From Pickleball to Volleyball, Here Are the Best Portable Sports Nets for Impromptu Summer Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, which can only mean one thing: summer is on the horizon. Sacred traditions like barbecues, beach trips, and park hangs will make a welcome return as the urge to be outside for as long as possible becomes irresistible. In addition to having the perfect playlist and a bunch of refreshing drinks in the ice cold water cooler, one thing no kickback is complete without is a sports net. Whether you’re a pickleball player or just want to hit around the volleyball at your next outdoors hang, here are the best portable sports nets that make playing your go-to game a breeze this season.

Portable sports nets are relatively easy to set up, whether you’re at home or on-the-go; it doesn’t take much. Here’s what you need to know about shopping for the right sports net for you.

Type: Though it might not be super obvious to the untrained eye, not all sports nets are the same. For example, you wouldn’t use a tennis net to play volleyball; volleyball nets are much higher than tennis nets and wider at the top. And while nets found on pickleball courts are more narrow than tennis nets, you could still use them interchangeably; we recommend placing it higher off the ground so there’s no interference with the ball.

Portability: If your sports net is a pain to take with you, it’s not serving its purpose. Not only do you want to invest in a net that’s lightweight and easy to assemble and disassemble, but most nets come with a convenient storage bag as well.

Adjustability: Being able to adjust your net’s height will only make it easier to accommodate people of various heights.

Durability: You don’t have any use for a flimsy sports net, especially if you plan on bringing it wherever you go this summer. Make sure to invest in one that’s built to last.

From tennis to badminton, here is our roundup of the best portable sports nets.

Best Tennis Net: WILSON EZ Tennis Net

Best Pickleball Net: A11N Portable Pickleball Net

Best Volleyball Net: Champion Sports Outdoor Volleyball Set

Best Badminton Net: Triumph Sports Patriotic Portable Badminton Set

Best Soccer Net: Pop-Up Soccer Goal Net

Editor’s Choice: Boulder Adjustable Net

1. WILSON EZ Tennis Net

Wilson is synonymous with tennis, and is generally considered the standard when it comes to equipment. Their portable tennis net is no different, and is perfect for those looking to engage in some low-stakes friendly fun.

Buy WILSON EZ Tennis Net $90.00

2. A11N Portable Pickleball Net

The frame of A11N’s portable Pickleball net is made out of a durable, round powder-coated steel but is still a lightweight and travel-friendly option; it only weighs 20 pounds (travel bag included). Factor that in with the no frills assembly and it’s clear this is a no-brainer.

Buy Portable Pickleball Net $129.99

3. Champion Sports Outdoor Volleyball Set

This outdoor volleyball set has everything you need to get a game going with friends and family, whether you’re at the beach or in your backyard, including aluminum poles, mesh net, ball, ball pump, webbing boundary line, and storage case. The poles are powder-coated, while the net is made of waterproof tarpaulin tapes for added durability; you’ll be enjoying volleyball games with this net for years to come. Related

Buy Champion Sports Volleyball Set $104.16

4. Triumph Sports Patriotic Portable Badminton Set

Whether you’re a novice or a professional, this badminton set has everything you’ll need, including four rackets, two birdies, and a net; the latter’s unique design makes assembly and disassembly a breeze, thanks to the telescopic poles and the freestanding base that also functions as a carrying case.

Buy Triumph Portable Badminton Set $44.99

5. Pop-Up Soccer Goal Net

These pop-up soccer goals are supported by strong fiberglass rods that can be reinforced with ground nails, ensuring long-time use. They can easily be set up and transported, whether you’re a host or guest of a summer picnic, or looking to bring a competitive game of soccer to the park.

Buy Portable Soccer Goal $49.99

6. Boulder Adjustable Net

There aren’t many games Boulder’s adjustable net can’t accommodate, whether you’re looking to play volleyball, pickleball, tennis, and even soccer. In addition to coming in three different sizes (10, 14 or 17 feet long), you can fully adjust its height depending on what you’re looking to do. If that wasn’t enough, this net is extremely travel-friendly; it can be packed down smaller than your average camping chair, and comes with a carrying case. No additional tools are necessary for assembly.

Buy Boulder Badminton Pickleball Net $93.00