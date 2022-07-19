RS Recommends: You Don’t Need to Hire A Recruiting Firm to Find Talent with These Top Websites

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as the process of applying for jobs has gone mostly remote since the pandemic, you might be surprised to find that recruiting has also seen a major shift over the past few years. According to this SHRM report, both recruiters and candidates have made the switch to video platforms for interviewing, forgoing the usual onsite company tours, and conducting most of the hiring process from home.

So what does that mean for you and your business if you’re in the middle of hiring? Well, with the best recruiting platforms online, there’s never been an easier way to handle the recruiting process yourself. Hiring recruiting firms and contractors can have its perks, but if you want a more hands-on way to find the best candidates, top recruiting sites will give you all the resources you need to reach workers who have recently lost their jobs, or are looking to switch careers.

With a plethora of hiring websites, software, and personalized services all claiming to help you find the best talent fast, it can be hard to tell where you should start. There are two ways to go here — you could try out an Applicant Tracking System (or ATS), which is a product that automates most of the recruiting work, and often includes an element of HR services. That being said, they can get pretty pricey, pretty fast, especially if you have a small business, or only need to fill a few roles.

That’s why we recommend signing up for one of the top job sites and registering as an employer, since many have tools and features that let you have just as much control over the hiring process, for a lower price. If you’re looking to start recruiting online, sites like ZipRecruiter can distribute your job listing to hundreds of other job boards, and also help match you with qualified resumes.

Here’s our guide to the best recruiting platforms online, so you can find the one that works best for your hiring needs.

1. ZipRecruiter

BEST OVERALL

ZipRecruiter is one of the best recruiting platforms for employers thanks to their powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates. Using information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect all kinds of businesses with millions of potential employees currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program.

You can either send pre-written or personal messages to your favorite candidates with ZipRecruiter‘s “Invite to Apply” tool. “Invite to Apply” finds local candidates for open roles even before they apply, showing employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role.

There’s two plans available, a Standard and Premium job listing plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is for more budget-friendly hiring, and will give you distribution to 100+ job sites, unlimited candidate applications, and one reusable job slot (but you can always try this #1 rated hiring site free with ZipRecruiter’s free trial plan.)

2. Glassdoor

BEST FOR BRAND-BUILDING

Glassdoor is the best for helping recruiters manage their company’s reputation, with analytical tools to determine who your target market is, candidate demographics, and how potential candidates are engaging with your job listings. You can use all this information to your advantage to tailor your brand’s profile and your job listings with specific keywords, and even use social media to your advantage.

The platform has several plans, but the Standard and Select plans include insights about where the followers of your company are located, keyword analysis of reviews, and comparisons to your competitors. Use the site’s add-on targeted advertising option to display your job postings for top talent, with the right kind of messaging (i.e. mentioning the job is hiring in a specific location). We recommend combining your Indeed usage with Glassdoor, since the two partner together for listing Indeed job posts on Glassdoor for free.

Glassdoor for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

3. Indeed

BEST FEATURES

It’s not surprise that the most popular job posting site in the world would also be one of the easier sites for employers to recruit new employees on a budget. While Indeed started out as an job listing aggregator, they now offer more tools for businesses to directly create job postings and track hiring campaigns.

One of the most enticing pros to using Indeed is that they offer a huge resume database, and you can reach over 180 million unique visitors per month by combining sponsored listings with the Indeed Hiring Platform. With the Hiring Platform, you’ll get access to tutorials on how to design a hiring campaign, and a dashboard with thorough information on your applicants and current listings. For a few extra dollars, you can also add on in-depth analytics and resume-searching tools, some of which integrate with existing ATS products.

Indeed for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

4. WayUp

MOST DIVERSE SOURCING

WayUp is a great place to start if you’re looking to hire diverse candidates, as their database of six million primarily focuses on workers early on in their careers, and underrepresented minorities (which make up 71% of the platform).

By using their online recruiting platform, you’ll be provided with advanced tools to hire the best possible candidates, including unbiased digital screenings of potential employees, automated concierge sourcing, diversity and inclusion analytics, and unlimited jobs with integration into the most widely used ATS software. When you sign up for WayUp, you get access to the basic platform, but you can add on a la carte tools such as branded content, virtual events, and advanced analytics.

WayUp for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

5. Monster

BEST FOR NICHE HIRING

Monster is one of the simplest recruiting platforms to use, and takes all the guesswork out of hiring for niche candidate pools thanks to their straightforward set of tools and features. If you’re looking for candidates of a very specific background, or just need an affordable hiring solution, this is the job board for you.

Monster allows you to add your company’s branding to adverts, customize your profile, and automate follow-up messages for interested candidates. If you’re new to recruiting, Monster also has an unparalleled set of pre-written job descriptions, so you’ll be able to craft a professional campaign even if you’re not an expert.

While you won’t find a powerful AI matching algorithm here, Monster does rank candidates, so you know pretty fast who’s most likely qualified for your open position. There are also manual filtering options on your end, so you can search the platform’s database for candidates with specific experience. They have Starter (hiring for one-off positions), Standard, and Premium packages to fit the needs of any campaign, whether you’re a small business, or an enterprise-level company.

Monster for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now