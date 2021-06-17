From Robo Vacs to Air Fryers, Here Are the Best Early Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Though the date may change from year to year, one thing is guaranteed: Amazon Prime Day is is bound to have some of the biggest shopping deals online during the retailer’s annual sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is taking place this year on June 21st and 22nd. If you’re looking to spruce up your home after a year in quarantine, or just pick up where you left off with spring cleaning (no judgement), then Amazon has some of the best home and kitchen deals right around the corner.

So, you’re ready to shop for this year’s hottest deals — but not so fast. You’ll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to get access to the top discounts. Lucky for you, though, Amazon has a 30-day free Prime trial for new members so you can take advantage of all the discounts over the two-day sale period. Signed up, but not sure where to start? We’ve already listed some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 here. You can also check out our full guide with Amazon’s latest Prime discounts here, so you won’t miss a single deal.

Prime Day has some of the best deals on electronics, apparel, fitness gear and entertainment, but we’ve also found the best Prime Day home deals on new products to making working from home a bit more comfortable, or Prime Day kitchen deals that’ll help you improve your home chef skills. Whether you’re looking for top kitchen gadgets or smart home accessories, there are actually a lot of Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

Don’t wait to upgrade your espresso maker or spring for the latest robot vacuum—Amazon has tons of early access deals, with the best cooking supplies and home improvement equipment in stock now. Remember to refresh the site during the actual Prime Day dates if you’re looking for even more new kitchen and dining items to finally host an in-person dinner party, or just get your house summer-ready.

While there may be unexpected finds, we also know that in previous years, brands like Dyson, Instapot, Ninja Foodi, iRobot, and Ecobee have heavily discounted some of their must-have items. Sign up for your free Amazon Prime 30-day trial now so you can get start shopping the deals and discounts.

The Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

We’ve found some of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals that are available now. We’ll be updating this guide before and on June 21st and June 22nd, so make sure you bookmark this page for more of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals as they roll in.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $89

The crowd-pleasing Instant Pot is usually one of the biggest sellers on Prime Day — and it’s back on sale. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, warmer, and more. It can cook meals up to 70% faster than just throwing it in the oven (we’ve tested it, and yes, you can get an amazing stew in under half an hour). Regularly $99.95, it’s on sale for just $89 right now.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum for $100 Off

For sparkling clean floors without having to break out the mop and bucket, this wireless Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum gets you a powerful 180 minutes of run time. Its advanced LiDAR navigation means it can map out up to 4 floor plans, which is ideal if you want a full multi-level home sweep. Use the app (or voice commands through the vacuum Siri connection) to schedule cleaning times, set no-go zones, and check power levels. At $100 off, you’ll get a super intelligent, super thorough clean for less.

Dash Tasti- Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer for 15% Off

Fry up your favorite foods without oil and help reduce added fat by 70-80 percent, without sacrificing flavor. Even if you’re short on time, this air fryer is a weeknight lifesaver—just set the time, and within minutes your food comes out perfectly crispy. Compact and great for smaller kitchen spaces, it’s regularly $59.99, but the Dash 2.6QT Air Fryer is on sale now for 15% off. This is just an early deal, and the price is expected to drop even lower during Prime Day itself, so don’t forget to check back in.

Tuft & Needle Nod Foam Mattress for $58 Off

If you want to be awake and energized for the rest of Prime Day’s deals, there’s nothing more important than a good night’s sleep. This Nod mattress by Tuft & Needle won’t sink in or sleep hot, since it uses an innovative foam material (think latex and memory foam) that will have you feeling cool all night long. It has the one-two punch of comfort—a top layer that conforms to your body’s shape, and a supportive bottom layer so you won’t waking up achy. You can’t put a price on sleep, but at over $50 off, it’s still a great deal.

Aura Carver Frame for $30 Off

Looking for a thoughtful gift for someone in your family? Aura’s WIFI-connected digital photo frames make displaying and sharing photos super simple. Connect it to the Aura app to upload photos right from your phone, customize your pics, and share them with loved ones anywhere in the world. Right now, you can get $30 off their popular Carver frame—the lowest price it’s ever been, so you can stay connected and spark conversation.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $100 Off

Coffee spilled on the floor, or the dog tracked in mud? iRobot’s Bravaa Jet M6 integrates with your Alexa app, so you can get easy, hands-free, targeted cleaning—and it’s over $100 off right now. You can program it to mop up hard-to-reach spots or specific spills. But this nifty vacuum is intelligent enough to learn the layout of your home and build personal Smart Maps, so it’ll know your kitchen from your living room (and know to stay away from the dog bowl).

Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk for $50 Off

Whether you’re still working from home, or trying to spruce up your in-person office, Flexispot makes some of our favorite ergonomic office gear. Upgrade whatever space you’re in with Flexispot’s Adjustable Standing Desk, which is $50 off right now. You’ll get ample room to spread out papers, or arrange a monitor or laptop setup the way you like, since the industrial-grade steel frame can support up to 132 pounds. Plus, it adjusts to your height in under 40 seconds with just the push of a button (and the wood-like finish will look great doing it).

Ninja Professional 72 oz 1000-Watt Blender for 30% Off

Snag Ninja’s Powerful 72 oz Blender for 30% off if you’re looking for a powerful blender that can whip up anything from protein shakes, to frozen cocktails in a snap. With a 1,000-watt motor, whole fruits and veggies won’t stand a chance, but it also features three speed options and useful pulse function if you need some extra oomph. The blender comes with six incredibly sharp blades, and a hefty 72 oz. jar so you can have your own bottomless (smoothie) brunch at home.

Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99

Amazon’s Smart Plug lets you control anything that’s connected to it via the Alexa app on your phone or an Echo smart speaker. Normally $24.99, the Amazon Smart Plug can be had for just $14.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime.

The Smart Plug’s functionality allows you to upgrade older appliances — having your coffee maker turn on automatically in the morning, for example. It can also help you confirm that you turned off an electronic, be it your TV or an iron, before you left the house. That peace of mind is well worth the Smart Plug’s modest sale price.

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2QT Ice Cream Maker for Under $100

Now that summer’s here, treat yourself to a frosty treat with Cuisinart’s second-best selling ice cream maker on Amazon. Regularly $165, this ice cream machine has currently dropped below $100. With frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream settings, there’s a creamy dessert for everyone with this machine. The double-insulated 2QT freezer bowl and mixing paddle do all the work for you—all you have to do is add the fix-ins to the large spout.

