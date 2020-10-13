The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day is here and the online retailer says to expect more than one million deals on the site this year over the 48-hour period between October 13 and 14. Some of the best deals to be had include discounts on the Echo Dot, PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer, and Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset, which are all priced under $100. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals under $100 below. Make sure to bookmark this page as we refresh the list with the latest offers and discounts as they come in.

Remember: the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access in time for Prime Day.

Get Two Echo Dot Devices for $39.98

Regularly $39.99 each, Amazon’s Prime Day deal gets you two of its best-selling Alexa smart speakers for $39.98. Use promo code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout.

Purchase: Echo Dot (Two-Pack), $39.98

Get 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Just $0.99

This is the best streaming deal in the market right now: Prime Members can snag a Prime Day deal right now that gets you four months of Amazon’s premium streaming tier for just $0.99 TOTAL. The deal gets you unlimited access to more than 60 million songs online, with zero ads and unlimited skips. You’ll also be able to stream playlists and popular podcasts for free.

Purchase: Four Months Amazon Music Unlimited, $0.99

50% off a Kindle Unlimited Membership

Get instant access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks and podcasts online with a Kindle Unlimited membership. Regularly $59.94, this Prime Day deal gets you a six-month subscription for just $29.97. A number of Amazon Kindles are on sale too.

Purchase: Six-Month Kindle Unlimited, $29.97

$30 off Kindle

Amazon’s Kindle is the most popular e-reader available, and it’s never been cheaper. The reader’s e-ink screen won’t show a glare in the sunlight, the device lasts several weeks on a single charge, and it can hold hundreds of books at once. You can download books directly from the Kindle bookstore on your device over Wi-Fi, and connect it to a pair of Bluetooth headphones to listen to audio books.

Purchase: Kindle, $59.99

$35 off Fire HD 8 Tablet

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is just $55 right now, and it’s the best tablet under $100 by far. It has an HD screen, 32GB of storage for music, movies, apps, and games, and a 2MP camera for video conferencing. The compact tablet gets up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and has been updated with a new processor and more memory, so it’ll run even more smoothly. This is the cheapest price this tablet has ever been.

Purchase: Fire HD 8 Tablet, $54.99

Amazon eero mesh WiFi router

Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi routers make it easy to build, expand, and manage a large, fast Wi-Fi network. A single eero router is currently $69 for Prime Day; its lowest price ever. This router will cover an area up to 1,500 sq. ft., which makes it a good choice for a studio or one bedroom apartment. If you have a larger space, we recommend getting a three-pack, which can cover up to 5,000 sq. ft. is on sale for $175.99 right now.

Purchase: Amazon eero mesh WiFi router, $69

$30 off Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker — now just $99.99

Almost all Keurig products are discounted on Amazon right now and we like this K-Select Coffee Maker, which lets you brew coffee for various cup sizes and various intensity levels (say, if you prefer a stronger brew). Regularly $129.99, Amazon has the coffee maker for under $100 for the first time this year.

Purchase: Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $99.99 See all Keurig Prime Day deals here

$20 off Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The popular Instant Pot was one of the best-sellers at Prime Day 2019 and it’s back on sale this year. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, warmer, and more, and can cook meals up to 70% faster (seriously, we’ve made chili and stews in under half an hour). Regularly $99.95, it’s on sale for just $79 right now.

Purchase: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $79

$25 off Blink Mini HD Security Camera

The Blink Mini is a compact HD security camera packed with smart features. It sends your phone a notification each time something trips its motion detector, and stores a recorded clip of the event in the cloud. Its night vision mode allows it to get a clear view of intruders in the dark, and its microphone and speaker system allow you to communicate with them in real time. Prime Members get a $10 discount on the Blink Mini, bringing it down to just $25.

Blink Mini, $25

$50 off Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset

Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset is a must-have PC accessory for gamers who want a competitive edge when playing on line. It’s THX-certified, which means you should expect great audio quality, and it can even simulate 7.1 surround sound, so you can hear opponents trying to sneak up behind you. Normally $129.99, the Kraken Ultimate is $79.99 right now, its cheapest price ever.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $79.99

$14 off Victorinox Swiss Army Cybertool M, 32 Functions

Vicrtonix’s Cybertool is an update to the traditional Swiss Army knife, offering 32 functions in a device that can fit in your pocket. If you ever find yourself needing a screwdriver, scissors, knife, bottle opener, screwdriver, or pliars, this is the tool you’re looking for. Normally $99, the Cybertool has been marked down to $72 — that’s $2.25 per tool.

Victorinox Swiss Army Cybertool M, $71.39

$45 off Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 Wireless Headphones

One of our favorite brands for workout earbuds is knocking $45 off its top-rated wireless headphones. The Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 is now just $54.99 (regularly $99.99). Its rated IP57 for its sweat-proof and waterproof design, and a single charge gets you up to seven hours of use. The comfortable neckband ensures the earbuds don’t fall off, even when you’re working up a sweat.

