From Personal Massagers to Fancy Alarm Clocks, These Are the Best Gifts to Help Dial Down Stress

Even the most chill people experience some level of heart-pumping stress. Whether you’re shopping for someone who just nabbed a new high-pressure gig, a pal going through a bad breakup, or a loved one who just needs to loosen up, there really isn’t a bad time to treat someone (or yourself) to the gift of relaxation. And given that plenty of last year’s stressors have carried over to 2021 (politics and the pandemic, to name just two), you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t need to indulge in some self-care.

Maybe you’re looking to take the weight off your most overwhelmed friend or family member’s shoulders, or you could use something to dial down your own anxiety. Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for stress relief.

From classic squeeze balls and heated slippers, to smart alarm clocks that help digital junkies sleep better, keep reading for our top gift ideas that promote maximum relaxation.

1. TruMedic InstaShiatsu+ Neck, Back, and Shoulder Massager

When they can’t get to an IRL massage session, your white-knuckled recipient can turn to TruMedic’s InstaShiatsu+ heated massager to roll out knots on their neck, back, legs, and any other sore spot.

This cordless and rechargeable device’s pressure and position can be customized to suit each person’s needs, and it also features a reverse mode for effortlessly kneading out muscle tightness. Wrap it around your neck and shoulders for instant relief; some also swear by using it on the balls of their feet, and pulling on the straps to stretch it out while getting a foot massage at the same time.

Amazon

2. Pact Room Service Sheet Set

A good night’s rest can bring relaxation in the morning, and that’s where Pact’s organic cotton sateen bedding comes in. These wrinkle-resistant bedsheets feel silky and cool, so they’re a great gift for anyone who in need of decent shut-eye. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a handy laundry bag.

Pact

3. Maison Margiela REPLICA Bubble Bath Scented Candle

If your giftee doesn’t have the time (or a properly-equipped bathroom) for a much-needed soak, perhaps the next best thing is to make their room smell like one. Parisian fashion house Maison Margiela’s fresh floral candle promises “comforting clean accords” of white musk, coconut milk, rose, and soap bubbles to create an atmosphere that feels like a warm dip in the tub.

Sephora

4. Sips By Personalized Tea Gift Card

For those who seek calm in a cup of tea, send them a personalized subscription from Sips By. Your leaf-loving loved one will get a variety of four gourmet teas selected from over 150 brands from around the globe, which to fill anywhere from 15 to 45-plus cups per month. Environmentally-conscious sippers will be happy to know that the company includes usable and biodegradable tea filters, and each monthly box also includes tasting notes, recipes from experts, discounts, and more.

Sipsby

5. Bespoke Post Drift Box

We’re fans of Bespoke Post’s thoughtful themed gift boxes and the fact that they include items from small businesses, many of which were hit hard by the pandemic. The company’s sleep-promoting Drift kit includes Gravity’s weighted eye mask, BluBlox’s evening-friendly Lumi Sleep+ redd light bulb, Salt Lab’s magnesium spray oil, and The Good Patch’s stick-on Dream patches (infused with 10 milligrams of melatonin, hops extract, and valerian root), all to guide your most exhausted pals doze off easier.

Bespoke Post

6. Loftie Clock

While we’re on the topic of slumber, banning smartphones from the bedroom is easier said than done — and Loftie’s smart clock is a great way to give digital addicts the gift of screen-free sleep. For anyone who uses their phone as a morning alarm or for playing white noise or evening meditations, the all-in-one clock, night light, and Bluetooth speaker eliminates the need to use devices (and the sleep-disrupting blue light that comes with them) from rise-and-shine and bedtime routines.

Its two-phase alarm mimics the way we naturally wake up, and Loftie’s ever-changing playlist is filled with soothing sound baths, meditations, breathwork guides, and more snooze-worthy content.

Loftie

7. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Studies show that aromatherapy can help alleviate symptoms anxiety, stress, and depression. Design-minded R&R seekers can rest easy with this essential oil diffuser by Vitruvi. Its sleek silhouette looks handsome on anyone’s nightstand or coffee table, and the matte ceramic cover brings a touch of luxury to bedrooms, bathrooms, and living rooms of all decor styles. Available in multiple colors.

Vitruvi

8. MindPanda Empowering Gell Stress Ball Bundle

When all of the high-tech relaxation gadgets aren’t cutting it, sometimes a classic stress relief ball will do the trick. For anyone on your gift list who could use an optimistic reminder or two (or three), this trio of BPA-free gel balls combine aromatherapy, mindfulness, and traditional squeeze therapy to relieve anxiety. Each ball features a different scent and firmness, and the set also makes a cool gift for musicians who want to improve their grip and hand muscles.

Amazon

9. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

Whether your relaxation-loving recipient is already on the CBD train or they’re ready to dip their toes into the cannabis ingredient, Lord Jones is continues to be one of our most trusted gifting options. The brand says a heaping scoop of its High CBD Formula Bath Salts (which are also concocted with pink Himalayan salt, Epsom salts, arnica, and calendula petals) can help induce calm and wash away tension. ( You might want to pick one up for yourself, while you’re at it.)

Lord Jones

10. Volt 3V Smart Heated Slippers

If your tense loved one needs to upgrade their standard pair of cozy slippers, give them a smart upgrade with Volt’s heated booties. They’re lined with faux fur for maximum comfort, and the built-in thermostat automatically adjusts the heat. The rechargeable lithium battery packs promise up to four hours of non-stop warmth, and the sturdy outsole is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Volt

11. Saje Peace of Mind Kit

If you’re shopping for a busy jet-setter, Canadian wellness brand Saje’s Peace of Mind kit will help even the most time-pressed traveler carve out a minute or two to unwind. A sense of calm is just whiff away, thanks to the four-piece set’s Deep Breath revitalizing nasal inhaler (eucalyptus, lavender, lemon, marjoram, and peppermint oils), the Stress Release soothing oil (grapeseed oil, orange, roman chamomile, and clary sage, to name a few ingredients), and the Unwind spray mist. Saje’s Relax-O-Ring uses reflexology to address anxiety, and the goods come in a handy zippered pouch that can be quickly thrown into luggage.

Saje

12. Speks Original Magnetic Balls

Forget those unsightly fidget spinners — Speks’ set of hundreds of 2.5-millimeter magnetic balls look great on the desk of anyone who needs a distraction from their day-to-day stress. These versatile magnets help spark creativity and offer a tactile way to express imagination, especially during that three o’clock slump.