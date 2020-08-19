The Best Ceiling Projector Mounts for Your Home Theater Setup

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Home projectors are great fun, especially if you’re trying to take your movie nights to the next level. However, they’re pretty useless without a way to mount them to your wall or ceiling, unless you happen to own one of those rolling projector stands from grade school. If you’re looking to mount your projector but are not sure which to use or which product will work best with your specific projector, we have some suggestions.

What Are the Best Projector Mounts?

No matter the size or style of your projector, your mount should be easy to install, adjustable, attractive, strong enough to hold your equipment, and compatible with your ceiling materials. Here is what to look for.

Installation: Mounts that are more or less universal have drill holes and other attachment mechanisms in a variety of placements to suit a variety of projectors. They also come with all the hardware necessary for whatever attachment style you need. One installation and design feature we really love are those with easy attach and detach mechanisms so you can remove and reinstall your projector easily as needed. But before you do anything, make sure the mount you want is physically capable of attaching to your ceiling. In many cases, normal drywall is not strong enough to secure the mount.

Weight: Most mounts can hold up to around 30 pounds, but be sure to double check the weight of the projector.

Adjustable: We look for mounts that can be widely adjusted for angle and distance from the ceiling. Some include additional arms or mounts for a wider range of placement options.

Appearance: Assuming this is going inside your home, you don’t want a big clunky piece of machinery that distracts from your otherwise primo home theater. We like clean white or black colors, mounts that lie flush to the ceiling, and minimalist design elements.

1. VIVO Universal Adjustable White Ceiling Projector

We like that this projector mount comes with plenty of screws and other hardware to easily install whatever projector you’re working with. People also note the especially strong anchors and arms, which securely support even heavy projectors and provide peace of mind that the equipment isn’t going to drop from the ceiling at any moment.

Setup takes a few extra minutes, but for this type of stability and security, we think it’s worth it.

2. Cheetah Mounts APMEB Universal Projector Ceiling Mount

This projector mount kit includes four adjustable and removable arms to fit practically any projector, as well as an optional extension pole, all of which suit a wide range of styles and equipment. We also like the included HDMI cables.

3. QualGear PRB Universal Ceiling Mount Projector Accessory

This mount comes with a range of installation options, holds the projector close to the ceiling, and is made of sturdy materials with a weigh limit of 30 pounds. But what we really like is the snap-on and snap-off design that allows you to quickly attach and remove the projector any time you need to troubleshoot or do some routine maintenance.

4. Universal Projector Mount Bracket Low Profile

We like that this mount will fit most projectors on the market and other users appreciate how easy it is to configure and install. Its relatively slim profile and sleek design also means no obnoxious hooks and fixtures dangling from the ceiling.

Note this mount will not work on a vaulted ceiling or regular drywall.