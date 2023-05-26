REI Anniversary Sale: Save Big on Outdoor Gear, Apparel, and Shoes This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, there’s never been a better time to stock up on all the outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories you’ve been eyeing all season long. With discounts and deals already happening online, REI has slashed the prices on a ton of equipment with 30% off discounts (and, in some cases, 50% off) through May 29 for the REI Anniversary Sale. (Shop more Memorial Day weekend sales here.)

SHOP THE REI ANNIVERSARY SALE

That means that anything from E-bikes to BioLite FirePits to tents to hiking shoes are all available to buy at steep discounts compared to their regular prices — saving you a little extra cash going into the summertime (and your next camping excursion).

Buy Outdoor Gear at REI

To score even more of a discount, REI members can use the promo code ANNIV23 to take up to 20% off select full-priced items at checkout and one eligible REI Outlet item.

Not sure where to start? We searched the depth’s of REI’s inventory to find some of the best outdoor gear on sale this weekend. Shop the entire sale at REI’s site, and take a look at our editor’s picks below.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 E-Bike

REI

THE DEAL: 20% OFF (FOR MEMBERS), ON SALE FOR $1,198.98

Buy Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 E-Bike at 20% Off

BioLite FirePit+

REI

THE DEAL: 25% OFF, ON SALE FOR $224.89

Buy BioLite FirePit+ at 25% Off

REI Co-Op HunkerDown 20 Double Sleeping Bag

REI

THE DEAL: 50% OFF (FOR MEMBERS), ON SALE FOR $164.49

Buy REI Sleeping Bag at 50% Off

Klymit Cross Canyon Tent

REI

THE DEAL: 35% OFF, ON SALE FOR $128.73

Buy Klymit Tent at 35% Off

The North Face 6-Person Tent

REI

THE DEAL: 30% OFF, ON SALE FOR $349.99

Buy The North Face Tent at 30% Off

Garmin Fenix 7 GPS Watch

REI

THE DEAL: $200.01 OFF, ON SALE FOR $699.99

Buy GARMIN GPS WATCH AT 22% OFF

adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes

REI

THE DEAL: 30% OFF, ON SALE FOR $132.99

Buy adidas Ultraboost Shoes at 30% Off

Patagonia Fleece Pullover

REI

THE DEAL: 35% OFF, ON SALE FOR $82.73

Buy Patagonia Pullover at 35% Off

Salomon Hiking Boots

REI

THE DEAL: 25% OFF, ON SALE FOR $131.19 Trending 'Survivor' Superfan Sia Gives $130,000 to Her Favorite Contestants Trump’s Lawyers Warn Him: Get Ready to Be Indicted by the Feds DeSantis Signs Bill Shielding Musk's SpaceX From 'Spaceflight Entity Liability' Tina Turner Was Open About Ike's Abuse — Rappers Made Her A Punchline

Buy Salomon Hiking Boots at 25% off Related

Best of the Rest: Top REI Memorial Day Weekend Deals

Looking for more great discounts on our favorite outdoor picks? Check out the marked-down gear below.

25% off Keen Hiking Boots

25% off Adventure Medical Kit

25% off Danner Hiking Shoes

30% off The North Face Alta Vista Jacket

25% off Columbia Windbreaker

25% off Petzl Headlamp

22% off Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones

20% off Goal Zero Yeti Power Station

$1,200.06 off Goal Zero Portable Power Station

20% off Oru Kayak