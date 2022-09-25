RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online.

New Philo users can get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than similar services like fuboTV ($69.99/month) and Sling TV ($35/month). It’s also cheaper than Hulu + Live TV, which is currently holding a big sale but still $49.99/month.

Buy Philo One-Month Subscription $25

What Is Philo?

Philo is a live TV streaming service similar to Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. But while Sling only offers 30 channels as part of its starter package, Philo gives you access to more than 60 TV channels, including AMC, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land. You can also purchase add-on channels like Starz and Epix for even more shows and movies.

You’ll be able to stream Philo on your smartphone, laptop or TV and be able to cast onto your TV through a streaming device like the Fire TV Stick. Watch the channels live, like you would with a conventional cable package. There are also on-demand TV and movies available for streaming too and you’ve got unlimited DVR space — record all your favorite shows while you’re busy at work and watch them on-demand and on your own time.

You’ll even be able to use Philo on up to three devices at once, so you and your housemates, friends or family members can share a subscription.

While you won’t have access to regional channels or sports necessities like ESPN, Philo offers one of the widest on-demand libraries compared to its competitors, and it’s one of the most affordable TV services out there.

Buy Philo One-Month Subscription $25

Best Philo Deals, Offers, Promo Codes

Philo offers up some discounts and offers from time to time. Right now, the site is offering a 7-day free trial that you can use to test out Philo.com before committing to a subscription.

If you choose to continue, you’ll get a month of Philo for just $25 and access multiple channels and on-demand shows for a fraction of the price of other services. Or, you can cancel after your 7-day free trial is over without being charged.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial Philo