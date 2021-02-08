42 President’s Day Weekend Sales Worth Checking Out

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With President’s Day weekend and Valentine’s Day overlapping, tons of stores are offering discounts on clothes, tech, mattresses, bedding, and more. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite deals to shop this weekend below. We’ll be updating this article as new discounts become available, so check throughout the week for the latest sales.

AMAZON

Almost all of Amazon’s tech is on sale right now. Standout deals include $35 off the Kindle Paperwhite, $45 off the Echo Show 5, and $55 off the Fire HD 10 tablet. See the deals here.

ADIDAS

Save up to 50% on shoes, sweatshirts and more at Adidas — no promo code necessary.

ARTIFACT UPRISING

This startup’s stationary, cards, photo books, calendars, and prints make excellent holiday gifts. Save 15% on decor, prints, and more with the promo code EVERYDAY. Shop the deals here.

AMERISLEEP

Get 30% off ANY mattress with free delivery. This is one of the better mattress deals we’ve spotted this weekend, with few restrictions.. See the deals here.

APPLE

Apple products almost never go on sale but you can find AirPods discounted to just $119 on Amazon right now (regularly $159). The AirPods Pro are marked down to $189 (regularly $249). That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for them this year.

The Apple Watch 3 is on sale for just $169 (regularly $199). That’s the lowest price online for any Apple Watch. You also can score a $50 discount on the latest MacBook Pro — the best laptop Apple has ever made.

AVOCADO MATTRESS

Take $200 off all latex mattresses with code FLAG200, or $100 off hybrid mattresses with the code GREEN100.

Use code 2FREEPILLOWS to get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. See the deals here.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 50% off during the company’s Winter Yard Sale, which includes discounts on gear and apparel. Shop the deals here.

BELKIN

The computer accessory maker is offering 30% off on select accessories when you use the promo code LOVE at checkout.

CASETIFY

Casetify’s popular collection of colorful phone cases, watch bands, tech accessories and more are on sale right now. Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 to get 15% off your entire order. Start shopping here

COCOON BY SEALY

Sealy’s offering 35% off its Cocoon by Sealy “Chill” Mattress (the queen-size is now only $599). Deal ends February 8 . See the deals here.

COURTANT

This company’s luxury leather accessories will help your devices stand out. You can take 30% off site wide and get a free monogram on any gear you purchase.

DISCOUNT GLASSES

Save 30% on glasses with the promo code PRESIDENT30 or 15% off contact lenses with the promo code PRESIDENT15.

FITBIT

Save $50 on a fitness tracker or smart watch and get free shipping — no promo code required.

FOSSIL

The famed watch company has slashed the prices on its fourth-generation smart watches, which start at $99.

GARMIN

Garmin’s flash sale can save you up to 20% on a running watch, GPS watch, GPS, or fitness tracker. You’ll also get free shipping on all orders over $25.

GLASSESUSA

We’ve written about our love for GlassesUSA before and that extends to their Black Friday sale too. Get 25% off lens upgrades with prmo code LENSES25. You can save on almost 2,000 frames (with lenses) by shopping the store’s clearence section. See all the deals here.

HISENSE

The company’s smart, 32-inch full HD TV is just $139.99 right now — that’s $60 cheaper than usual.

HP

Get up to 55% off select laptops, printers, monitors and more. See the deals here.

INDOCHINO

If you need some new formal ware (think slacks, button-ups, and shoes) for the holiday season, you can get an suit for $299.99 — that’s $100 less than usual.

JBL

The famed audio gear maker is running deep discounts on its gear, which starts at just $8. Shop the deals here.

J. CREW

Save 50% on all shirts and pants — no promo code required.

KLIPSCH

Klipsch is throwing a massive sale, with discounts of up to 50% on its audiophile speakers, which now start at just $99.99.

KITCHENAID

Expand the functionality of your stand mixer with attachments, which are up to 20% off right now.

LEESA

Get up to $375 off mattresses and $877 bundles at Leesa.com.

MACY’S

Get 40-60% off on Macy’s sale page. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and bath and bedding; get an extra 10% to 20% off clearance items with the promo code VDAY. See the deals here.

MICROSOFT

It’s a great time to snag a deal on a best-selling computer. Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop 3 bundle, $200 off a Surface Pro X, or $65 on the Surface Go. The company is also offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, and $500 on non-Surface computers. See the deals here.

MONOS

Monos’ premium luggage is a must-have for frequent travelers due to its durability and sleek look. You can save up to 25% on many pieces by shopping right now. Shop the entire selection.

MOUNT-IT!

Save 15% off on all TV accessories and get free shipping on orders over $99. site wide and up to 60% off some items, no promo code required.

NEST BEDDING

Save up to 20% sitewide when you use the promo code PREzzzDAY at checkout. See the deals here.

NIKE

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids at Nike.com.

NORDSTROM

Get up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel during Nordstrom’s clearance sale. See the deals here.

PARAVEL

Save 20% on all orders over $100 with the promo code PICKMEUP20. We’re particularly fond of Paravel’s sustainably-made luggage.

PHONE SOAP

The company’s accessories can kill 99.9% of the bacteria on your phone in minutes using UV light, and is offering a buy one get one 50% off deal — no promo code required.

PUFFY

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy is offering $300 select mattresses with a free pillow. See the deals here

SAATVA

The company’s premium mattresses and bed frames rarely go on sale, but right now you can save $200 on any purchase of $1000 or more. See the deals her

SOCIETY 6

Take 40% off tapestries and posters at Society6.com. Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here.

TEMPUR-PEDIC

Save Up To $500 on select mattresses Plus: get 40% off mattress toppers, and buy one, get one free on select pillows and sheets. See the deals here.

TILE

Tile trackers can help you locate your lost gear, save 20% on all two-packs. No promo code required.

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save 10% off site wide and 15% off mattresses at Tuft and Needle. The company offers comfortable mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture.

TWELVE SOUTH

The deluxe iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessory storefront is offering discounts of up to $30 off if you shop right now

URBANISTA

Urbanista is offering a free Sydney Bluetooth speaker when you buy its London Bluetooth earbuds. Shop the deal here.

WORLD WIDE STEREO

Save up to 30% on turntables, speakers and headphones by using the promo code CLEARENCE at checkout. See the deals here.