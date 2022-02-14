RS Recommends: The Best Rams Super Bowl Gear to Order Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Los Angeles Rams have been crowned Super Bowl champions after a close win against the Cincinnati Bengals. As Angelinos and the extended Ramily gear up for victory celebrations and a parade, it’s time to commemorate the occasion with some Rams championship merch. Read on for some of the best Rams Super Bowl merch to buy online right now.

Where to Buy Rams Super Bowl Merch Online

Even if you weren’t at SoFi stadium for the big game, there are plenty of ways to get some of the best Rams Super Bowl merch online. With Rams gear on web stores like Amazon and Fanatics, it’s easy to have authentic merch delivered in time for more celebrating.

Below is some of the best Rams Super Bowl merch that we could find online, including Rams Super Bowl jerseys from Cooper Kupp, as well as Rams Super Bowl champion t-shirts, jackets, and hats.

1. Igloo Super Bowl LVI Champions Rams Cooler

Igloo

This officially-licensed Rams Super Bowl champions cooler from Igloo isn’t your typical jersey or hat — and that’s why we love it. Based on Igloos best-selling Little Playmate, the cooler adds the Rams’ logo and Super Bowl LVI Champions decorations to a versatile base. It fits up to nine cans — enough for a small tailgate, picnics, or beach days — and uses Igloo’s THERMECOOL foam to keep everything cold.

Buy: Igloo Super Bowl LVI Champions Rams… at $49.99

2. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI Champions T-Shirt

Fanatics

T-shirts are one of the best pieces of celebratory merch: they’re easy to wear, whether you’re headed to a Rams celebration party, the parade, or just to the grocery store. This tee proudly announces the Rams win with “Super Bowl Champions” in large lettering and the Rams logo underneath. Also, because it’s made by Nike, the officially-licensed tee is comfortable and well-made, letting you rep the Rams until next season and beyond.

(Note: through Valentine’s Day, you can score 65% off this T-shirt on Fanatics with code CUPID.)

Buy: Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions T-Shirt at $39.99

3. Cooper Kupp Rams Super Bowl LVI Jersey

Fanatics

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was crowned Super Bowl MVP after racking up 92 yards and two touchdowns, making his jersey the one to buy right now. This Kupp jersey from Fanatics is officially-licensed and made by Nike, ensuring an authentic feel and build quality that should last for a while. However, be sure to act fast if you want a Kupp Super Bowl jersey, as supplies are already running low everywhere. Even if you can’t the jersey soon, we recommend pre-ordering anyway; it’s a worthy collectible that you’ll likely enjoy for years.

(Note: through Valentine’s Day, you can score 65% off this jersey on Fanatics with code CUPID.)

Buy: Cooper Kupp Rams Super Bowl LVI Jersey at $139.99

4. Rams Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

Here’s a way to work some Rams merch into your daily routine. This Rams tumbler is great for hot coffee in the morning or iced drinks in the afternoon, and it keeps everything at the right temperature thanks to a dual-walled, insulated build. It also comes in a few different sizes and shapes, including a large 24-ounce tumbler, a small 16-ounce tumbler, and a travel mug.

Buy: Rams Insulated Tumbler at $18.03

5. Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions Snapback Hat

Fanatics

Hats are another easy way to rep your Rams. We like this officially-licensed snapback from New Era, one of the foremost lid brands, because it’s well made and comfortable enough for all-day barbecues, traveling, or errand-running. The hat boasts Super Bowl LVI Champions decorations, as well as the Rams logo front-and-center.

(Note: through Valentine’s Day, you can score 65% off this hat on Fanatics with code CUPID.)

Buy: Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions Snapback at $29.99

6. Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions Jacket

Fanatics

If you want to rep the Rams and look stylish doing it, check out this officially-licensed letterman jacket. With a bold color-blocked design and all-over Rams Super Bowl LVI champions decorations, it’s one part streetstyle piece, one part Rams gear. The jacket’s poly-twill fabric is also a good weight — heavy enough for winter yet light enough for transitional months.

(Note: through Valentine’s Day, you can score 65% off this jacket on Fanatics with code CUPID.)

Buy: Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions Jacket at $194.99

7. Framed Super Bowl Newspaper Clipping

Amazon

Looking to commemorate the big win with some artwork? Pick up this framed Los Angeles Times clipping announcing the Super Bowl victory. With the headline “Mission Accomplished” and a rundown of the win’s significance, it’s a great piece to remember the Rams’ second-ever Super Bowl win. Measuring 14 by 24 inches, the framed piece should fit in most spaces.

Buy: Framed Super Bowl Newspaper Clipping at

8. Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions Socks

Fanatics

Socks are good for repping your team on the down-low (maybe if you’re going into an office or out to a fancy dinner). This pair of socks celebrates the Rams’ Super Bowl win with the chant “Whose House? Rams House!” printed on the shin. They’re comfortable too thanks to a polyester, cotton, and nylon blend fabric.

(Note: through Valentine’s Day, you can score 65% off these socks on Fanatics with code CUPID.)

Buy: Rams Super Bowl LVI Champions Socks at $19.99