RS Recommends: Polo Shirts Are Back — Here Are the Best Ones to Buy Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After years in the recesses of dad fashion and stuffy offices, the best polo shirts are back and cooler than ever. Today, brands are breathing new life into the business-casual staple, with refreshing tops that channel everything from off-duty Sixties attire to modern, minimalist style.

This return of polo shirts couldn’t come at a better time. Most of us are currently looking for ways to make our office attire more casual and more comfortable (whether for in-person or Zoom meetings), and polo shirts provide a middle-ground: they’re more comfortable than dress shirts, yet more sophisticated than tees. Plus, the best polo shirts are downright flattering as they frame the face and create a V-shape through the torso.

Because polo shirts have been around for decades, there are plenty to choose from — perhaps even too many for the average shopper. But to help find some of the best new polo shirts, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.

The Best Polo Shirts to Buy Right Now

From a retro-inspired Todd Snyder shirt to a sweat-wicking polo, you can’t go wrong with these picks.

1. Todd Snyder Birdseye Montauk Polo

Todd Snyder

With a birdseye stitch silk-cotton fabric and a laid-back Johnny collar, this polo from Todd Snyder evokes a look favored by Hollywood stars of the Sixties. The throwback shirt can be worn with slacks and loafers to a wedding or swim trunks and sneakers to the beach (à la Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr. Ripley). It’s also very lightweight (despite its designation as a “sweater polo”), and feels soft to the touch.

Buy: Todd Snyder Montauk Polo at $278

2. Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt

Courtesy Amazon

Ralph Lauren’s polo is a prep staple that’s been proven to look good with just about every personal style. It’s especially versatile in classic white, making a substitute for dress shirts in upscale situations or a fun alternative to tees when paired with casual staples. The shirt’s mesh construction is also very breathable, and a massive amount of color options means there’s something for every personal style.

Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo… at $28.14+

3. Fresh Clean Tees Torrey Polo

Fresh Clean Tees

True to its name, Fresh Clean Tees makes some high-quality, no-frills shirts that go with just about everything in your wardrobe. The brand’s Torrey polo is a great example of their expertise: It’s made of a soft, breathable cotton-poly blend that’s especially flattering and doesn’t change sizes when washed. You also get a huge range of color options, and the Torrey is fairly inexpensive, so you might even stock up on a few.

Buy: Fresh Clean Tees Torrey Polo at $25

4. Abercrombie & Fitch Sweater Polo

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch has done a 180. Once hated, the brand is now pumping out clean, classic pieces under new management. One of the best pieces from the new Abercrombie is this soft, mid-century-inspired sweater polo, which buttons all the way up the front. Throw it on over a tank top with shorts, or wear it with slacks and loafers on date night.

Buy: Abercrombie & Fitch Sweater Polo at $70

5. Lululemon Evolution Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Lululemon

Few things are as flattering as a navy blue long sleeve polo sweater, such as this one from Lululemon. The color and fit have a slimming effect, while also accentuating the chest and neckline for a downright handsome result. Wear it with shorts and sandals for a more sophisticated summer look, or rock it on the fairway. In either case, you’ll be as comfortable and good-looking in equal measure.

Buy: Lululemon Evolution Long Sleeve Polo… at $98

6. Everlane The Performance Polo

Courtesy Everlane

The Performance Polo from Everlane modernizes the polo both stylistically and functionally. With clean lines, a hidden button placket and a minimal look overall, the shirt is ready to pair with other modern basics from track pants to crisp slacks. The polo’s breathable pique fabric, meantime, works to wick away sweat, reduce odor and stretch as you move.

Buy: Everlane The Performance Polo at $50

7. Fred Perry Men’s Twin Tipped Polo

END.

Fred Perry’s polo shirts have changed very little over the years, and it’s easy to see why. The twin-tipped classic delivers vintage tennis style that can now be worn with everything from tennis shorts to jeans or office-worthy slacks. Stripping on the collar and sleeve hems brings a balanced splash of color, and the shirt’s cotton piqué fabric is extremely comfortable — especially in the heat.

Buy: Fred Perry Men's Twin Tipped Polo at $105

8. Lacoste Men’s Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Courtesy Amazon

Lacoste’s polos are another classic choice that works with just about every personal style. They’re made of pique cotton that hangs nicely and provides breathability for hot days, and the fit is a bit wider than the usual slim-fit polos you find nowadays. Coming in a wide range of colors, there’s plenty of options for everyone, although we’re partial to Lacoste’s more out-there, throwback colors such as this yellow shirt below.

Buy: Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt at $48.97+

9. Loro Piana Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt

Mr. Porter

If you want a seriously luxurious polo, check out this one from Loro Piana. The storied Italian designer is known for ultra-premium classics, so it’s no surprise that this polo is fantastic. The fabric is a garment-dyed cotton piqué that looks and feels substantial but also offers amble breathability on hot days. We’re also big fans of the unique green-blue color, seen here.

Buy: Loro Piana Cotton-Piqué Polo… at $655