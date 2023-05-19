The Best Places to Buy a Sofa Online — No Matter Your Taste (Or Budget)

Sofas are one of the most important pieces of furniture in your home, second only to your mattress. The best sofas might become a coffee-drinking perch in the morning, a reading or TV-watching spot in the evening, and even an extra place for guests to sleep.

Plus, your sofa dictates the look of your living room (for better or worse). If you’re in need of a new couch — or you’re decorating your first place — we’re here to help make sure your sofa is the hero of your living room, instead of the villain. Below are some of the best places to buy a couch online, including options for all decor styles and budgets.

The Best Places to Buy a Sofa Online

Budget-Friendly: Amazon

One-of-a-Kind Resale: 1stDibs

Personalized Mid-Century Modern: Eternity Modern

Authentic Modern Pieces: Design Within Reach

Large Selection: William Sonoma Home

Trendy & Affordable: Urban Outfitters

Customizable: ​​Allform

Sophisticated & Modern: West Elm

Affordable Mid-Century: Article

Budget-Friendly

Amazon

Yes, Amazon is a great place to buy a couch — especially if you’re shopping on a tight budget. The Everything store has a massive selection of sofas, and many are much cheaper than the stuff you’ll find in local stores. Plus, as with everything else on Amazon, you get plenty of customer reviews to help guide your purchase.

Buy Amazon Brand Velvet Loveseat Sofa $504.42 Editor’s picks

One-of-a-Kind Resale

1stDibs

If you’re looking for a truly unique sofa — maybe a vintage piece from a specific designer — 1stDibs is a great place to start your search. You should be able to find just about any piece from any major designer; if not, just check back in a week or so as 1stDibs’ offerings change constantly.

Buy Naeko Sofa by Kazuhide Takahama $8552.81

Personalized Mid-Century Modern

Eternity Modern

Love the mid-century modern aesthetic but don’t want to shop vintage? Check out Eternity Modern. Their high-quality sofas are all mid-century classics, and each one comes in a variety of colors.

Buy Mario Bellini Sofa $5229

Authentic Modern Pieces

Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach has a huge selection of modern sofas, and they’re priced very well considering what you’re getting. Of course, they also offer higher-end picks from well-known designers if you want something more special.

Buy Quilton Modular Sofa $6,195

Large Selection

Williams Sonoma

If you’re looking for something well-made, reasonably priced, and on the tamer design-wise, check out Williams Sonoma Home’s sofa selection. Most of their sofas, like this Carlton Curve three-piece sectional, come with a range of fabric options to match (or overhaul) your living room’s vibe.

Buy Carlton Curve Sectional $6,085+

Trendy & Affordable

Urban Outfitters

Just like their clothing selection, Urban Outfitters’ home pieces are on-trend and affordable. Floor sofas are very in right now, so you’ll see several laid-back options on UO, like this Greta Sleeper sofa.

Buy $999

Customizable

Cole Slutzky/Allform

If you want to make your couch your own — whether to match your current living room or just for fun — check out Allform. The DTC brand lets you choose everything from the fabric to the leg finish to the pillow layout of their sofas, and they don’t charge too much for all that customizability.

Buy Allform 3-seat Sofa $1,895

Sophisticated & Modern

West Elm

West Elm has long been a go-to for relatively affordable modern furniture, and it’s still one of our favorite places to shop. This leather Zander sofa is a great example of what they do best, boasting a high-quality build with plenty of fabric color options to choose from.

Buy $1,919

Affordable Mid-Century

Article

Mid-century pieces can get pricey, which is why we recommend Article to anyone shopping on a budget. The website has a great sofa selection, like this Timber couch, and all of them are relatively inexpensive (this one is just $1,299).

Buy Timber Sofa $1,299