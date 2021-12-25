RS Recommends: The Best Parka Jackets for Warmth and Style

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When the temperature starts to plummet, parkas are the only option. Built for sub-zero temperatures, the best parka jackets can handle just about any weather — be it chilly rain, snow or gusty winds.

The best parka jackets are typically distinguished by a water-resistant outer shell that houses thick insulation. Parkas (a.k.a. anoraks) also feature a hood — usually one big enough to fit over a beanie. They’re also typically longer than most lightweight coats and down jackets, sitting around the mid-thigh for optimal wind protection (I.e. where you really don’t want to be cold).

If you’ve been unable to stay warm this winter, or you’re just looking for an outerwear upgrade, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best parkas to buy online right now, including hardcore mountain jackets and stylish, city-ready parkas.

What Are the Best Parka Jackets?

Parkas have a big job keeping us warm, and they (should) last for years to come. It’s therefore a good idea to shop around a bit and find the best parka for your needs. Here are a few things to keep in mind while shopping for the best men’s parkas online.

Insulation: Down feathers are the most common form of insulation with modern parkas. This fill is lightweight and excellent at regulating temperature (think warmth without sweat). When shopping for any kind of down product, you’ll see a down-fill power rating. This rating, which typically hovers around 600 to 700, indicates a down fill’s quality. A higher down-fill power rating means the down is of better quality, delivering more warmth with less weight. However, a higher rating doesn’t necessarily mean a jacket is warmer.

Of course, if you’re looking for a more sustainable or vegan option, there are plenty of alternative down-fill parkas as well, which use synthetic down or other materials rather than real goose down.

Weight: Although they can be cozy, heavy winter coats are usually very cumbersome. In our experience, when it comes to parkas, the lighter the better (look for weights below five pounds). The old thinking that heavyweight is better for warmth doesn’t apply anymore — all of the jackets on our list are light in weight but still provide superior insulation and protection.

Length: As mentioned, the best parkas are around mid-thigh in length. This provides ample coverage without restricting movement or adding too much weight and material. Still, some people prefer a waist-length parka for more range of motion (maybe for cycling), and others like a longer hem for extra coverage.

Style: No need to sacrifice fashion for warmth. We’ve rounded up some good-looking parkas, whether you prefer a casual, street style-inspired vibe or a sleek office-friendly look.

1. Canada Goose Emory Parka

BEST OVERALL

Backcountry

Considered the gold standard of parkas by many, Canada Goose jackets live up to their reputation. This one, the Emory, is one of our favorites from the esteemed brand, as it combines civilian wearability and serious warmth. The parka is made using premium 625-fill down, rugged DWR-treated cotton for its shell and a removable coyote fur ruff. You’ll also find some clever features for added warmth, such as a mid-length hem, a lined chin guard and elasticized skirt seals to keep out the cold. Plus, although it’s ready for the tundra (you’ll be comfortable in temperatures as low as -15° Fahrenheit), the Emory parka is stylish enough to wear around any city.

Buy: Canada Goose Emory Parka at $1,295

2. Nobis Atlas Jacket

MOST WEATHERPROOF

Nordstrom

Nobis — another luxury outerwear brand from Canada — produces some of the best parkas around. The brand’s style is geared more towards civilian use, making Nobis a good choice for cold winter commutes and errand running. This Atlas parka exemplifies Nobis’ ability to blend fashion and function, boasting a seam-sealed construction and cold weather warmth from Canadian white duck down fill. The fill continues in the jacket’s large hood, which features a rain brim and drawcords, and the whole jacket is very competent in wet or snowy conditions.

Buy: Nobis Atlas Jacket at $850

3. Eddie Bauer Superior Down Parka

WARMEST PICK

Amazon

This Superior parka from Eddie Bauer delivers classic looks and impressive protection from the cold. Thanks to 650-fill down insulation and a wind and water-resistant nylon shell, the parka is rated at temperatures as low as -40° Fahrenheit. It’s also very lightweight (2.36 pounds) and features a removable vegan fur ruff to keep your face warm. Wear it while hiking, camping, cross country skiing or walking to the grocery store.

Buy: Eddie Bauer Superior Down Parka at $209.40

4. Arc’teryx Camosun Parka

MOST STYLISH

Backcountry

Arc’teryx has recently enjoyed newfound popularity among the streetwear community. But, although the brand’s jackets are now a style statement, they’re still some of the best pieces of outerwear on the market. Built for urban winters, this Camosun parka promises warmth without sweat — even after brisk walks or bike rides. This is due to a sealed Gore-Tex shell and insulation that mixes 750-fill goose down with synthetic material. The jacket is also slightly shorter than most, hitting the upper thigh for increased mobility.

Buy: s at $649

5. The North Face McMurdo Parka

MOST VERSATILE

Backcountry

The North Face’s parkas have always provided top-notch warmth in the wintertime, but, right now, we’re also loving the brand’s Nineties aesthetic. This McMurdo parka is one such piece, showcasing The North Face’s signature color blocking design. A triple-layer build, meantime, offers protection from the elements. The outer layers — a DryVent membrane and recycled nylon — fend off gusts, rain and snow, and the inside layer is a heat-trapping 600-fill recycled down.

Buy: The North Face McMurdo Parka at $349.95

6. Everlane The ReNew Long Parka

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

Everlane

Like most of their pieces, Everlane’s ReNew parka gives the winter jacket a minimalist makeover. The result is a stylish parka that’s great for commutes, errands or chilly outdoor hangouts. But don’t let the looks distract you; thanks to PrimaLoft insulation, a water-repellent polyester shell and a long length, the ReNew provides ample protection from the elements. Added features like fleecy hand-warmer pockets and an oversized, cinch hood turn up the jacket’s usability even more.

Buy: Everlane The ReNew Long Parka at $228