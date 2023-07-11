Dust and Smoke Begone: These Are the Best Prime Day Air Purifier Deals Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our respiratory health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals on right now.

If you’ve got pets in the home, or you’re looking to curb the effects of recent air quality issues, we’ve found the best deals on air purifiers to help you breathe a little easier. Brands like Coway, Dyson, Levoit, and Blueair all have great discounts on their powerful air purifiers that capture airborne pollutants.

One of the best Prime Day air purifier deals gets you the best-selling Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA air purifier for $137 off — the first time it’s been under $400 this year. This discount is also a part of our favorite home and kitchen Black Friday deals, which you can see more of here.

The Best Prime Day Air Purifier Deals

Best Prime Day Large Room Air Purifier Deals

Unlike some air purifiers, which just filter out dust and debris, Bissel’s Air180 air purifier uses a three step system with a powerful medical-grade HEPA filter to eliminate up to 99.97% of harmful germs in a massive space, up to 1372 square ft. Right now, you can get this air purifier for your home for 44% off, bringing the price down to under $100.

Best Prime Day Small Room Air Purifier Deals

This Blueair Pure 511 will let you breath a little easier in your bedroom, with a sleek, compact design that fits into most small spaces. It also runs 24 dB quieter than a whisper on low, so you can catch some Zzz’s and not allergens or dust. Best yet, it’s up to 30% off for a limited time this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Pet Air Purifier Deals

For your fur babies and their little lungs (yours too), there’s never been a better time to invest in an air purifier for pets, and you can snag this one from Levoit for $40 off this Prime Day. With a high-efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, you’ll get the maximum odor elimination possible for strong pet smells, litter box smells, and cooking smoke, all for under $100.

