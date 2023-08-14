The Most Comfortable Pillows for Side Sleepers That You Can Buy This Second on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you sleep on your side? Aside from feeling more comfortable, being a side sleeper can even be good for your health, from keeping unnecessary pressure off your organs to promoting healthy blood flow while you sleep (and even helping to reduce snoring). But if you want to get the best sleep on your side each night, owning a set of great pillows designed for your go-to position can be a big help. We scoured Amazon for the best pillows for side sleepers according to reviewers to help you get some high-quality shuteye tonight — and every night after that.

Here are the top pillows for side sleepers you can buy on Amazon right now, based on reviews.

With over 29,000 five-star reviews, this pillow set by Viewstar is among the most popular pillows for side sleepers on Amazon. But what makes them so beloved? In addition to the affordable price tag, users called out how plush, yet supportive they are, with one user writing that theirs are just as soft weeks after use.

Because it’s infused with premium down alternative clusters, the pillow can cradle your neck without allowing it to sink too much during the night, which keeps your spine aligned in the desired, neutral, alignment.

Osteo's cervical pillow is Amazon's Choice for those on the lookout for a pillow that supports their neck; the hollow center cradles the user's neck to maintain a neutral curve and alignment meaning it's perfect for side sleepers. Many of the positive reviews called out that this pillow is particularly reliable at combating stiffness and/or pain in the neck.

Coop Home Goods understands that one size doesn’t always fit everyone’s needs; their pillow allows you to adjust the fill level, so you can add (with the additional fill that comes included) or remove memory foam fill to suit your unique size, shape, and sleeping position (especially if you’re a side sleeper). Best of all, this pillow is Green Guard Gold Certified meaning it’s made without harmful chemicals included.

Of the 40,000 five star reviews, many reviewers highlighted this pillow's effectiveness and durability; one user wrote that they noticed positive changes after just one year of use and after over two years the pillow has remained in great condition. "Do yourselves the favor and buy this pillow," one reviewer wrote. "It's amazing and the fact you can adjust the amount of stuffing to your own comfort and liking is really *chef's kiss*… Invest in this pillow, you won't regret it."

Cube’s memory foam pillow may look a little different than what you’ve come to expect from a traditional pillow, but its unique, no-frills design favors side sleepers thanks to the support it provides to one’s neck. It comes in three sizes: thin, regular, and thick, whether you prefer a pillow with more or less loft. Regardless of which size you choose though, you’ll likely find the premium 45D memory foam to feel plush, yet firm, as you lay your head down to sleep at night. Not to mention, it has a cooling cover that will keep you from getting hot while you rest.

“I had no idea that the lower back pain I’ve been waking up with every morning for months was from my old pillow,” wrote one user. “Just two nights on this little gift from Heaven and I am shocked at how comfortable I’ve been at night.” Another wrote that they found this pillow to be more effective to the pillow “cube.”

Anvo’s memory foam pillow boasts an ergonomic design that’s fit for side sleepers; the slow rebound, high density memory foam can help support your neck, while alleviating pressure from building in key areas as you sleep by filling the gap that would normally be left between your neck and the pillow. One reviewer was so pleased with their pillow, they ordered one for their wife who immediately noticed the difference between this and her old pillow. Other reviews were just as complimentary of the pillow’s effectiveness at helping alleviate pain in the neck. Available in firm and soft styles, and three different colors: blue, pink and white.

Side Sleeper Pillow Buying Guide

Your sleeping position should inform where you lay your head down at night, namely your mattress and pillows. Side sleepers need mattresses that can provide a winning balance of support and comfort to promote the proper spinal alignment, and pillows that are thick enough to support your neck while also cradling your head.

It can feel overwhelming to know where to start, and the sheer amount of options don’t always make finding the perfect pillow an easy job. We recommend evaluating your potential pillow based on the following criteria.

Materials: There are a variety of options available, from memory foam to latex, each with their own pros and cons. For example, memory foam not only feels softer but it conforms to your head and neck and promotes proper alignment. By comparison, polyfoam doesn’t provide the same sort of contouring effect, but instead molds to your body’s unique shape. That said, it does have a tendency to run hot; if you’re a hot sleeper, you’d be better served by another pillow.

Loft: The loft of a pillow refers to its thickness; as we mentioned before, side sleepers need a pillow that is thick enough to support one’s head and neck. A pillow with a medium loft should be thick enough to do the trick, though if you have a preference for thicker pillows, you might want to go with one that has a higher loft.

Support: It isn’t enough just to have a thick pillow, you need one that won’t let your head sink too much during the night, or keep it propped up too much. For side sleepers, your pillow should keep your head evenly aligned, or run the risk of feeling pain and/or pressure in your neck.

Shape: Over time, your pillow might lose its luster due to the fill becoming compressed with repeated use. Giving your pillow a good, regular fluffing can go a long way to helping a pillow maintain its shape.