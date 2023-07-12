fbpixel
Prime Day Proves the Dad Shoe Era Is Once Again Imminent

We've also selected the best running shoes from Amazon's Prime Day sale, but we know you're here for the dad kicks
New Balance Men's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon*

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nostalgic style staples have been mainstream for a while, but the fashion trend that seems to rise from the grave most often is the dad shoe. You can thank Amazon, however, if this trend picks up steam again, because they’ve been playing style god and resurrecting these New Balance Cross Trainers as part of their Prime Day fashion deals.

At a discount of 37%, it’s a conflicting dilemma. On the one hand, you’re participating in a trend that may or may not feel relevant anymore. Conversely, having a fresh pair of kicks is never bad, right? Regardless if you’re for or against rocking the dad shoe, these are so classic we think you should snag this pair anyways — but the only way to get them on sale is to have an Amazon Prime membership.

Buy 30-Day Trial to Prime Amazon

If you’re not feeling the dad vibe but still looking for fresh running shoes, check out our other Prime Day selects. Ranging from brands like Asics and New Balance, these sneakers will give your wallet some solace, and your feet will thank you for the upgrade.

Best Prime Day Running Shoe Deals
New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer $75 $47 (now 37% off) Amazon
Brooks Women’s Ghost Neutral Running Shoe $140 $90 (now 36% off) Amazon
ASICS Men’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes $70 $40 (now 43% off) Amazon
Autper Men’s Air Running Shoes $50 $40 (now 20% off) Amazon
Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe $140 $110 (now 21% off) Amazon
New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker $85 $41 (now 52% off) Amazon
ASICS Women’s Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes $160 $85 (now 47% off) Amazon
ASICS Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes $70 $50 (now 29% off) Amazon
Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe $75 $53 (now 30% off) Amazon
MEHOTO Men’s Air Running Shoe $50 $38 (now 25% off) Amazon
New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam 510 V6 Trail Running Shoe $75 $53 (now 30% off) Amazon
Saucony Women’s Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoe $130 $50 (now 62% off) Amazon
New Balance Men’s 574 Core Sneaker now $85
New Balance Men’s 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe $75 $60 (now 21% off)

