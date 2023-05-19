The Best Places to Buy a Sofa Online — No Matter Your Taste (Or Budget)
Sofas are one of the most important pieces of furniture in your home, second only to your mattress. The best sofas might become a coffee-drinking perch in the morning, a reading or TV-watching spot in the evening, and even an extra place for guests to sleep.
Plus, your sofa dictates the look of your living room (for better or worse). If you’re in need of a new couch — or you’re decorating your first place — we’re here to help make sure your sofa is the hero of your living room, instead of the villain. Below are some of the best places to buy a couch online, including options for all decor styles and budgets.
The Best Places to Buy a Sofa Online
Budget-Friendly: Amazon
One-of-a-Kind Resale: 1stDibs
Personalized Mid-Century Modern: Eternity Modern
Authentic Modern Pieces: Design Within Reach
Large Selection: William Sonoma Home
Trendy & Affordable: Urban Outfitters
Customizable: Allform
Sophisticated & Modern: West Elm
Affordable Mid-Century: Article
1. Amazon
Yes, Amazon is a great place to buy a couch — especially if you’re shopping on a tight budget. The Everything store has a massive selection of sofas, and many are much cheaper than the stuff you’ll find in local stores. Plus, as with everything else on Amazon, you get plenty of customer reviews to help guide your purchase.
Buy Amazon Brand Velvet Loveseat Sofa $504.42
Editor’s picks
2. 1stDibs
If you’re looking for a truly unique sofa — maybe a vintage piece from a specific designer — 1stDibs is a great place to start your search. You should be able to find just about any piece from any major designer; if not, just check back in a week or so as 1stDibs’ offerings change constantly.
Buy Naeko Sofa by Kazuhide Takahama $8552.81
3. Eternity Modern
Trending
Love the mid-century modern aesthetic but don’t want to shop vintage? Check out Eternity Modern. Their high-quality sofas are all mid-century classics, and each one comes in a variety of colors.
4. Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach has a huge selection of modern sofas, and they’re priced very well considering what you’re getting. Of course, they also offer higher-end picks from well-known designers if you want something more special.
Buy Quilton Modular Sofa $6,195
5. Williams Sonoma Home
If you’re looking for something well-made, reasonably priced, and on the tamer design-wise, check out Williams Sonoma Home’s sofa selection. Most of their sofas, like this Carlton Curve three-piece sectional, come with a range of fabric options to match (or overhaul) your living room’s vibe.
Buy Carlton Curve Sectional $6,085+
6. Urban Outfitters
Related
Just like their clothing selection, Urban Outfitters’ home pieces are on-trend and affordable. Floor sofas are very in right now, so you’ll see several laid-back options on UO, like this Greta Sleeper sofa.
7. Allform
If you want to make your couch your own — whether to match your current living room or just for fun — check out Allform. The DTC brand lets you choose everything from the fabric to the leg finish to the pillow layout of their sofas, and they don’t charge too much for all that customizability.
Buy Allform 3-seat Sofa $1,895
8. West Elm
West Elm has long been a go-to for relatively affordable modern furniture, and it’s still one of our favorite places to shop. This leather Zander sofa is a great example of what they do best, boasting a high-quality build with plenty of fabric color options to choose from.
9. Article
Mid-century pieces can get pricey, which is why we recommend Article to anyone shopping on a budget. The website has a great sofa selection, like this Timber couch, and all of them are relatively inexpensive (this one is just $1,299).
More News
-
-
-
WNBA Livestream: How to Watch the 2023 Women’s Basketball Season Online
- basketball livestream
- By
-
-