These Are the Best Patio Furniture Sets That’ll Make Your Neighbors Jealous This Summer

Summer is finally here, and that means trading time spent in your den for long days and nights outside on the patio. For all the time you’ll want to spend in your outdoor living space, it’s important to furnish it with comfortable, weather-resistant pieces that help facilitate the making of summer memories.

Whether you want to host outdoor dinner parties or create a poolside seating nook, patio furniture sets are an easy way to get your backyard makeovers done in one purchase.

What Are the Best Patio Furniture Sets?

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Best Furniture Sets

No matter your vision, these are the best patio furniture sets for creating your dream patio space.

BEST PATIO LOUNGE SET: Devoko Patio Furniture Set

BEST OUTDOOR DINING SET: Floyd The Outdoor Set

BEST WICKER LOUNGE SET: AllModern Esme Rattan 4-Person Seating Group

BEST BISTRO PATIO SET: Hashtag Home Morrison Round Bistro Patio Set

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES: Tangkula Patio Furniture Set

This five-pice Devoko sectional sofa kit is a complete patio makeover in one purchase. Complete with two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair, and one glass coffee table, this set can be rearranged to your liking.

You won’t have to worry about this set withstanding the weather, either; these pieces are built with high-quality, all-weather wicker. Its cushions are extra thick and made with high-density foam for your comfort, and, for your convenience, they are washable. This set is perfect for lounging with your family or entertaining friends — it can comfortably seat 4-5 adults.

Floyd The Outdoor Set

Nothing says patio quite like an outdoor dinner party. This minimalist five-piece outdoor dining set will transform your patio into an exquisite dining space that will rival your favorite outdoor restaurants (well, at least in terms of seating style).

The large center table is made with matte aluminum and elegantly designed, measuring 33 x 33 x 29.3 inches. It comes with four matching chairs outfitted with beach chair-esque back designed. Each piece in the set has a powder coating and is rust-resistant, which means they are easy to clean and require no special upkeep.

AllModern Esme Rattan 4-Person Seating Group

If your pool is the focal point of your patio area, this four-piece rattan sofa seating and coffee table perfectly completes your outdoor living space by giving you a spot to lounge and relax after you emerge from the water.

This set comfortably seats four adults without adding bulk to your patio. Each piece is made with faux wicker, which gets you that classic rattan look for a fraction of the price. Plus, faux wicker is easier to clean with a power wash every month or so, and it stands up pretty well to weather. Not only is it lightweight and comfortable, it is also super durable for will hold up to years of use. If you don't want to deal with the upkeep of cushions though, you can always protect them with outdoor furniture covers if you plan to use the set year-round.

Morrison Round Bistro Patio Set

If you don’t have a ton of space in your backyard (city dwellers unite), or just want something more casual than a full outdoor dining arrangement, a bistro set is where it’s at. Simple yet classy, a bistro set will still have you lounging in style in spite of space constraints, and we love the retro look of this three-piece set from Hashtag Home.

If you don't have a ton of space in your backyard (city dwellers unite), or just want something more casual than a full outdoor dining arrangement, a bistro set is where it's at. Simple yet classy, a bistro set will still have you lounging in style in spite of space constraints, and we love the retro look of this three-piece set from Hashtag Home.

The colorful chairs have a rounded back with decorative grooves, a wide seat, with a base that provides just the right amount of bounce and support so you can hang out with friends without getting a backache. Bonus: the weather-resistant metal frame can take on rain and harsh UV rays, and it's as easy on the eyes as it is to clean. Set down a cold bevvy or bowl of snacks on the 27.88 x 27.88 x 28.88 rounded bistro table and enjoy.

If you’re tight on space or just want to add an extra seating nook to your outdoor patio, this three-piece Tangkula set offers a stylish and cozy solution. This set combines steel and Rattan wicker to create ultra-durable, weather-resistant pieces. Each sofa chair is ergonomically-designed with a slightly sloping backrest to give you the best possible support, plus they come with plushy removable seat cushions.

The beige coloring will also complement any existing color scheme you have in your patio living space. In addition to the two chairs, this set also comes with a small glass-top coffee table that measures 19.5 x 19.5 x 19.5 inches.

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Best Furniture Sets

When shopping for the best patio set, these are two things we kept in mind: the material it’s made out of and what needs it fulfills in your space.

Material: The best patio furniture sets should be both weather-resistant and durable. Rattan wicker is capable of braving the elements and also holds up for a long lifetime of use. However, if wicker isn’t your style, there are still plenty of options, like metal and iron. In the case of metal or iron furniture, the best patio furniture sets will be made with rust-resistant coatings. Sets that include coffee tables should be made with tempered glass for easy cleanup.

Usage: The best patio furniture for you may not be your neighbor’s idea of the perfect set, and that is okay. Patio furniture sets fulfill a variety of needs. Some are centered around sectional couches and offer enough seating for the whole family and guests. In other sets, the focal point may be an outdoor dining table.

In both of those cases, the sets we chose are robust and can make an empty patio area instantly homey. On the other hand, some sets are smaller — just what you need if you’re looking for the finishing touch to your existing decor. Such sets may be a pair of chairs, or a more compact chair and table set designed for poolside relaxation.