Purchase: Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 Wireless Headphones, $54.99 on Amazon

$49.99 for Back Bay DUET 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds

Tuned in Boston, the DUET 50 Pros are fully sweat-proof and can handle long runs and hikes in the rain and snow with a special nano-coating that makes it easy to wipe off moisture. Get eight hours of continuous playtime — up to 130 hours with the included charging case. Clean, crisp sound in an attractive pair of buds.

Purchase: Back Bay DUET 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds, $49.99 (regularly $54.99)

$10 off Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Earbuds

Cambridge Audio is known for its extremely high-end audio gear, but its Melomania 1 earbuds are only $89.95 right now thanks to a Prime Day discount. These totally wireless earbuds get up to nine hours of playback per charge, are IPX5 water resistant (aka sweat proof), and offer passive noise cancellation. Totally wireless earbuds are becoming more popular, but this is definitely one of the best options in its price range.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Earbuds, $89.95

Save $20 on Edifier’s G2000 PC Computer Speakers

The G2000’s are Edifier’s compact, powered computers speakers designed especially for gamers. You can connect the speakers to your computer over USB, a 3.5mm audio cable, or pair them to any phone, tablet, or PC using Bluetooth. The G2000s has custom sound modes for gaming, movies, and music, and 12RGB lights to add some flair to your setup.

Purchase: Edifier G2000 PC Computer Speakers, $78.21

ust $59 for Urbanears Bluetooth Headphones

The Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (above) are on sale for just $59.99 (regularly $69.99+). The wireless earphones come in eight different colors and feature a comfortable, ergonomic design with crisp, clean sound. They found down for traveling too, making these a great pair of lightweight headphones to take with you on the go.

Purchase: Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $59.99

$27.99 for Back Bay Wireless Speaker

Take your tunes to go with the super durable Back Bay Portable Wireless Speaker. The Bluetooth speaker is water-resistant and made with a solid case that’s great for indoor or outdoor use. Get up to 24 hours of battery life with loud, HiFi sound and big bass.

Purchase: Back Bay Portable Wireless Speaker $27.99 (regularly $39.99)

Just $10 for Top-Rated 15W Wireless Charger

The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is just $10.99 when you apply the on-site coupon (it’s $12.99 without the coupon, which is still a great deal). The wireless charger is compatible for all iPhones and Androids and can even charge your AirPods through their charging case. Its 15W capacity means it charges your devices up to 30% faster than standard wireless chargers.

Purchase: Yootech Upgraded Wireless Charger, $10.99

$32 For AUKEY Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger with Foldable Stand



AUKEY’s battery pack has enough juice to fully recharge an iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, and can charge two devices at once. Its USB-C PD (power delivery) port can fast charge devices, and it has a wireless charging pad inside, so you can top up your device without a cable. This is the most versitile battery pack we’ve tested, and it’s an even better get at this sale price.

Purchase: AUKEY Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger with Foldable Stand, $31.99

$79 for a Brand New Nokia Smartphone

Get a Nokia smartphone with HD touchscreen display, camera and up to 400GB of storage for just $79. The Nokia 1.3 is the brand’s latest version of an accessible smartphone and it’s on sale for just $79 (regularly $99.99).

Purchase: Nokia 1.3 Smartphone, $79.99

$20 off Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer

Leviton’s Decora is a light dimmer with Amazon’s Alexa built inside. You can communicate with Amazon’s smart assistant by using the Decora’s microphone and speaker system, which allows you to control your lights, or other smart-home devices. Leviton’s Decora Smart Voice Dimmer is only $79.99 on Prime Day, its deepest discount ever.

Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer, $79.99

$15 off PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer

PhoneSoap’s third-generation UV Smartphone Sanitizer can prevent germs from living on your phone and getting you sick. The device uses ultraviolet rays to clean both sides of your phone in a few minutes, so you won’t have to wait long. The Sanitizer also has a USB-A port on it, so you can charge your phone while it’s being cleaned. If you’re taking extra precautions against getting sick this year, this is an excellent investment.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger, $64.99

$8 off Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku’s Steaming Stick+ is a 4K media streamer that gives you quick access to services like Prime Video in the highest resolution possible. It supports high dynamic range video and Dolby Atmos audio, so you’ll have the best possible audio and visual experience possible if you have the right equipment.

Roku Streaming Stick+, $37

Brand new Xbox Games From $29.99

Get Madden NFL 21 for the Xbox One for just $29.99 (regularly $59.99) plus NBA 2K1 for $34.99 (regularly $59.99). A ton of other games are discounted too from Call of Duty to Assassin’s Creed. See full selection of Xbox deals here.

$10 off Satechi M1 Bluetooth Mouse

Satechi’s M1 Bluetooth Mouse is an easy way to clean your desk from being cluttered. The wireless mouse connects directly to your computer (Mac or PC) without a USB dongle, has a rechargeable battery, and a sleek, simple look. It’s only $19.99 for Prime Day, which is its lowest price so far.

