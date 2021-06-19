From a $50 Fire Pit to a $20 Hammock, These Are the Best Prime Day Outdoors Deals

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re in the middle of mapping out your next camping trip or simply building your dream outdoor patio, there’s a handful of great gear you can score at a discounted price right now on Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day’s outdoor deals.

With Prime Day on June 21st and June 22nd this year, we’ve searched through Amazon for all that the retailer’s marked down this year, including the best Prime Day deals under $100, home and kitchen deals, as well as the best fitness gear deals and a selection of the coolest Prime Day promotions on outdoor gear you should know about (keep reading below).

To get the discounts, log into Amazon with your Prime membership. Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? You can test out the service with a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now

Buy: Get 30-Day Free Prime Trial at Amazon

Once you’re a Prime member, check out some of our favorite Prime deals on outdoor gear below, then come back on Prime Day June 21 and 22 to see the latest Prime Day outdoor deals as they get updated.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Gear Deals and Discounts (So Far)

From comfortable sleeping pads for camping to hammocks and tents, here are all the best deals to take advantage of with your Prime membership right now.

KINGSO 22-Inch Fire Pit Just $50

Amazon

With a durable steel construction and a weather-resistant finish, this fire pit will last you through the summer and beyond. Great for warmth, roasting marshmallows, bonfires and more, the 22-inch fire pit is on sale for just $49.99 (regularly $70). Apply the on-site coupon for an additional 5% discount.

This patio fire pit set comes with a spark screen and a fire poker, a fire pit cover to avoid sparks, embers, and debris, and a wood-handled poker to let you safely move wood or charcoal.

Buy: KINSO Fire Pit at $49.99

Klymit Sleeping Pad for Under $49

Amazon

If you’re car camping or want a little extra padding for sleeping in your tent, you need a sleeping pad. This option from outdoor brand Klymit is a good choice if you’re also trying to keep your pack light as it’s only 18.1 ounces. It’s super durable so should hold up even after heavy use, and it’s easy to inflate thanks to the built-in valve. Klymit says it’ll only take you about 10 breaths and it’s ready to be used. Right now, the sleeping pad’s 18% off retail, bringing the price down to just $48.99 with your Prime membership.

Buy: Klymit Sleeping Pad at $48.99

Kazoo Outdoor Camping Two-Person Tent for Under $100

Amazon

Want a tent you can set up fast? Look no further than this three-season one from Kazoo, which is on sale for $89.91 if you have an Amazon Prime account. That’s 18% off the regular price of $109.90. Kazoo also has other tents, including four-person tents, on sale right now. This particular deal also includes a $5 coupon at checkout. Put simply, you’re getting a top-rated, waterproof two-person tent for under $100. Need more tent recommendations? Check out our guide here.

Buy: Kazoo Outdoor Camping Tent at $99.90

Flikr Fire Personal Fireplace for 20% Off

Amazon

This is one of our favorite products we’ve used in the last year. The Flikr lets you enjoy a fire from anywhere, so long as you have a bottle of isopropyl alcohol and a lighter or match. While it can actually be used safely indoors, we love using it outside on an outdoor patio table at night. The personal fireplace sits on top of a base, which protects your table surfaces. You can score the Flikr for only $95, and you can apply a 20% off coupon at checkout for an additional discount.

Buy: Flikr Fireplace at $95

Kootek Camping Hammock for 33% Off

Amazon

If you haven’t taken a nap in a hammock yet this season, what are you waiting for? Now’s your chance to get a discounted hammock-for-two that you can set up when you’re camping or just lounging in your backyard. This Kootek camp hammock is up to 33% off at the time of publication. Before adding it to your cart, don’t forget to apply the 5% coupon for extra savings on a piece of gear you’re about to get a ton of use out of this summer.

Buy: Kootek Camping Hammock at $22.09

Inflatable Swimming Pool Just $39

Amazon

Get this family-sized swimming pool on sale for just $39.49 (regularly $69.99+). Amazon has a Prime Day discount plus an additional $10 off coupon online. Made from a non-toxic, BPA-free and non-toxic PVC, it’s safe for all ages and durable enough to hold up to repeated use.

It takes less than four minutes to inflate the pool using an electric pump (not included). The pool measures 118 x 72 x 22 inches, with an 800 gallon water capacity. That’s enough to fit 5-6 people seated, or 2-3 people lying down.

Buy: QPAU Family-Sized Inflatable Pool at $39.49