but people know it.

You’ve probably seen Rimowa’s aluminum luggage around airports or on fashion Instagrams before — maybe gliding behind a well-kept businessman or in the hands of a stylish celebrity (Kanye West, Chris Pine or Lebron James, to name just a few fans of Rimowa). But the German brand’s ubiquity among the elite is well-founded, as Rimowa delivers some of the most durable, stylish pieces of luggage on the market.

Courtesy Rimowa

Buy: Rimowa Original Cabin Suitcase at $1,150

Marrying fashion and function, Rimowa’s iconic aluminum Cabin suitcase can withstand drops, scrapes or even water — and still look great at any hotel lobby. This ability really comes down to the suitcase’s build, which uses durable aluminum and polycarbonate (Rimowa is so confident in the suitcase’s quality that they offer a five-year guarantee with the purchase). The Cabin bag also looks fantastic, marked by Rimowa’s distinctive yet low-key grooved pattern on the exterior.

What Are the Best Rimowa Alternatives?

At $1,150, the Rimowa Cabin suitcase (sadly) isn’t within most of our budgets. But, if you’re looking to get some durable, sleek luggage at a lower price point, there’s still hope with the best Rimowa alternatives. These high-quality suitcases provide a similar modern look and adventure-ready ruggedness — only for a fraction of the price.

Here, we review some of the best Rimowa suitcase alternatives that you can buy online.

1. Samsonite Silhouette 17 Hardside Luggage

MOST VERSATILE

Samsonite is one of the most-trusted names in the luggage industry and for good reason: the company consistently marries function with style, with practical designs and thoughtful features.

Samsonite’s latest collection, Silhouette 17, offers a range of styles in an aluminum silver colorway that’s similar to Rimowa. Starting at just $289 though, Samsonite’s suitcase comes in at 1/5 the price of the Rimowa Cabin.

We like the 25-inch Check-In Expandable Spinner, which features Samsonite’s “FlexPack System” which lets you pack your clothing and accessories in various configurations for maximum capacity. Also include is a “Teckit” to keep all your chargers and cables in one place. Everything is housed inside a hard shell that’s surprisingly lightweight for a bag of this size.

Macy's

Buy: Samsonite Silhouette 17 Luggage at $289+

2. Samsonite Tru-Frame Hardside Spinner

MODERN DESIGN

Another good Samsonite option is this Tru-Frame suitcase, which brings dependable ruggedness with a 100% polycarbonate build. Movement is smooth thanks to four multi-directional dual spinner wheels, and a divided interior with organization pockets makes packing easy. But perhaps our favorite feature with the Tru-Frame is its design: the suitcase is sleek and stylish with a matte silver color and modern grooves.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Samsonite Tru-Frame Hardside Spinner at $299.99

3. Travelking All Aluminum Suitcase

BEST RIMOWA DUPE

One of the reasons why Rimowa suitcases are so great is their aluminum construction. This suitcase from Travelking delivers a similar aluminum build, complete with a grooved pattern and aluminum-magnesium alloy bumpers for added durability. Inside, the bag is well-organized with a divider and pockets for small items. On the bottom, you’ll find four multi-directional wheels for smooth, quiet movement around the airport. Instead of a zipper, the bag uses dual latches with TSA-approved combination locks to keep your belongings secure.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Travelking All Aluminum Suitcase at $289.99

4. Yuemai Aluminum Alloy Suitcase

MINIMALIST DESIGN

Another great aluminum suitcase is this one from Yuemai. The shell is 100% aluminum alloy and showcases a minimalist, polished look. This aluminum continues in the handle, which utilizes a step-less mechanism for fluid extension and retraction. The suitcase is also easy to maneuver thanks to 360-degree double-bearing wheels. Interior organization is fairly minimal with removable partitions for plenty of packing layouts.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Yuemai Aluminum Alloy Suitcase at $275.99

5. Monos Carry-On Pro Plus

SUSTAINABLY-MADE

Founded in 2018, Monos brings high-quality, sustainably-made luggage with accessible pricing. Case in point (no pun intended) is this Carry-On Pro Plus. The exterior is a water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell that holds up well to drops and scrapes. The interior, meantime, features multiple organization pockets and a laptop-sized quick-access outer compartment (this comes in very handy at security). Simplistically styled, the Carry-On also looks professional no matter where you’re headed.

This “storm grey” colorway is most similar to a Rimowa silver but Monos offers a number of different colors, prints and patterns as well if you’re looking for something more unique.

Courtesy Monos

Buy: Monos Carry-On Pro Plus at $295

6. Roam The Jaunt Carry-On Suitcase

CUSTOMIZABLE

Roam is another young brand offering a unique feature: customizability. You get to choose the color of every component (from the sides to the zipper to the handle), and you can even add a monogram. The suitcase’s base construction — a clean virgin polycarbonate — provides a great canvas for adding your own flair. The interior is made of washable fabric and includes removable compression boards to make everything as compact as possible. All in all, it’s an extremely capable piece of luggage, and we love the customizability aspect.

Courtesy Roam

Buy: Roam The Jaunt Carry-On Suitcase at $495

7. Travelpro Platinum Elite Suitcase

TSA-APPROVED

This Platinum Elite suitcase from Travelpro is mostly polycarbonate (save for aluminum bumper guards) but its textured finish garners plenty of style points. This modern look is complemented by a clever 21st-century feature: external USB ports that connect to a hidden battery pack pocket for easy charging (the battery pack is not included).

The bag’s storage space is also expandable while interior dividers and pockets allow for easy organization. Other notable features include self-aligning magnetic wheels, a TSA-approved zipper lock and genuine leather trim details.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Travelpro Platinum Elite Suitcase at $349.99