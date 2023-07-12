Prime Day Proves the Dad Shoe Era Is Once Again Imminent

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nostalgic style staples have been mainstream for a while, but the fashion trend that seems to rise from the grave most often is the dad shoe. You can thank Amazon, however, if this trend picks up steam again, because they’ve been playing style god and resurrecting these New Balance Cross Trainers as part of their Prime Day fashion deals.

At a discount of 37%, it's a conflicting dilemma. On the one hand, you're participating in a trend that may or may not feel relevant anymore. Conversely, having a fresh pair of kicks is never bad, right? Regardless if you're for or against rocking the dad shoe, these are so classic we think you should snag this pair anyways — but the only way to get them on sale is to have an Amazon Prime membership.

If you’re not feeling the dad vibe but still looking for fresh running shoes, check out our other Prime Day selects. Ranging from brands like Asics and New Balance, these sneakers will give your wallet some solace, and your feet will thank you for the upgrade.

Best Prime Day Running Shoe Deals