RS Recommends: The Best Phone Holders for Your Bike

The best phone holder for bike handlebars can be a game-changer. You can easily check texts, follow GPS navigation, change music or monitor workout data — all without stopping or awkwardly pulling your phone out of your pocket while riding.

But not all bike phone mounts are made equal: the best phone holders for bikes keep that expensive smartphone securely locked in, even on the bumpiest of rides. Read on for the best phone holders for bikes, whether you’re cycling on the road, to work or on the mountain.

What Are the Best Phone Holders for Bikes?

When it comes to choosing the best bike phone mount, the first consideration should be security. Some phone holders sacrifice security for accessibility or use cheap materials. We’ve rounded up a few rock-solid phone holders, but there are a few other things to think about while shopping for the best phone holder for bikes.

Holder Style: Some of the best phone holders for bikes use a handlebar anchor and a dedicated case or an attachment that locks onto the anchor. Others look more like a rubber claw, with a flexible net that wraps around the edges of your smartphone. The former style is often more secure and lets you quickly release the phone, but these do require a piece of hardware on your phone (like a piece stuck to the back of the phone or a dedicated case). The second style usually fits a wider range of smartphones, but these aren’t quite as robust and it can be harder to remove your phone quickly.

Fit: Be sure to order the right size mount for your phone and handlebars. Some mounts are made specifically for certain phone models, and even “universal” mounts can be too small for large phones or too loose on smaller models. Also, be sure to check handlebar diameter compatibility.

Design: The best phone holder for bikes should be low-profile and easy to use. We like being able to release the phone quickly for calls or, say, stopping into a corner store, as well as a streamlined build that doesn’t rattle or create wind drag.

The Best Phone Holders for Bikes

1. Quad Lock Out Front Bike Mount With an extremely secure fit and low-profile design, the Quad Lock Out Front mount is the best phone holder for any bike. The Quad Lock uses two pieces: a handlebar anchor and either a case or a universal adapter. The case, which can be ordered for most smartphone models, features a built-in lock that twists onto the handlebar anchor. The option, a universal mount, adheres to the back of your smartphone or to a plastic or metal case of your own (but, once it’s on, the universal mount doesn’t come off). This system keeps almost any phone from rattling or moving — even with bumps — and allows for easy attachment/detachment action. Plus, the low-profile build ensures minimal wind drag. Amazon Buy: Quad Lock Out Front Bike Mount at $39.95

2. Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount If you prefer a more casual universal bike phone holder, check out this one from Roam. The mount’s silicone net, which wraps around all four corners of your phone, stretches to secure most recent iPhone models and all Samsung Galaxy smartphones. This universality goes for the handlebar attachment piece too, as the Roam will fit handlebars from 0.9 to 1.25 inches in diameter. Unlike the Quad Lock above, the Roam phone holder can also be tilted and rotated for a comfortable viewing angle, no matter your handlebar shape. Courtesy Amazon Buy: Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount at $17.99

3. Rokform Pro Series Quad Tab Mount For seriously gnarly rides, consider this Rokform Pro Series mount. Made of rugged aircraft-grade aluminum, the mount is ready for bumps, falls, scrapes, nasty weather or all of the above. It’s another two-piece system, requiring the handlebar piece and an adhesive phone adapter or dedicated Rokform mounting phone case. The case or adhesive mount attach to the handlebar anchor via both magnets and a twist lock for double security. Rokform’s obsession with security is also evident in the way it attaches to your bike. Instead of clamping to the handlebars, the mount replaces your bike’s stem cap with a base for the Rokform system. Setup is easy (the tool is included) and, once done, the system is incredibly stable. Amazon Buy: Rokform Pro Series Quad Tab Mount at $69.99