Satechi M1 Bluetooth Mouse, $19.99

$15 off Tribit StormBox Micro

Tribit’s StormBox Micro is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with eight hours of battery life, support for stereo pairing, and built-in bass boosting technology. The StormBox Micro is also water and dustproof, so you can take it to the beach or pool without worrying if it gets wet. You can get the StormBox Micro for just $35 by using the promo code PMDBTS10 at checkout.

Tribit StormBox Micro, $34.99 [Use Promo Code PMDBTS10]

$42 off a WD 4TB Elements External Hard Drive

Western Digital’s 4TB External Hard Drive can hold enough data to store complete backups of your computer, which you can use if it crashes. This means having an extra copy of one-of-a-kind photos, or the latest version of important documents. The drive supports USB 3.0, which means you can transfer files to it really quickly, and can be used with both a Mac and PC. This $42 Prime Day discount makes it one of the most useful computer accessories you can get under $100.

WD 4TB Elements External Hard Drive, $97.99

Just $95 for the Pure Clean Automatic Vacuum Cleaner

Get a robot vacuum cleaner for under $100. This Pure Clean robot vacuum gets you 90 minutes of run time, and it’s powerful sweeping action and low profile make it great for both carpets and floors. The Pure Clean vacuum has a 4.1-star review from almost 300 reviewers online.

Purchase: Pure Clean Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $94.99

Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector for $15.99

Belkin’s Surge Protector can keep your devices charged and safe from power surges or fluctuations. It has three outlets and two USB ports, so you can connect five devices at once, and a 360-degree rotating plug to accommodate the location of your wall outlet. This accessory can handle a power spike of 36,000 amps, so your gear won’t get fried if it’s plugged in during an electrical storm.

Purchase: Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector, $15.99

Just $95 for the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Take 20% off LifePro’s lineup of massage guns and percussive massaging devices on Prime Day. The regular Sonic Handheld Massager is now just $95 (regularly $120+). See all the LifePro deals here.

Purchase: LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, $95

Save $60 On AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Aerogarden’s Harvest is an indoor garden that makes it easy to grow herbs and vegetables even when the weather gets colder. This set contains a base with six slots for plants, and seeds to grow hairloom garden vegetables. Plants take a few weeks to grow, and all you have to do is add water — the Harvest will automatically let you know when it’s time.

AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, $89.99

$30 off Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker — now just $99.99

Almost all Keurig products are discounted on Amazon right now and we like this K-Select Coffee Maker, which lets you brew coffee for various cup sizes and various intensity levels (say, if you prefer a stronger brew). Regularly $129.99, Amazon has the coffee maker for under $100 for the first time this year.

Purchase: Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $99.99 on Amazon. See all Keurig Prime Day deals here.

Other Keurig deals:

Keurig K-Mini Basic in Black – Originally priced at $78.99, the single cup coffee maker is now just $44.99 (that’s $34 off)

Keurig K-Mini Basic in Black (with box of 40 assorted coffee pods) is now just $59.99 (originally priced at 103.98)

$80 off Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker with Sous Vide



The popular Instant Pot was one of the best-sellers at Prime Day 2019 and it’s back on sale this year. The Instant Pot Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide acts as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, warmer, sous vide, and more. It can cook meals up to 70% faster (seriously, we’ve made chili and stews in under half an hour). Regularly $149.95, it’s on sale for just $69.99 right now.

Purchase: Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, $69.99

Just $58 for Dash Deluxe Air Fryer

Regularly $89.99, this Dash 3QT Air Fryer is on sale for just $58.49 – that’s 35% off. Fry up your favorite foods without oil and help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing flavor.

Purchase: Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer, $58.49

$100 Off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

23andMe can tell you about your family’s origins with impressive specificity (over 2000+ destinct regions) and health conditions you’re predisposed to. The company keeps your data totally encrypted, so you don’t need to worry about it being accessed by a third party.

Purchase: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

15% off TUSHY Bidet — now just $68

Bidets are more popular than ever and the TUSHY Classic is on sale for just $68 (regularly $79.95). The bidet attachment turns any toilet into a bidet with no difficult assembly or plumbing required.

Purchase: TUSHY Classic Bidet, $67.96 / See all TUSHY Prime Day deals here.

$14 off Victorinox Swiss Army Cybertool M, 32 Functions

Vicrtonix’s Cybertool is an update to the traditional Swiss Army knife, offering 32 functions in a device that can fit in your pocket. If you ever find yourself needing a screwdriver, scissors, knife, bottle opener, screwdriver, or pliars, this is the tool you’re looking for. Normally $99, the Cybertool has been marked down to $72 — that’s $2.25 per tool.

Victorinox Swiss Army Cybertool M, $71.39

Fossil Watches Starting at Just $40