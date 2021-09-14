Piercing Pagoda Upgrades to ‘Banter’ with a Fresh Vibe and More Piercing Services

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you lived near the mall sometime during the golden years, where local bands performed for moms pushing strollers and Hot Topic could still genuinely be considered goth, then you probably got your ears pierced at a kiosk like Piercing Pagoda. One of the premiere hot spots for getting really nice studs without breaking the bank, Piercing Pagoda wants you to know that they’re not your older sister’s piercing brand anymore.

Piercing Pagoda is testing a new name and fresh look—Banter by Piercing Pagoda. With a distinctive gold-script capital letter “B,” Banter by Piercing Pagoda is modernizing for a new generation and rejecting any labels previously assigned to their brand, or their jewelry. Even the name “Banter” feels more like a fun conversation you’d have with friends while you show off your new septum piercing rather than a place you’d drag an unwilling parent.

Their refresh has added sleek, minimalist designs with an emphasis on gender-neutral chains, charms, necklaces, and earrings. Don’t get us wrong, all jewelry can be gender-neutral, but Banter has shown that they’re putting effort into inclusivity, showing off how the jewelry actually looks on different body types, different faces, and different noses.

Even with a face-lift, that doesn’t mean they’ve suddenly poofed and turned into a fancy, upscale store where attendants keep an eye on you if you tap the glass. Their affordable, fine jewelry is still made with 10-14k gold and sterling silver. You can wear it wherever and however you want. No pretensions here, just stylish, functional jewelry you can actually wear every day.

In an age where online shopping has thrived as mall culture wanes, Banter has also moved to tech-enabled stores and expanded piercing and styling services. From tailored check-ins, personal shopping, and free virtual styling, to cartilage, brow, and nose piercings, there are more ways than ever to get a fresh look through piercings and jewelry.

We’ve hand-picked a few pieces of jewelry from Banter that you might want to check out. In celebration of their new name, you can also take advantage of their Buy One, Get One 75% Off Sale on 9/17 here, no promo code needed. You’re welcome!

Earrings

70mm Continuous Tube Hoop Earrings

Nothing makes a statement more than a good hoop earring, and these polished 2 x 70mm continuous tubular ones are sure to stand out. Smooth, minimalist, and classy, the earrings are fashioned in 14K gold.

Buy: 70mm Continuous Tube Hoop Earrings at $449.99

1/3 CT. T.W. Diamond Row Huggie Hoop Earrings

For those of us who are a little extra, add even more bling to your outfit with the slim and sparkling details of these diamond huggie hoop earrings. Not only are they fashioned in 10K gold, each 16 x 12.4mm hoop features a shimmering row of 1/3 ct. t.w. of diamonds along the edge. These earrings also secure with hinged backs.

Buy: Diamond Row Huggie Hoop Earrings at $359.99

019 Gauge Cubic Zirconia Cluster Cartilage Barbell

Cartilage barbells tend to be, well, a bit plain. This earring’s small floral-esque design fits in well with a fully-pierced ear, or just as a solo earring in your helix and lobes. The 019 gauge cubic zirconia cluster cartilage barbell is also fashioned in 14K gold.

Buy: Cubic Zirconia Cluster Cartilage Barbell at $59.99

018 Gauge 8mm Cubic Zirconia Cartilage Hoop

Stylish and simple, this cartilage hoop adds just the perfect pop of shine to your ear. In 10K gold, the 018-gauge 8mm hoop stands out with a sparkling 3mm bezel-set cubic zirconia. It also secures with a unique click closure.

Buy: 8mm Cubic Zirconia Cartilage Hoop at $69.99

Necklaces and Chains

Made in Italy Mirror Chain Choker Necklace

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie…you get this stellar chain choker. A part of Banter’s Made in Italy Collection, this choker-style necklace is fashioned out of 10K gold. The mirrored chain measures 12 inches, but if you’re worried about length, it comes with a 4-inch extender. The back secures with a spring-ring clasp.

Buy: Mirror Chain Choker Necklace at $129.99

040 Gauge Hollow Valentino Chain Necklace (18-Inch)

This gauge hollow chain features looser 1.7mm wide links, which makes it great for layering multiple chains or necklaces. The simple design goes with everything from casual going-out outfits to evening wear. The hollow Valentino chain necklace is set in 10K gold, and measures 18 inches in length, securing with a spring-ring clasp.

Buy: Valentino Chain Necklace at $139.99

Made in Italy 3.5mm Cubic Zirconia Station Necklace

Another from the Made in Italy collection, this necklace is also set in 10K gold, but features 3.5mm cubic zirconia scattered along an 18-inch cable chain. It’s definitely more of a statement chain, but you can still easily pair it with some funky earrings or layer it with another minimalist chain. It secures with a spring-ring clasp.

Buy: Cubic Zirconia Station Necklace at $149.99

060 Gauge Sparkling Foxtail Chain Necklace (18-Inch)

For a subtle sparkle, this 060 Gauge sparkling foxtail chain necklace makes an impression in 10K gold. The chain-type necklace has a polished style, measures 18 inches in length, and has a spring-ring clasp. For a basic chain to keep in your wardrobe arsenal, this foxtail chain is it.

Buy: Foxtail Chain Necklace at $129.99

Bracelets

Made in Italy 200 Gauge Semi-Solid Cuban Curb Chain Bracelet

With a chain design that can be matched with any chain necklace, this 200-gauge semi-solid Cuban curb chain bracelet is also from the Made in Italy Collection. Fashioned in 10K gold, the bracelet measures 8.5 inches in length and secures with a lobster claw clasp.

Buy: Curb Chain Bracelet at $1099.99

100 Gauge Solid Figaro Chain Bracelet

With just one, simple chain bracelet, you can add a little oomph to your wrist with limitless styling options. Elevate your outfit with this 8-inch 100 gauge solid figaro chain fashioned in 10K gold, secured with a lobster claw clasp.

Buy: Solid Figaro Chain Bracelet at $399.99

Cubic Zirconia Multi-Row Bar-Ends Cuff

Whether you need a tasteful gift for a friend, or you want an accessory that’s not a bulky timepiece, this is a cuff you’ll want to have on you. Set in 18k gold over silver, this cubic zirconia-lined multi-row bar-ends cuff bracelet adjusts to fit most any wrist, so you won’t have to get it professionally sized.

Buy: Cubic Zirconia Multi-Row Bar-Ends Cuff at $69.99

Charms and Pendants

Diamond Accent Beaded Pharaoh Necklace Charm in Sterling Silver

Looking for a real attention-grabbing piece? This Pharaoh necklace charm is diamond accented, beaded, and set in 14K gold plated sterling silver. You don’t have to be a king to add this charm to your favorite chain, and it measures 2 inches in length.

Buy: Diamond Accent Pharaoh Necklace Charm at $159.99

Cubic Zirconia Small Heart Outline Necklace Charm

For anyone that wears their heart on their sleeve (or in this case, their chest) this charm makes a great gift. This cubic zirconia small heart outline necklace charm is fashioned in 10K gold, but you’ll have to get the chain separately.

Buy: Small Heart Necklace Charm at $89.99

Nose Rings and Body Jewelry

050 Gauge Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Cartilage Hoop

Banter body jewelry doesn’t disappoint with this stylish hoop with a brilliant luster you’ll want to wear every day. Fashioned in 050-gauge 14K gold, the design is simple, but accented with a single shimmering cubic zirconia along the bottom. Wear this cartilage hoop in your septum paired with a nose stud, or on your ear complimented with hoops for a funky dressed up look.