Keep Your Beauty Routine Budget Friendly on Amazon Prime Day

Beauty routines have become a necessity as of late, which can burden the wallet. But if you plan on shopping on Amazon’s Prime Day, we’ve got your guide on the best beauty products to watch for. From July 11 to 12, whether you’re looking for haircare, skincare, or everything in between, these deals will save you a few bucks, and there’s nothing better than saving, is there?

Select from some of the products that are tried and true, like the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($14.57) or the Baimei Gua Sha Jade Stone and Roller ($9.99). Whether you are stocking up or just now buying, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite products!

The Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector

It’s the hair care product that doesn’t need an explanation. Olaplex has had raving reviews since the brand was founded in 2014, and apart from the Tracee Ellis Ross brand Pattern, select products are also on sale for Prime Day, Olaplex is the hair care GOAT. Buy Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector for $30 $24

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The viral product that will always become a classic grab in your beauty kit, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is an after-nourishing product that locks in moisture and will leave your lips kissable and plump. Buy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $24 $17

Calvin Klein Ck One

It’s the fragrance that won’t go away, but that’s because we don’t want it to. With notes of green tea, rose, and amber, it’s a complex melody of notes that even haters have to admit is spray-worthy. Buy Calvin Klein Ck One $83 $58

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

This electronic cleansing tool promises to “smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles” and remove 99.5% of dirt, oil, and sweat thanks to its vibrating tech, which loosens product on the face. A single charge is meant to last up to 650 uses so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging, and even Rito Ora gives this tool her blessing; “It really makes me feel like I had a facial, and it cleans all my pores out.” Buy Foreo Luna 3 Cleansing Brush for $219.00 $109.50 Editor’s picks

Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

Tatcha is known for its high-quality products and cult favorites. If you’re looking for a gentle exfoliator, look no further than the Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, now 30% off. The rice-based formula won’t over strip the skin and promises “polished skin with a healthy-looking glow.” Buy the Tatcha Rice Polish for $68 $47 Related

Philips Norelco Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

For a close shave, check out the Philips Norelco Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver, a dual steel razor with self-sharpening blades that makes up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, resulting in less skin irritation and can be used dry or wet. Powered by AI, the Norelco Shaver is claimed to “deliver personalized skin comfort and superior closeness even on a five-day beard.” Buy Philips Norelco Rechargeable Shaver for $259.96 $194.97

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

For 20% off, score the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, which promises “enhanced styling with half the damage.” Their intelligent heat control regulates tool temperatures, giving you heat without exceeding the set temperature like traditional heat tools. Not to mention, it’s cordless! Buy Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener for $499.99 $399.99

Gua Sha Jade Stone and Roller

If you haven’t heard of shaping tools, or have yet to pick one up, now is the time. Not only will you get it at a 50% discount, but you get both tools for the price of one. Sculpt your face and give it a little bit of definition with the gua sha stone, or depuff in the morning with the face roller. It’s a tremendous little additive to your skincare routine that you won’t regret. Buy Baimei Gua Sha Jade Stone and Roller for $19.99 $9.99

Veraclara Facial Sheet Mask

A skincare routine doesn’t feel complete without using a mask at the end, and what better way to finish up than with a little bit of Korean skincare magic. This 16-count mask targets four unique categories, including nurturing, smoothing, moisturizing, and soothing the skin. What’s even better is getting them at 13% off! Buy Veraclara Facial Sheet Mask for $14.99 $12.99

Anastasia Beverly Hills — Brow Wiz

Makeup’s holy grail product, which you should consider adding to your cart, is the Anastasia Beverly Hills — Brow Wiz pencil. It’s a cult item that has had countless reviews, mostly positive, by every makeup guru under the sun, and now it’s on sale! Buy the Anastasia Beverly Hills — Brow Wiz $25 $18

For deals on all the best products from Prime Day 2023, shop our main guide here. Also, check out the rest of our coverage for savings on products you didn’t know you needed.