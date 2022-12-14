The Best Personalized Gifts For The Special Person in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It happens every holiday season: You find a beautifully made product, but it just doesn’t feel personal enough to give to the special people on your shopping list.

Personalized gifts are a simple yet thoughtful way to show people you are truly thinking of them. Many brands offer customization through glass engraving, wood carvings, embroidery, or glossy stickers. Each of these options has its own aesthetic advantages, but in reality, the method of customization matters less than the product and your message.

Shop these personalized gifts and you won’t have to be left wondering if you bought the right Christmas gift this season.

1. Custom Phone Case

Casetify is known for its rugged, durable smartphone cases, and you can currently pick up a personalized phone case for your friend or family member. You’ll be able to choose the color, kind of case they want and add their name or initials to it. Casetify also offers free shipping worldwide just in case your giftee is not based in the country.

Buy Custom Phone Case $68+

2. Personalzed AirPod Case

If your giftee bought a new pair of AirPods Pro, help them keep their possession safe with his AirPods case. It’s available in two colors and can be personalized with their initials. Mark & Graham also makes this case for other types of AirPods, just in case they own something different.

Buy Mark & Graham AirPod Case $42.50

3. New York Times Custom Birthday Book

Make their birthday front page news. This custom birthday book combines the front page of the NYT from every year of your friend’s birthday. The birthday edition book makes a great personalized gift for anyone who starts their day reading the newspaper or even a worthwhile personalized gift for the journalist in your life. The book does have to be a minimum of 20 pages though, which means your friend has to be 20 years old or older.

Note: Since this gift is made to order, it won’t arrive in time by Christmas, but Uncommon Goods will let your friend know that their gift is on the way with a simple e-card.

Buy New York Times Custom Birthday Book $99.95+

4. Snowflake Rectangle Wood Frame Ornament

This customizable wood frame ornament can feature your loved one’s favorite photo and can even be personalized with an important date or name. The brand says that each ornament ships between one to two days, meaning you can get this personalized gift in time for Christmas, and have them add it to their festive tree.

Buy Snowflake Wood Frame Ornament $2.50

5. Floating Faces Custom Socks

These adorable socks will feature your favorite person and can even be customized down to the color of the sock. You can import one picture to customize their new socks, or import a few for some variety. They’re soft too — just make sure your giftee gives them a wash to unleash their true texture.

Buy Shutterfly Custom Socks $20.99

6. Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame

Get this 10.1-inch digital frame and customize it with all your cherished family memories. Your loved one or you can upload pictures directly from the Nixplay app and you'll even be able to upload photos from Facebook or Instagram. Each picture will be bright, vibrant and detailed, and you can even set image playlists and have your loved one access them by just asking Alexa. If you're in the market for an easy-to-use yet thoughtful Christmas gift, Nixplay doesn't disappoint.

Buy Nixplay 10.1 inch Touch Screen Smart… $142.21

7. Function of Beauty

Function of Beauty is a unique personalized gift and allows you to deliver haircare or skincare products, customized to your giftee. All you have to do is go through a simple quiz and add details about your giftee’s hair (is it wavy or straight, for example), and if you don’t have this information on hand, you can even get your loved one a gift card.

Function of Beauty then personalizes a shampoo and conditioner according to your gift receiver’s hair care needs and will even display their name on the bottle — so their housemates know it’s not up for sharing. You’ll even be able to choose the color of the shampoo and conditioner in the bottle.

Buy Function of Beauty $25+

8. Pandora Bracelets

Pandora makes beautiful bracelets and the best part about them is that you can attach any charms you want. Pandora offers a wide array of charm collections, including ones specially designed for your mom or best friend. Add your favorite charms to their bracelets and help them remember eventful moments in their life. Over time, you’ll be able to gift them new charms as well — the personalized gift that keeps on giving.

Buy Pandora Bracelets $65+

9. Corkcicle Sport Canteen

Hydration is a necessity and this corkcicle canteen will help them remember to stay hydrated. This particular canteen can be personalized on the back or the side, with their monogram or name. The insulated bottle will even keep their warm beverages warm and their cold beverages cool. Plus, it’s got a durable build and a wide top, just in case they need to add hydration packets or ice cubes to their bottle.

Buy Corkcicle Sport Canteen $42.95+

10. Handmade Custom Name Necklace

This nameplate necklace is available in three colors (silver, gold and rose gold) and can be personalized to display your giftee’s name. Each product is delicately handmade and ships free too. You do need to get your order in advance though, for on-time delivery by Christmas or the New Year.

Buy Personalized Name Necklace $24.95+

11. Spell It Out Blanket

If they’re always cold or just need something to keep them warm this holiday season, get them this personalizable throw blanket. You can choose between 11 colors and even get the name embroidered on it. The throw features a soft acrylic knit which the brand says is machine washable and the blanket even comes in a giftable dust bag.

Buy Spell It Out Blanket $78

12. Timex Scout 40

This Timex custom watch can be customized from the dial down to the strap and can even feature custom engraving. The base watch itself is a 24-hour watch and is water resistant up to 50 meters — meaning they can wear it in light rain with no problem. It also got a rugged metal exterior, able to withstand light bumps and bruises. If they’re a watch aficionado, this personalized gift will go a long way.

Buy Timex Scout 40 $75+

13. Hardcover Photo Book

Artificer Uprising can make your giftee a personalized photo book, filled with all the memories they want. You can choose the book size, fabric color, paper type and page count and each book is ready to ship within three business days — so you may have it in time for Christmas. Trust us, they’ll love placing this photo book on their coffee table this holiday season.

Buy Hardcover Photo Book $72

14. Custom Neon Sign

If they’re redecorating their space or just love an old-school neon sign, you can now get them one with their name on it. You’ll be able to customize both size and color, and the brand says the item should ship express within seven days for convenience. Customers loved how bright the lights were, making this a great personalized gift for the friend looking to add to their game room or wall decor.

Buy Custom Neon Sign $32.99