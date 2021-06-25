Get the Most Out of Your Outdoor Patio With These Umbrellas

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer means spending more and more time outside – and that your patio has turned into your main entertaining space. Patio umbrellas help you get the most out of your space, even when the sun is scorching and you’re really craving the AC.

The best patio umbrellas enhance your existing outdoor setup and the activities you like to enjoy when you’re out there. Whether you’re reading a book in your favorite lawn chair, hosting an outdoor dinner party, or having a pool day, a patio umbrella helps to make the whole thing more comfortable, shielding you from the elements while keeping your space cool.

When shopping for the best patio umbrella, picture exactly where you will place it, and take the size of its canopy into consideration. The best patio umbrella for your dinner table may not be the best one to shade a row of poolside chairs. And while you can’t go wrong with the standard patio umbrella, many brands have put their own twist on the classic design. Some patio umbrellas are hanging rather than upright, while others feature double umbrellas or extra fixtures like solar LED lights.

No matter if you prefer classic patio umbrellas or those with modern twists, there are certain features that all of the best patio umbrellas have: a canopy that is both durable and fashionable, and a sturdy, wind-resistant frame.

1. Tempera Patio Umbrella This nine-foot umbrella is the best patio umbrella to go with your outdoor dining table. It will fit in the standard umbrella hole that is built into most patio dining tables, and is the perfect size for a table that seats 4-6 chairs, offering you comfortable shade while you entertain. Its pole is built with rust-free aluminum and its canopy has eight steel ribs that provide enhanced durability. For extra stability, the top of the umbrella has a wind vent. We also love this umbrella for its high-quality fabric that is UV-resistant, fade-resistant, and water-resistant. Amazon Buy: Tempera Patio Umbrella at $79.99

2. BLUU BANYAN Patio Offset Umbrella If standard isn’t your style, try the Bluu Banyan hanging umbrella. This patio umbrella has a 10-foot canopy that hovers freely rather than protruding from a pole. Plus, it can tilt from 90 to 180 degrees with ease thanks to an ergonomically-designed sliding handle. When situated in your outdoor living space, the hanging umbrella creates shade while also adding a touch of elegance to your patio. The umbrella’s fabric is fade-resistant and water-resistant, while its frame is made of durable rust-proof metal. Amazon Buy: BLUU BANYAN Patio Offset Umbrella at $135.00

3. Patio Watcher Double-Sided Umbrella For outdoor spaces that are more pool yard than patio, you’ll want to opt for the Patio Watcher 15-foot double-sided umbrella. This patio umbrella offers extra coverage, which is perfect for shading a row of pool chairs. Even though the canopy is oversized, it is easy to set up the umbrella, too. It has a crank mechanism so you can easily open and close the umbrella in a few seconds by rotating the joystick. Plus, it comes with a sturdy brace, and its frame itself is built for long-lasting durability. The frame is made of steel, and the canopy is supported by 12 ribs. Amazon Buy: Patio Watcher Double-Sided Umbrella at $194.88