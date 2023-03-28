This $49 Hack Is the Easiest Way to Get Started With Cold Plunge Therapy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Much has been written about the benefits of cold plunge therapy, but getting into ice baths can be difficult — both physically and financially.

Aside from the freezing temperatures of the ice bath itself, many top-of-the-line cold plunge pools can retail for thousands of dollars, not to mention the space you need to install a pool on your property.

That’s where a portable bathtub comes in. This one, from Amazon, costs just $49 and lets you set up an ice bath in almost any space. The lightweight tub assembles in minutes, and folds down when not in use, making it a great option for people living in small spaces, or people who want to test out a cold plunge routine without committing to a full-size pool.

This portable bathtub is made from a durable, skin-safe PVC material that holds up to repeated use without warping. “Unwrap” the tub lining, affix the included support rods and then slide in the tub walls to lock everything in place.

Fill the tub up with ice and cold water and gently lower yourself into a seated position. The brand says its unique thermal insulation layer and a “temperature locking” layer help to keep the temperature even for up to 60 minutes (though most people only stay in an ice bath for a couple minutes at most).

Size-wise, the folding tub measures about 10-square-feet — more than enough room for an adult to sit in it comfortably. When flattened and folded, it measures 27.6 x 27.6 x 25.6 inches — portable enough to store in a closet or tuck on a shelf.

Buy BDL Portable Bathtub $49.99

This $49 deal gets you the portable bathtub, drain valve, white support frame, white elastic rod and an inflatable cushion. If you’re looking to hack your ice bath or want to get started with cold plunge therapy without a lot of commitment, this is a great pickup online.

Don’t just take our word for it — this foldable ice bath boasts a 4-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of reviews online. Get the BDL foldable bathtub for just $49.99 now on Amazon.com.

Looking for other options: Amazon also sells a number of inflatable cold plunge pools and inflatable bathtubs that start at just $60 here.