Air Feeling a Little Dry? These Portable Humidifiers Help Kick Up the Moisture

As the weather gets colder and the air gets drier, you might feel your throat start to get a little scratchy and your nose might begin to run. Though you might think this is the start of a cold, it could also be your body reacting to the lack of humidity in the air. One way you could help relieve these symptoms is by purchasing a humidifier for your home.

According to a study from the U.S. National Library of Medicine, “using a humidifier in the home can help relieve a stuffy nose and can help break up mucus. Humidified air can relieve the discomfort of colds and the flu.”

What Are the Best Portable Humidifiers?

The best portable humidifiers emit a cool (or warm) burst of water vapor to help increase moisture levels in the air in your room. They’re small and lightweight enough to move from room to room, or from floor to table. Here’s what else to look for when shopping for the best portable humidifiers.

Compact: Humidifiers are generally portable and are meant to sit on your nightstand or table. Since they typically only fill up a single room, you’re definitely going to want to be able to move it room to room depending on where it’s needed.

Long-Running: A humidifier isn’t going to be helpful if it needs to keep being refilled with water after every couple of hours. You’ll want something that can run at least seven to eight hours — which is especially helpful in case you only want to use it overnight to sleep.

Easily Cleanable: With the mix of heat and water, there’s the possibility of mold buildup in a humidifier’s water tank, so you’re going to want to make sure it’s easily accessible and easy to clean. Some humidifiers have internal filters that might need to be replaced from time to time as well.

If you’re looking to avoid any bodily irritation that comes along with cold, dry air, purchasing a humidifier might help. We’ve rounded up some of the best options to shop below.

1. Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud

The playful cloud design of this humidifier makes it ideal for a child’s bedroom or playroom. It’s about 2.2 pounds and 9.8 inches long, so it’s easily portable. It provides round-the-clock moisture since the cool mist can last up to 24 hours. There is also a mist control knob that helps you be in control of the moisture output. The cloud has a large water tank opening, which allows it to be cleaned easily. On top of it all, the humidifier doubles as a light that changes to four different colors.

Amazon

2. TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifiers

TaoTronics’ humidifier has a vertical oval shape and sleek design that’ll make it easily blend in on your nightstand or desk. It’s said to have a low noise level of just 32dB, so you won’t be distracted by the low humming some humidifiers might have. There’s a dial knob that helps control moisture output and a 360-degree nozzle to change the direction of the mist. It has auto shut-off so once all the water in the humidifier is used up, it automatically turns off.

Amazon

3. VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser

If you’re into essential oils and enjoy the soothing smells of lavender or rose, you might want to go for this diffuser/humidifier combo. The wood grain diffuser is equal parts decorative and useful. It comes with two options of mist: strong and standard. Plus, it has a timer ranging from one hour to continuous — it can last up to 10 hours and automatically turns off when the water tank empties. This choice also has 15 different light modes so not only can you change up the fragrance it emits, but the color it shines.