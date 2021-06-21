From Spin Bikes to Smart Watches, These Are the Prime Day Fitness Deals Worth Buying

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s that time of the year again: Amazon Prime Day has officially started, and the site’s biggest online shopping event of the season — which runs June 21st and 22nd this year — comes at the perfect time, especially if you’re hoping to upgrade your current workout and fitness gear for summer.

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021

You can already check out all our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 along with a full guide on the latest discounts here. Keep in mind that if you want to shop this year’s deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily, Amazon is offering a 30-day free Prime trial right now for new members.

Buy: 30-Day Free Prime Trial at Amazon

Whether you’re searching for apparel or fitness accessories, you have a huge selection of gear that you can currently shop via the online retailer, and Prime Day is undoubtedly a great time to check in and hopefully score some Prime Day fitness deals on new items for gym days or working out at home.

Amazon regularly has a ton of the best workout gear and fitness equipment in stock, from massage guns to the best treadmills and workout earbuds and yoga mats, just to name a few of all the categories you might find. But if you’ve been waiting for the perfect deal, it’s worth double-checking the site come Prime Day if you’re eager to stock up new items for your next sweat session. (You may even find some other must-haves on your list in the process, too.)

Before checking out the deals that are worth it this week, it’s a good idea to start your free Amazon Prime 30-day trial ahead of time. With the trial, you’ll be able to instantly log into the app to see all the best new discounts and deals, and even well after the main Prime Day promotions are over. And the best part is that you won’t even have to pay for Prime to take advantage of the new deals.

Buy: Sign Up for 30-Day Free Prime Trial at Amazon

We’ll continue to update this guide with even more of the best Prime Day fitness and workout gear deals.

The Best Prime Day Fitness and Workout Gear Deals

$200 Off an Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike

Amazon

Looking for a Peloton alternative? One of the best fitness bikes available online, the Echelon is currently marked down 17% to just $999.99. Plus, you’ll get an extra 15% savings on top of that when you’re checking out. With the Echelon Fit app, you can even access classes to get more out of your rides, as well as join live workouts with the brand’s instructors.

Buy: Echelon EX5 Fitness Bike at $999.99

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike for Only $279.99

Amazon

This top-rated indoor exercise bike has over 13,000 reviews, and it’s currently on sale for under $280 once you apply the $60 coupon before you add it to your cart. Yosuda’s bike includes all the features you need to ride, including a holder for your iPad or tablet, as well as wheels so you can easily move it around your home gym.

Buy: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike at $279.99

HouseFit Water Rowing Machine Just $239 ($160 off)

Amazon

This is the best rowing machine deal for Prime Day, with your Prime membership and an on-site coupon knocking a massive $160 off the HouseFit Water Rower. This a super sturdy and sleek rowing machine, with an LCD screen, stand/holder for your phone or tablet, and ergonomic seat cushion. The blades spin and cycle through the water tank to provide a more natural (yet still challenging) form or resistance.

Buy: HouseFit Water Rowing Machine at $239.99

Garmin Tactical GPS Watch for $179.99 ($120 off)

Amazon

Garmin smartwatches are 30% off for Prime Day, making it the best discount on Garmin products online. This military-grade smartwatch includes GPS tracking, fitness tracking and more, making it great for your next run or hike. It’s durable, rugged and waterproof too. See all the Garmin Prime Day deals here.

Buy: Garmin Instant Tactical GPS Watch at $299.00

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 for 43% Off

Amazon

Take 43% off these noise-cancelling Bluetooth cans from Bose at checkout for Prime Day. These water-resistant headphones can run for 20 hours on a charge so they’ll always be ready to go for your morning workouts, and they connect to smart assistants like Alexa.

Buy: Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones at $229

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill for 28% Off Right Now

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a treadmill, this NordicTrack T Series model is up to 28% off its regular price for Prime Day. You’re saving over $181 with the current deal, and you’re getting a treadmill made by one of the top tread brands in the game. It can even fold up when you’re not using it.

Buy: NordicTrack Treadmill at $467.84

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for Just $199.95

Amazon

Save 33% on a Fitbit smartwatch this Prime Day. If you’re shopping for a smartwatch that can also track your heart rate, sleep and fitness, this is a great deal to hop on as Amazon has marked it down to under $200 for the event. Normally $298.95, you’re saving yourself $99, and it includes a six-month membership to the Fitbit Premium app.

Buy: Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch at $199.95

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds for 33% Off

Amazon

Jabra’s Elite Active Earbuds are marked down for Prime Day to just $119.99, saving you 33% off the retail price right now. If you want to upgrade your running and workout headphones, this is a promotion you can’t miss. The buds last all day, are active noise cancelling, and, of course, can withstand water and sweat.

Buy: Jabra Elite Active 75T Earbuds at $119.99

Sony Wireless Sports Earbuds for 56% Off

Amazon

Not all the earbuds on the market are good enough to use for your workouts. That’s why you need some that are made just for the job, like these from Sony. Sony makes solid earbuds that sound great, and these noise-cancelling wireless buds deliver quality sound at a great price point today for only $88. They can go for 9 hours using with each charge, and they feature a sweat-resistant design.

Buy: Sony Wireless Sports Earbuds at $88

LifePro Sonic Massage Therapy Gun for Just $79.99

Amazon

There’s never been a better week to buy a massage therapy device, like this one from LifePro, which is only $79.99. The bundle’s a great deal overall, giving you all the different head attachments you could need to massage your sore back, legs and shoulders after a workout when you’re at home, at the gym or traveling. It features five different massaging levels, and you can use it for up to six hours on a charge.

Buy: LifePro Sonic Massage Gun at $79.99

BalanceFrom Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell for Only $70.23

Amazon

Save 21% on a three-piece set of kettlebells today with these from BalanceFrom. Kettlebells are one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment, and this set has weights for most moves and routines, meaning you’ll be well on your way to having a complete home gym.

Buy: BalanceFrom Kettlebells at $70.23

Back Bay Duet 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds for Under $60

Amazon

Workout earbuds are essential when it comes to listening to music on a run or at the gym. Now, you can score these sweat-proof buds for only $59.99 right now. For that price, you’ll get a seriously insane amount of battery life to play your music for 130 hours with the case, and eight hours per charge.

Buy: Back Bay Wireless Earbuds at $59.99

Amazon Halo Fitness Band for Just $69.99

Amazon

Your fitness and sleep tracker doesn’t have to break the bank. A minimal band, the Halo tracks things like your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken, as well as takes a look at your sleep schedule so you can analyze your overall health and your activities. It’s available in three different tones and sizes, and you can even take it swimming. When you buy the Halo band, you’ll also get a free six-month Halo membership along with it, so you can check out new workouts, start meditating and more right from the app.

Buy: Amazon Halo at $69.99

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for 44% Off

Amazon

If you’re a fan of wearing over-ear headphones when you’re at the gym, you need to upgrade to these Bose SoundLink headphones. Bose makes some of our favorite audio equipment, and the company’s headphones are among the best you can find online. These Bluetooth-connected cans feature comfortable ear cups fit for most workouts, including running, and can keep the music going for up to 15 hours before needing charged. Oh, and when you’re not working out, they’ll still make great headphones for when you’re at the office or on your commute.

Buy: Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless… at $129

The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals: The Best of the Rest

Save up to 30% home gym essentials including dumbbells, resistance bands, weight benches and more. Get the deals here.

Under Armour clothing and accessories are 30% off. The discount applies to men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories. See the deals here.

Get up to 30% off CamelBak water bottles and accessories. The popular outdoors brand has put its insulated water bottles on sale, with designs specifically for bikers and hikers. See the deals here.