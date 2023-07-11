Catch Some Zzz’s For Less With These Prime Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while we’ve seen plenty of deals on household staples, and you can actually shop everything from cooling mattresses to allergy-friendly bedding for cheap. Getting a good night’s sleep can energize you for the day ahead and help reduce your chances of developing health problems, but most of us don’t — probably because we’re sleeping on the wrong mattress or bedding.

The good news is that it’s one of the best times of year to upgrade your bedroom because tons of the major mattress companies and start-ups are running huge discounts during the 2023 Prime Day Sale.

But what are the best Prime Day mattress deals? No matter which you pick, you’ll know that the mattresses you’re shopping will be in stock, with free, fast delivery for Prime members. Amazon frequently offers discounts on mattresses (and not just on Prime Day), which is something you won’t find in stores or on other sites online.

What Are the Best Prime Day Mattress and Bedding Deals?

We rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day mattress and bedding deals we could find to help you get a better night’s rest. We also recommend checking out our guide to the best mattresses on Amazon and best cooling, linen, and organic sheets to help you pick out the ones that are right for you.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress for 25% Off

This Amazon-exclusive offer gets you the cozy Casper Sleep Element mattress for 25% off — a $149 discount. The Sleep Element has two layers of breathable foam and thousands of perforations to help keep you from overheating, all on top of a durable base that helps support your whole body no matter how tangled-up you sleep.

Buy Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen $535.50 Editor’s picks

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress for 54% Off

Looking to get that plush memory foam mattress for less? Right now, this 12-inch Signature Design by Ashley Chime is a whopping 54% off, bringing the price down to under $400 for a King bed. The layers of gel foam are infused with green tea and charcoal for pressure relief and increased all-over support.

Buy Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12… $349.99

Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress for 20% Off

Restless sleepers rejoice, since this mattress’ combo of traditional springs and modern adaptive foam layers make it great for those who like things firm. Not only that, but the Nod mattress has a ventilated fabric cover, so you can stay cool all night long. Originally $999, this Prime Day deal slashes 20% off the original price, bringing it down to $799.20.

Buy Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Queen… $987.45

Zinus Green Tea 12-Inch Luxe Mattress for 47% Off

Zinus’ Green Luxe is a comfortable (yet affordable) mattress-in-a-box option. To keep your mattress fresh for many nights to come, green tea and a layer of charcoal is infused in every layer to block moisture-induced smells every night and day. The knit cover will also stay breathable, no matter the season — all for $172 off this Prime Day.

Buy ZINUS 10 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory… $279.00

More Prime Day Mattress Deals Related

Danjor Linens 1800 Series Bed Sheets Set for 25% Off

This top-rated microfiber bed sheet set has 4.5 stars out of 5 with over 132,000+ reviews on Amazon, and it’s currently 25% off, one of the lowest price we’ve seen all year. These sheets are moisture-resistant, and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool you down in the summer.

Buy Danjor Linens Twin Size Bed Sheets Set… $38.99

Get 38% Off CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set

For hotel-style luxury sheets at a great price, take advantage of this deal on these microfiber sheets. Now at 38% off, this Prime Day bedding deal brings the price down from $43.99 to $27.24. Breathable, cool and super silky soft, the double brushed microfiber yarn make them even lighter than organic cotton sheets.

Buy Full Size Sheet Set – 6 Piece Set… $38.99

35% Off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Wish you could take your hotels luxe pillows home with you? This deal gets you 35% off the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, made from a super plush gel fiber that'll help you get a vacation night's sleep for less. The "no-shift" construction means they bounce back and hold their shape, so you'll stay supported all night long.

Buy Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $61.37

Up to 30% Off Casper Original Pillows and Mattress Toppers

Casper has slashed the price of some of their bestselling pillows by up to 30% for Prime Day this year. Along with soft, fluffy pillows that stay supportive night after night, you’ll be able to snag deals on Casper’s popular mattress toppers, too.

Buy Casper Pillows and Mattress Toppers Up to 30% Off

More Prime Day Bedding Deals

Luna Weighted Blanket for 29% Off

A weighted blanket is one of the most popular pickups this Prime Day to help with sleep and stress relief, and Luna’s glass bead-weighted blanket is $43 off right now, bringing the price down to $71.39. It’s made from silky-soft, breathable bamboo materials (no synthetic liners here) for a cool, natural sleep.

Buy Luna Weighted Blanket $89.24

Get $32 Off the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket

Double the size of a regular king-size blanket, Big Blanket Co’s super soft and stretchy throw is not only HUGE, but temperature-regulating, so you won’t feel stuffy underneath. The blanket is machine-washable, so great for camping enthusiasts, or just lounging outdoors, too. Snag this throw for 25% off, which will save you $40.

Buy Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket $159.00

More Prime Day Weighted Blanket Deals