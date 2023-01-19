Pickleball Is the Fastest-Growing Sport in the Country – Here’s How to Get Started

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re on social media or at the park, it seems you can’t get away from seeing someone playing or talking about pickleball these days. Indeed, pickleball is the new sport making a racket across the nation (pun intended) and that’s not just anecdotal: according to USA Pickleball, the racket sport is the fastest growing sport in the country right now.

So what exactly is pickleball and how do you play it? Here’s what you need to know.

In This Article

What Is Pickleball?

What You Need to Play Pickleball

The Best Pickleball Sets

How to Play Pickleball

How We Chose the Best Pickleball Sets

What Is Pickleball?

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington State and has since become a popular sport across the U.S. There are now even pickleball courts in many European and Asian countries too.

Though it may share a name with a sour and salty vegetable, pickleball has nothing to do with an actual pickle. Instead, it’s a portable racket sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

As for the name? Some say it was inspired by the pickleball founder’s wiener dog.

What Do You Need to Play Pickleball?

While tennis players use a weighty racket to hit a tennis ball back and forth, pickleball uses a paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it (some call this a “wiffle ball”). The holes keep the balls lighter and let them move through the air easier. The balls are also less dense, resulting in less bounce and more agility needed to control the action.

A pickleball paddle is lighter than a tennis racket, and the paddle “core” (I.e. the main section of it) is covered by what’s referred to as the paddle’s “face,” which can be made from a smooth or textured material. The so-called “sweet spot” when hitting the ball is located in the center of the paddle face.

What Are the Best Pickleball Sets?

The best way to get started with pickleball is to get a pickleball set, and we’ve found a number of well-reviewed all-in-one sets available to pick up online right now. Editor’s picks

Best Overall: JoncAye Pickleball Set

Best for Playing Doubles: Helium Pickleball Set

Best Carbon Fiber Set: Gonex Pickleball Paddles

Best Beginner Set: Amazin’ Aces Pickleball Set

1. JoncAye Pickleball

This set gets you started with four pickleball paddles, four balls, four pickleball overgrips for replacement, and a storage/travel bag.

The pickleball core is made from a honeycomb-style construction and then covered with a fiberglass face that holds up over time (compared to cheaper plastic materials). This set is an Amazon best-seller with almost 90% of shoppers giving it a 5-star rating (out of five).

Amazon

Buy Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 incl 4… $80.66

2. Helium Pickleball Paddles Set

Perfect for a double match, this pickleball set gets you four paddles in two colors (a red team vs. a blue team), along with four balls and a drawstring storage bag.

The paddle is also made with a lightweight polypropylene honeycomb core and durable fiberglass face. We like the grippy handle too, which ensures that the paddle stays in your hand at all time — even if you’re sweating.

Amazon

Buy Helium Pickleball Paddles Set of 4… $89.95

Related

Gonex Pickleball Paddles

Playing for two or bringing your own gear to a doubles match? This pickleball set gets you two paddles, four balls and a carry bag.

The paddles are made with a honeycomb core and a carbon fiber face, which many players swear by, since it’s a stiffer material that allows for better control and placement of the ball.

Amazon

Buy Gonex Pickleball Paddles, USAPA… $69.99

4. Amazin’ Aces Pickleball Paddles

We love the retro design of this pickleball set, which comes with four paddles made from real maple wood. You also get four branded pickleballs and a storage bag.

This is a great set for beginners, with a cushiony grip that makes it easy to hold the paddle (even for long periods of time) and a clearly-marked “sweet spot” in the middle of the paddle.

Amazin’ Aces says this pickleball set is also approved by the United States Pickleball Association (USAPA). Trending Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma How boygenius Became the World's Most Exciting Supergroup Florida Says AP African American Studies Program ‘Lacks Educational Value’ Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop

Amazon

Buy Amazin’ Aces Pickleball Paddles… $39.99

How to Play Pickleball

The rules of how to play pickleball are simple: players take turns hitting the ball over a net, similar to tennis or badminton (in fact, a typical pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court). There must be one bounce per side (no volleying!) and you keep hitting until someone misses a swing or hits the ball out of bounds.

Unlike tennis, which typically uses overhand serves, all pickleball serves must be underhand.

A pickleball game is scored up to 11, 15, or 21 points. It can be played with two players (singles) or four players (doubles).

How We Chose the Best Pickleball Sets

We tested each of these pickleball sets on the court, and are recommending them based on durability, ease of use and overall value.

All of these top-rated pickleball sets are also backed by excellent customer reviews online, with shoppers giving all of them at least a 4.5-star rating (out of five).