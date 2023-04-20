RS Recommends: The Best Pipes to Order Online (and How to Order Them Legally)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t picked up a new pipe in a while, you’re in for a treat: the best pipes are now sleek, discreet, and even artful pieces of smoking paraphernalia. In other words, pipes have grown up to become tasteful accessories worthy of our coffee tables, home bars and decor shelves.

Better still, some of the best pipes can now be ordered online (no need to visit that suspicious smoking shop). Online headshops — and even Amazon — now carry high-quality hand pipes, spoons, and one-hitters for all occasions, and they ship right to your door with discreet packaging.

Buying Guide: What Are the Best Pipes for Smoking?

New to the world of smoking pipes? Here are a few things to think about while shopping for the best pipes online.

Material: While tobacco-specific pipes are made of briarwood, meerschaum, or corncob, the other kind of pipes are typically made of glass, ceramic, or metal. Glass is the most common, lending a smooth hit, good flavor, and often interesting design work. If you go with glass, borosilicate is considered the gold standard for pipe glass.

Size: If you plan on tucking your pipe away when not in use, look for something small. However, if you don’t need to hide it, pipes should be about hand-sized for easy lighting and a smooth, comfortable draw.

Cleaning: Pipes get dirty, but some are easier to clean than others. The best pipes either disassemble or feature an easy-to-clean design, which is a big advantage for any smoker.

Design: We think the best pipes should look good. You’ll probably have it out at home, or transport it to parties and friends’ houses, so try to find a pipe that’s as stylish as it is functional.

The Best Pipes to Buy Online

We’ve rounded up some of the best pipes to buy online based on design, quality and ease of use. All of these can be easily purchased online for convenient and discreet home delivery.

1. Eddie Parker Balloon Pipe

Edie Parker

This balloon pipe from Eddie Parker is stylish enough to be standalone decor — even if you never use it to smoke. Made of high-quality hand-blown glass, the pipe is shaped yes, like a ballon, and, thanks to its crystal-clear construction, it blends in with the background when not in use. Eddie Parker makes a few other fruit-shaped glass pipes as well (such as this Cherry pipe) if you want to start a collection. Editor’s picks

Buy Eddie Parker Balloon Pipe $95

2. Higher Standards K. Haring Pipe

Higher Standards

Spoon pipes, such as this one from Higher Standards, are some of the easiest and most portable pieces. This one has a wide bowl for packing plenty of material, and an even wider base that keeps the pipe standing when its placed on a surface. It’s made of rugged borosilicate glass and features artwork by the renowned graffiti artist Keith Haring.

Buy Higher Standards K. Haring Pipe $40

3. Marley Natural Spoon Pipe

Marley Natural

Part of the Bob Marley estate, Marley Natural offers some of the best pipes around. The brand’s spoon pipe is made of thick, hand-blown borosilicate glass, lending durability and a premium feel. We’re big fans of the pipe’s design work too, which showcases a smokey tint and a gold stripe as a nod to Marley’s native Jamaica.

Buy Marley Natural Spoon Pipe $60

4. Genius Pipe

Vaporizer Chief

If you’re hunting for something discreet, the Genius might be the best pipe for your smoking box. The compact pipe uses metal ridges to filter and diffuse the smoke for smoother, cleaner hits while a three-piece design allows disassembly for easy cleaning. It measures six inches long, which isn’t the smallest pipe around, but because it’s so thin and doesn’t actually look like a pipe, we think it’s one of the best pipes for low-key seshes.

Related Stories

Buy Genius Pipe $89.95

5. Screwpop Hit-Kit

Amazon

Another great pipe for discreet smoking is this Hit-Kit from Screwpop. The small gadget slides onto a standard Bic lighter, and measures around the same size, making it easy to stash in a pocket or bag. Plus, the lighter is fully functional while attached to the Hit-Kit. On the kit, there’s a cache for storing extra goods, as well as a built-in bowl. The whole thing also disassembles for easy cleaning.

Buy Screwpop Hit-Kit $29.95

6. Session Goods Travel Spoon

Smoke Cartel

This sleek, compact spoon pipe from Session Goods includes a silicone case, which is a very convenient addition that you don’t see too often. Also featuring a carabiner clip, the pipe is ideal for traveling, hikes, picnics, or beach days. The pipe’s design and build quality are both excellent as well with a durable borosilicate glass construction and a pyramid shape that stands upright on its own.

Buy Session Goods Travel Spoon $40

7. Solopipe Elektra Self-Igniting Hand Pipe

Solopipe

Here’s something high-tech: this Solopipe Elektra is self-igniting. Inside the ceramic bowl is a heated coil, which is lit using a button on one side. Once ignited, the smoke travels through a cooling glass stem before you inhale. The mouthpiece is removable for cleaning, and there’s even a built-in poker/packer tool. Despite all these features, the Elektra is still very small at just 3.5 inches long.

Buy Solopipe Elektra Self-Igniting Hand Pipe $129.95

8. SensiLight Subscription Box

CrateJoy

This SensiLight subscription box offers a monthly treat for any smoker, and often includes a high-quality pipe. Each monthly package brings around five to seven (or more) items including gear, glass pieces, accessories, and even munchies — all delivered in discreet packaging. It’s great as a treat for yourself, and even better as a gift for any smoker loved ones.

Buy SensiLight Subscription Box $20.50

9. Vessel Pipe

Vessel

One of the newest pipes to hit the market is courtesy of Vessel, the cannabis accessories brand known for their luxe, design-forward releases. Released for 4/20, the Vessel Pipe is a modern and minimalist take on the classic smoking pipe, finished in chic colors like the rose gold colorway above.

The Pipe has a copper bowl that fits up to 1g of flower. Inside, the brand uses a double-helix spiral design to help funnel and cool the smoke before it hits your mouth, giving you a smooth, even hit every time. This isn’t your father’s pipe — Vessel makes accessories you’ll be proud to use and put on display.

Buy Vessel Pipe $70