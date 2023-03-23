RS Recommends: Why This Wearable Cooling Fan Has Become Our Lifesaver on Long Flights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s on your travel packing list? If you’re heading out on a long flight, you’ll want things like a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and maybe a face mask to keep germs at bay. But how do you keep cool when the heat is cranked all the way up in the air?

Enter the Amacool bladeless neck fan, a wearable device that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable while traveling, at the office or just chilling (literally) at home. Regularly $50+, the portable neck fan is on sale right now for $39.99 on Amazon. Apply an on-site coupon for an additional $8 off.

Amazon

Though many people spring for a handheld fan when they’re commuting or out and about, a neck fan provides the same comfort while also simultaneously keeping your hands free for carrying grocery bags, or taking a call.

Wore around your neck and shoulders sort of like a necklace, the cooling fan creates a gentle breeze that prevents you from sweating it out on the plane. This one has two turbo motors and 60 dedicated air outlets that are all designed to drive heat away from your neck and face.

The battery life is amazing too, lasting about nine hours on its lowest setting and since it's bladeless, you also don't have to worry about it getting caught in your clothes or hair. Plus, thanks to its adjustable design it can fit around a child's or an adult's neck without any issues.

Amacool also mentions that this fan functions quietly, meaning you can wear it on the plane, in the boardroom or in class without disturbing anyone around you. Other features include four programmable fan settings and a soft, silicone neck band for added comfort.

Right now both the black and white colors are on sale for just $39 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this bladeless, portable fan in a while. See full details here.