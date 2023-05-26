REI Anniversary Sale: Save Big on Outdoor Gear, Apparel, and Shoes This Weekend
With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, there’s never been a better time to stock up on all the outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories you’ve been eyeing all season long. With discounts and deals already happening online, REI has slashed the prices on a ton of equipment with 30% off discounts (and, in some cases, 50% off) through May 29 for the REI Anniversary Sale. (Shop more Memorial Day weekend sales here.)
That means that anything from E-bikes to BioLite FirePits to tents to hiking shoes are all available to buy at steep discounts compared to their regular prices — saving you a little extra cash going into the summertime (and your next camping excursion).
To score even more of a discount, REI members can use the promo code ANNIV23 to take up to 20% off select full-priced items at checkout and one eligible REI Outlet item.
Not sure where to start? We searched the depth’s of REI’s inventory to find some of the best outdoor gear on sale this weekend. Shop the entire sale at REI’s site, and take a look at our editor’s picks below.
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 E-Bike
THE DEAL: 20% OFF (FOR MEMBERS), ON SALE FOR $1,198.98
Buy Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 E-Bike at 20% Off
BioLite FirePit+
THE DEAL: 25% OFF, ON SALE FOR $224.89
Buy BioLite FirePit+ at 25% Off
REI Co-Op HunkerDown 20 Double Sleeping Bag
THE DEAL: 50% OFF (FOR MEMBERS), ON SALE FOR $164.49
Buy REI Sleeping Bag at 50% Off
Klymit Cross Canyon Tent
THE DEAL: 35% OFF, ON SALE FOR $128.73
The North Face 6-Person Tent
THE DEAL: 30% OFF, ON SALE FOR $349.99
Buy The North Face Tent at 30% Off
Garmin Fenix 7 GPS Watch
THE DEAL: $200.01 OFF, ON SALE FOR $699.99
Buy GARMIN GPS WATCH AT 22% OFF
adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes
THE DEAL: 30% OFF, ON SALE FOR $132.99
Buy adidas Ultraboost Shoes at 30% Off
Patagonia Fleece Pullover
THE DEAL: 35% OFF, ON SALE FOR $82.73
Buy Patagonia Pullover at 35% Off
Salomon Hiking Boots
THE DEAL: 25% OFF, ON SALE FOR $131.19
Best of the Rest: Top REI Memorial Day Weekend Deals
Looking for more great discounts on our favorite outdoor picks? Check out the marked-down gear below.
30% off The North Face Alta Vista Jacket
22% off Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones
20% off Goal Zero Yeti Power Station
$1,200.06 off Goal Zero Portable Power Station
